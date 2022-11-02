ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strongsville, OH

November 3, 2022

Update the look of your home with new floors from 50 Floor! Use the promo code “New Day Cleveland” for $100 off your order. Fresh Lebanese cuisine! Boaz is located on Lorain Avenue in Ohio City. Cali-Dream Handmade. Hand-poured candles! Shop from Cali-Dream Handmade on their Etsy page.
4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire crews battled a 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland on Saturday afternoon that left four homes, two garages, several cars and a motor home destroyed. East Cleveland Fire confirms to 19 News that everyone got out safely, but at least one dog was rescued and...
Woodridge boys third, West Geauga’s Daniel Kearns sixth at OHSAA Division II state cross country

OBETZ, Ohio — Last week at the regional cross country meet, West Geauga senior Daniel Kearns went out very aggressively and struggled in the latter stages of the race. So, according to coach John Boylan, Kearns was going to be a little less aggressive in the Division II state meet Saturday at Fortress Obetz, hopefully resulting in a high finish. Just as Boylan was explaining the new strategy, he looked up to see Kearns ahead by 20 meters after running the first mile in a very aggressive 4 minutes, 45 seconds.
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Cleveland. For decades, this old-school joint in Rocky River has been serving fresh and delicious burgers. You can't go wrong with a classic hamburger, which is called the "Single Bear" on their menu and comes on a butter toasted bun. They also offer Double Bears and Triple Bears if you're looking for more meat. You can have your burger with a variety of toppings such as ketchup, mustard, mayo, pickles, tomato, mushrooms, peanut butter, chili, onion rings, and more. People also enjoy their clam roll, which consists of fried clams with lettuce, tomatoes, and tartar sauce.
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio.

