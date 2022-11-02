ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

All eyes on Odell Beckham as the post-NFL trade deadline prize

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

It’s almost OBJ o’clock.

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone , and now that that dust has settled, Odell Beckham Jr. looms as the biggest potential difference-maker who is available to help push a contender over the top.

The Bills, who are the current Super Bowl favorites at +230 odds on FanDuel, are one team Beckham Jr. has been flirting with,

On Wednesday, Buffalo GM Brandon Beane said that “of course” the team would look into signing him.

“OBJ’s a heck of a talent,” Beane said, according to News 10 in Buffalo . “If we did, you have to remember there’s financials, there’s roles, there’s all sorts of things that would have to line up. A guy of his talent, of course we’d look into that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTIvB_0iwHOprR00
Odell Beckham Jr. is the prized free agent still available after the NFL trade deadline.
Getty Images

Beckham Jr. tore his ACL during the Rams’ Super Bowl victory in February.

Meanwhile, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last week that Beckham Jr. “is a player that I admire a lot.”

The 49ers are also considered to be in the mix.

“We’re open to discussions with everybody. We look into everything,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday . “You don’t have to worry about the trade deadline with him because he’s out there and he’s available. I’ve always been a fan of Odell, like I feel like most people are. He’s that good of a player.”

The Packers are the other team out there that, from the outside, seem like they could really use Beckham Jr. Green Bay has struggled to replace the production of Davante Adams, whom they traded to the Raiders in the offseason.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Bengals, Panthers look to stabilize after emotional losses

CINCINNATI (AP) — Even with star receiver Ja’Marr Chase on the shelf with an injury, quarterback Joe Burrow believes the Bengals can get going this week against the Carolina Panthers and maintain it through the second half of the season. After all, the third-year quarterback reasons, that’s generally what happened last year when Cincinnati got hot in […]
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
60K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy