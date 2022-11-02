ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump settles 2015 lawsuit with NYC protesters, just before case went to trial

By Priscilla DeGregory
 3 days ago

Former President Donald Trump has settled a lawsuit accusing security guards of roughing up protesters outside Trump Tower in Manhattan in 2015 — just before the case was set to head to trial in a Bronx court.

Five immigration activists claimed that three Trump Tower security guards tried to stop them from demonstrating outside the iconic 5th Avenue building on Sept. 3, 2015 by shoving them, stealing and ripping their signs and punching one of them, their lawsuit alleged.

The settlement deal was reached Wednesday after five jurors had been selected earlier this week for the trial — with one more juror and four alternates remaining to be chosen, plaintiff lawyer Benjamin Dictor told The Post.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

But a joint statement stated: “The parties all agree that plaintiffs in the action, and all people, have a right to engage in peaceful protest on public sidewalks.”

Donald Trump has settled a lawsuit with protesters who claimed they were roughed up by Trump Tower security guards during a 2015 demonstration.

Trump lawyer Alina Habba said their camp is happy to have finally put an end to the case.

“Although we were eager to proceed to trial to demonstrate the frivolousness of this case, the parties were ultimately able to come to an amicable resolution,” Habba said in a statement. “We are very pleased with this outcome and are happy to finally put this matter to rest once and for all.”

The attorney for the protesters said the other side had been “staring down the barrel of a Bronx jury who were about to be presented with overwhelming evidence in support of plaintiffs’ claims.”

“Nevertheless, plaintiffs are proud to have settled their claims and to have obtained written recognition by Donald Trump of their right to protest on the public sidewalk,” he told The Post. “Powerful men may put their names on buildings, but the sidewalk will always belong to the people.”

Jurors would have seen video of Trump’s deposition in the case, after a judge ruled the former president would not be required to testify in-person.

Plaintiffs also planned to play a deposition by Trump’s former personal lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen who has claimed he heard Trump telling staff to “get rid” of the demonstrators. Trump had claimed that he only found out about the protest a day or two after the fact.

The melee was caught on video by media that were present for a press conference that Trump was holding about his run for president.

While the case was set to play out in Bronx Supreme Court, the Trump Organization is standing trial in a Manhattan courtroom on criminal charges of tax fraud.

Trump is not charged in that case, which accuses his namesake company of helping top executives avoid income taxes on job perks.

