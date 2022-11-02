Read full article on original website
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Hot Chicken Takeover Closes Underperforming Strongsville Location
Opened during the pandemic, the restaurant struggled to gain a footing
‘Home of the future’ on Lake Erie on the market for $10 million
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- With a price tag of $10 million, 26000 Lake Road is one of the highest-priced listings in Northeast Ohio. Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall calls the contemporary home, completed in 2013, a “modern masterpiece built by one of the most innovative minds in the country.”
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Show Info: November 3, 2022
Update the look of your home with new floors from 50 Floor! Use the promo code “New Day Cleveland” for $100 off your order. Fresh Lebanese cuisine! Boaz is located on Lorain Avenue in Ohio City. Cali-Dream Handmade. Hand-poured candles! Shop from Cali-Dream Handmade on their Etsy page.
What a deal! Cleveland Restaurant Week is underway
It's your chance to try nearly three dozen of Cleveland's finest independent restaurants for $36 for three courses.
Worst of the worst: Northeast Ohio restaurants with the most health violations. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. We’re talking about the most-cited restaurants in Greater Cleveland, from mouse poop to gnats, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
Cleveland hits record high of 77 degrees Saturday, National Weather Service says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland beat a record Saturday afternoon, hitting a high of 77 degrees at 2 p.m. at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service confirmed. The last time Cleveland hit a record on this day was in 2015 when temperatures reached up to 76...
Cuyahoga County BOE makes last-minute changes to polling locations
The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections has made changes to polling locations ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections to 29 precincts in seven different cities.
Respiratory virus spikes, stressing Northeast Ohio hospitals: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Respiratory syncytial virus is one of the most common children’s illnesses, causing running noses, coughs and fever – usually starting in the late fall and running through early spring. The...
Fishing guide Andy Emrisko almost does it again: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was almost fishing deja vu all over again as legendary Litchfield fishing guide Andy Emrisko took his friend, Mike Rosby of Brooklyn Heights, fishing for Lake Erie walleye on Wednesday off the coast of Bratenahl, just east of downtown Cleveland. Rosby hauled in a jumbo...
Olmsted Falls’ Katie Clute wins, Westlake girls third at OHSAA Division I state cross country
OBETZ, Ohio — Four years ago, Katie Clute went to the state cross country meet to watch her friend and teammate, Lillie Katsaras, compete as an individual in the Division I girls race. That trip to Columbus when she was a freshman started a process that ended Saturday with...
Glenville clamps down on Bellevue in D-IV quarterfinal, 43-6, behind Deonte Rucker’s 5 TDs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Top-seeded Glenville paired timely turnovers with a quick-strike offense as it defeated eighth-seeded Bellevue, 43-6, in a Division IV, Region 14 quarterfinal at the Collinwood High School Athletic Complex Friday. Glenville (11-0) advances to face No. 4 Elyria Catholic (10-2) in a regional semifinal next Saturday...
cleveland19.com
4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire crews battled a 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland on Saturday afternoon that left four homes, two garages, several cars and a motor home destroyed. East Cleveland Fire confirms to 19 News that everyone got out safely, but at least one dog was rescued and...
Woodridge boys third, West Geauga’s Daniel Kearns sixth at OHSAA Division II state cross country
OBETZ, Ohio — Last week at the regional cross country meet, West Geauga senior Daniel Kearns went out very aggressively and struggled in the latter stages of the race. So, according to coach John Boylan, Kearns was going to be a little less aggressive in the Division II state meet Saturday at Fortress Obetz, hopefully resulting in a high finish. Just as Boylan was explaining the new strategy, he looked up to see Kearns ahead by 20 meters after running the first mile in a very aggressive 4 minutes, 45 seconds.
St. Edward remains at top, Glenville enters: The SBLive Ohio Top 25
Very little movement heading into the second round of the playoffs this weekend
Euclid PD searching for endangered missing man
An elderly man has gone missing in Northeast Ohio, and the Euclid Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding him.
Ohio’s COVID-19 maps worsens with 7 counties designated red by CDC for high transmission concerns
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The COVID-19 outlook worsened in Ohio this week, with seven counties designated red, for high COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. The last time Ohio had more than one county designated red was late September. Cuyahoga, along with Ashtabula,...
Ohio City Ranks As One Of The 'Best Winter Vacation' Spots In U.S
Timeout listed the best places in the entire country to spend the season.
Crews suspend search for missing kayaker in Lake Erie
The U.S. Coast Guard is currently searching for a missing kayaker in Lake Erie.
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Cleveland. For decades, this old-school joint in Rocky River has been serving fresh and delicious burgers. You can't go wrong with a classic hamburger, which is called the "Single Bear" on their menu and comes on a butter toasted bun. They also offer Double Bears and Triple Bears if you're looking for more meat. You can have your burger with a variety of toppings such as ketchup, mustard, mayo, pickles, tomato, mushrooms, peanut butter, chili, onion rings, and more. People also enjoy their clam roll, which consists of fried clams with lettuce, tomatoes, and tartar sauce.
Unsolved mysteries in North Olmsted — 40 boxes of unclaimed remains hidden
A mystery is being solved bit-by-bit in North Olmsted. Boxes stored in the closet of the city service department contain the remains of 40 people who passed away.
