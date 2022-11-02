ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Makes Arrest After Woman Brutally Raped In Northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police have announced an arrest after a woman was brutally beaten and raped by a stranger while walking home in Northwest Charlotte. Octavius Wilson is facing several charges including kidnapping and first degree rape. CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A woman is brutally beaten and raped by a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Judge denies 'premature' release of CMPD footage in fatal pursuit crash

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County judge ruled Friday the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department does not have to release body camera footage from the Jan. 3 rush hour pursuit that killed Brittany Webb and seriously injured Aaron Norward until the “final conclusion” of the criminal case. WCNC...
qcnews.com

Suspect who injured 3 with machete appears in Gastonia court

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Prosecutors said in court Wednesday a man with a machete started “hacking away” at three construction workers for no apparent reason. The suspect told the judge in court that he has been taking medicine that he says a doctor prescribed to him.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Suspect armed with knife arrested following chase in Lake Wylie

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Highway 274 in Lake Wylie from the BP gas station to Highway 49 was shut down for hours after a police chase on Thursday afternoon. The York County Sheriff’s Office says a pursuit took place around 3 p.m. after an attempted traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 5 and Shiloh Road. The chase ended at the BP and the driver wouldn’t get out of the vehicle.
LAKE WYLIE, SC
WBTV

Father of son shot at southeast Charlotte home appears in court

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The father of a 4-year-old killed by a gun in his home in southeast Charlotte was in court today. Dayshawn Warren was arrested earlier in the week and charged with involuntary manslaughter and give/sell a weapon to a minor, after his son Demario Warren, was shot.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating circumstances of child's death

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tells WBTV an adult male was shot several times, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. N.C. health officials to release new flu numbers today. Updated: 6 hours ago. The state's first flu-related pediatric death of the season was reported yesterday. Update on CO leak that sent 11 people...
CHARLOTTE, NC

