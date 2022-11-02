Read full article on original website
WNYT
South Colonie teacher pleads guilty to placing hidden camera in faculty bathroom
A South Colonie School District teacher is admitting to putting a camera in the faculty bathroom. Patrick Morgan, 58, was arrested by state police on 11 charges of unlawful surveillance back in February. He pleaded guilty Friday to unlawful surveillance charges. He hid a camera disguised as a cell phone...
WNYT
Police arrest 26-year-old for North Adams homicide
A 26-year-old woman has been arrested for murdering her grandmother in North Adams. According to the Northern Berkshire District Court, Kelsie Cote of North Adams murdered her 74-year-grandmother, Doris Cote, on Monday night. North Adams Police say they received a 911 call on Tuesday from a relative, who had found...
WNYT
Utica man indicted for murder in deadly Fulton County fire
A Utica man has been indicted for murder, in connection with a woman found dead inside a burned Fulton County home last May. A Fulton County grand jury returned the indictment against Anthony Dotson on Thursday. The initial investigation related to a structure fire in Ephratah. Firefighters found Sara Stinnett...
WNYT
Pair sentenced in Colonie Motel 6 shooting
Two people were sentenced Thursday in a deadly shooting in Colonie. Xiaa Price died in the May 2021 shooting at Motel 6 on Curry Road. Paul Streeks, 25, received 25 years to life in prison and Kenneth Spencer, 46, received eight years in prison. Both also received five years of post-release supervision.
WNYT
South Glens Falls man accused of robbing pharmacy at knifepoint
A South Glens Falls man is accused of robbing a pharmacy, armed with a knife. Eric Mcintosh, 23, robbed the Rite Aid store on Route 50 in the town of Wilton last year, say investigators. The medication was worth more than $3,000, according to investigators.
WNYT
Albany police investigate bank robbery
The Trustco Bank on New Scotland Avenue in Albany was robbed Thursday evening. It happened around 6 p.m., say police. They say the suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded cash. He got away with an undetermined amount of money. Anyone with information can call Albany police.
WNYT
State Police sergeant from Catskill laid to rest after 9/11-related death
A police sergeant from the Capital Region was laid to rest on Thursday. Sgt. Ivan Morales, 42, was from Catskill. He died last Friday from an illness related to his assignment on 9/11. His funeral was at the Community Life Church in Catskill. Morales began his career with the NYPD...
WNYT
Driver arrested after stolen car stopped in Albany
Albany police stopped a suspect with a stolen car Wednesday night. There was heavy police activity at Quail Street and Central Avenue. Our crew was live on the scene and reported seeing police cars in the area and officers walking around with flashlights. Police told us Thursday morning that they...
WNYT
Cohoes landlords claim business owner trashed property upon eviction
Police are trying to figure out if the owner of Cafe Monocle in Cohoes trashed the rented building before shutting down. The landlords of the building, Luke and Terri Gladue, say Kelsey Knutsen owed $10,000 in rent. The Gladues say Knutsen was a bad tenant from the start. They say...
WNYT
Two people hospitalized after Schenectady crash
A crash in Schenectady early Friday morning sent two people to the hospital. Schenectady police got the call for the accident a little before 2 a.m. They say a person driving southbound on Broadway hit a support structure under the I-890 overpass. One of the two people in the car...
WNYT
RSV Cases on the rise
We’ve been reporting on the spike in RSV cases in the Capital Region. RSV is a viral infection that targets the lungs. Saturday morning, Albany Med has reported 3-dozen cases. Tiffany Payton spoke with a pediatric specialist about how you can protect your children.
WNYT
Berkshire County house fire under investigation
The cause of a large house fire in the Berkshires is under investigation. It broke out around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning in the town of Becket, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. The paper reports the home on Greenwater Drive was under construction. The fire...
WNYT
30 people become new US citizens at East Greenbush ceremony
Thirty people became United States citizens in East Greenbush on Friday. They took the Oath of Allegiance in front of a judge at Columbia High School. The new citizens come from 22 different countries – including India, Jamaica, Syria and the Philippines. Columbia High School government classes attended the...
WNYT
Albany building demolished after large piece falls
Work was underway Friday to demolish a building on North Pearl Street in Albany. The building is at 222 North Pearl, between Wilson Street and Livingston Avenue. That’s the site of a former police precinct. People living near the area told NewsChannel 13 they were not aware of what...
WNYT
Future of Troy-Menands Bridge still to be determined
Within the next 2 weeks, we’re expected to learn more about the future of the Troy-Menands Bridge. The state department of transportation will be holding a meeting on Wednesday November 16th at Hudson Valley Community College. This will give people a chance to hear and discuss options for the...
WNYT
New Saratoga County brewery also offers wood-fired pizza
There’s a new brewery in Saratoga County and it’s serving up locally made brews and wood-fired pizza. The Speckled Pig Brewing Company recently opened its doors in Ballston Spa. Co-owner Larry Heid says his team did a lot of research to figure out what type of brewery to...
WNYT
Ravena woman successfully fights fears to pursue dreams
Nicole Dorr of Ravena received an award for her work ethic. A supervisor had some very kind things to say about her. It may not seem like a big deal, but you have no idea how far she’s come. Dorr has anxiety and a learning disorder, which stopped her...
WNYT
New giant mural in Glens Falls paints picture of city’s history
There is a huge new mural along the Wood Theater alleyway in Glens Falls. It has more than 30 references to the history of the city, including the region’s manufacturers, like Finch Paper. It also features Red Wings Hockey, some of the founders of the city, and some of...
WNYT
Mechanicville & Maple Hill boys advance to state semifinals
The Mechanicville and Maple Hill boys soccer teams are headed to the state semifinals after wins in the regional finals on Saturday. The Red Raiders beat Plattsburgh 2-0 and the Wildcats took down Northeastern Clinton in penalty kicks 2-1. See highlights here.
WNYT
Couples scramble to find new wedding venues after Longfellows announces closure
The owners of Longfellows Restaurant and Hotel in Saratoga Springs said Thursday that it will be closing its doors in January, and changing hands to a group of new investors to become a new venue. That means dozens of couples do not have a wedding venue, just months before they were going to say ‘I do’ at the spot beloved for its beautiful weddings.
