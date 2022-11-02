Read full article on original website
Man accused of rape in Charlotte found less than a day after survivor called police, CMPD reports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: this story discusses a sexual assault.Reader discretion is advised. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said less than a day after a sexual assault survivor called for help, a man is now facing charges and in jail. Sgt. Allison Rooks with CMPD's Sexual Assault Unit shared...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Makes Arrest After Woman Brutally Raped In Northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police have announced an arrest after a woman was brutally beaten and raped by a stranger while walking home in Northwest Charlotte. Octavius Wilson is facing several charges including kidnapping and first degree rape. CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A woman is brutally beaten and raped by a...
Feds bust national catalytic converter theft ring, 21 people arrested
The National Insurance Crime Bureau says more than 52,000 of them were stolen in 2021, an increase of more than 1,200% from 2019.
wccbcharlotte.com
Taylorsville Man Arrested For Allegedly Posting Woman’s Picture Online
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says that Richard Speagle, 52, posted on social media a private image sent to him. On October 24th, deputies were contacted by a woman who said that a picture she had sent only to Speagle had been posted to a public social media page.
Man ‘under the influence’ accused of breaking into 4 Statesville homes, deputies say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is facing numerous charges after authorities said he broke into several homes in a Statesville neighborhood while he was “under the influence” Wednesday morning, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the sheriff’s office received several calls around 9 a.m. on Nov. 2 about a […]
1 dead, 1 hurt after car shot into in Hickory, police say
HICKORY, N.C. — One person is dead and another is injured after someone shot into a car early Saturday in Hickory, according to Hickory Police. Officers said they responded to Highland Avenue just before 3 a.m. after receiving a call from a person who saw a vehicle had driven off the roadway.
17-year-old accused of stealing car at gunpoint outside Rock Hill Walmart
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 17-year-old from North Carolina is facing multiple charges after he stole a woman’s car at gunpoint outside of a Rock Hill Walmart, according to Rock Hill police. Officers said they responded to the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Cherry Road just before 10 p.m....
WCNC
Masked teen stole car at gunpoint, led officers on chase in Rock Hill, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 17-year-old is facing multiple charges after police said he stole a woman's car at gunpoint outside a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Rock Hill Wednesday night. Rock Hill police responded to a reported armed robbery at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Cherry Road a few...
Abandoned dogs found in kennel with no food, water in North Carolina; deputies searching for owner
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case after animal control found two dogs left outside with no food or water. Deputies said they were told anonymously to do a welfare check at the home where the dogs were. They said they discovered two dogs Tuesday morning […]
Judge denies 'premature' release of CMPD footage in fatal pursuit crash
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County judge ruled Friday the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department does not have to release body camera footage from the Jan. 3 rush hour pursuit that killed Brittany Webb and seriously injured Aaron Norward until the “final conclusion” of the criminal case. WCNC...
Deputies arrest teen in stolen car after chase through Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A teenager was arrested after being chased in a stolen car by law enforcement, Iredell County deputies said. Investigators said a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop Tuesday on a car on West Front Street at North Oakland Avenue for a registration violation, but the driver didn’t stop.
Arrest made after woman killed in Catawba County crash
NEWTON, N.C. — Highway patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Catawba County Friday morning. The wreck was at the intersection of Highway 16 and Mount Olive Church Road in Newton just after 6 a.m. State troopers said an A 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser, was traveling north...
Convicted killer to spend a decade in prison for robberies in 3 local counties
DENVER, N.C. — A convicted killer Channel 9 has followed for years will spend 10 years in prison for robbery, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. John Paul Gaddy was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty earlier this year. Prosecutors said he robbed three stores in three different counties in the area in 2021.
Chase involving 3 juveniles, 2 adults ends in crash; charges filed, Mooresville police say
Two adults and three juveniles were hurt after a chase that ended in a single-crash early Thursday morning, Mooresville police said. The adults were charged for the crimes. Officers with the Mooresville Police Department noticed people possibly breaking into cars in the Gateway Boulevard area. Five suspects drove off in...
Kannapolis detectives ‘aren’t giving up’ on cold cases dating back decades
KANNAPOLIS — A series of local homicides has gone unsolved for decades. Channel 9 covered many of the cases when they broke, including the following:. In 1993, a 14-year-old boy found was dead in the woods. In 1999, a 42-year-old man was found shot and killed outside a car...
‘I heard the woman screaming’: Community stunned over fatal shooting of 4-year-old boy in Charlotte; father charged
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the father of a 4-year-old boy who was shot and killed is facing charges in the child’s death.
qcnews.com
Suspect who injured 3 with machete appears in Gastonia court
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Prosecutors said in court Wednesday a man with a machete started “hacking away” at three construction workers for no apparent reason. The suspect told the judge in court that he has been taking medicine that he says a doctor prescribed to him.
WBTV
Suspect armed with knife arrested following chase in Lake Wylie
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Highway 274 in Lake Wylie from the BP gas station to Highway 49 was shut down for hours after a police chase on Thursday afternoon. The York County Sheriff’s Office says a pursuit took place around 3 p.m. after an attempted traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 5 and Shiloh Road. The chase ended at the BP and the driver wouldn’t get out of the vehicle.
WBTV
Father of son shot at southeast Charlotte home appears in court
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The father of a 4-year-old killed by a gun in his home in southeast Charlotte was in court today. Dayshawn Warren was arrested earlier in the week and charged with involuntary manslaughter and give/sell a weapon to a minor, after his son Demario Warren, was shot.
WBTV
CMPD investigating circumstances of child's death
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tells WBTV an adult male was shot several times, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. N.C. health officials to release new flu numbers today. Updated: 6 hours ago. The state's first flu-related pediatric death of the season was reported yesterday. Update on CO leak that sent 11 people...
