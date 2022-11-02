ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Bikes for Tykes goal: bikes for 150 kids

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=205SsT_0iwHMQuy00

Jackie Wessels, coordinator of Bikes for Tykes, remembers her parents struggling to pay the bills, with no extra money for Christmas presents, especially a big-ticket item like a bicycle. There were years she and her family dreaded Christmas morning.

Wessels donated one bike and helmet in 2014. Eight year later, that act of kindness has evolved into Bikes for Tykes, a group that works to ensure high risk children in the Quad Cities are able to find that magical item under the tree. This year’s goal is to raise $20,000 to provide 150 children who are registered with Toys for Tots with a gift package of a bike, helmet, air pump and lock (for larger bikes). To top off the gift with a (figurative) cherry on top, a Whitey’s gift card will be included. Bikes for Tykes supplies the majority of bikes for Toys for Tots. Their focus is to provide as many larger bikes as possible for kids ages 10-12. These children are often the “forgotten children” because the bikes cost more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mP9qg_0iwHMQuy00
(qcbc.org)

Russell Construction has provided a 10,000 square foot first floor building for bike display, assembly and maintenance. Quad Cities Bike Club members thoroughly inspect each bike to ensure it is safe for riding. Community organizations volunteer to help pump up tires, bag accessories and give each bike a test ride. The group plans to shop for bikes on November 8, then load and deliver them to the storage location on November 10. The bikes will be assembled and tested on November 15.

Donations may be sent to Paul Gilbert, 3001 Emerald Drive, Davenport, IA  52804, made payable to “Bikes for Tykes” or you can donate directly here . For more information, contact Jackie Wessels at wesselsjackie@yahoo.com or call (563) 210-3900.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Local 4 WHBF

Tis the season for 60+ fun in Bettendorf

People 60 and up are invited to enjoy free holiday music, singing, dancing and refreshments at Tis the Season on Sunday, December 4 at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State Street in Bettendorf. The doors open at 1 p.m. and entertainment begins at 1:30 p.m. The fun starts with opening remarks from Mayor Bob Gallagher […]
BETTENDORF, IA
wvik.org

Vibrant Arena at THE MARK Continues its Holiday Tradition

This year's Christmas tree will be decorated in time for the “Lighting on the Commons” later this month. Kevin Snodgrass is the Director of Operations at the Vibrant. He says the tree was donated. "It was donated by the Regency Condo Association in East Moline. It was the...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

‘Taste of the Holidays’ event set for Hy-Vee stores Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -On Saturday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., area Hy-Vee stores will be hosting a “Taste of the Holidays” event. Dionn Copper invites viewers to come by to enjoy tastings and demos as a way to learn new food and wine pairing ideas for the upcoming Thanksgiving dinner or any pre-Holiday celebrations. Featured items will be Holiday Meal Packs, charcuterie boards and a sushi bar.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Upcoming ‘Winter Lights’ event shines with new features

There are some new features in the sixth-annual “Winter Nights Winter Lights,” at the Quad City Botanical Center, opening on Nov. 18. The outdoor gardens at 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island, will be in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights, featuring new, entertaining experiences. You can explore the Sun Garden, Children’s Garden, lawns, pond, and pocket gardens of the outdoor light exhibit as you take in the Botanical Center’s largest fundraiser of the year.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Ballet QC moving to downtown Moline

After 25 years, Ballet Quad Cities plans to move from downtown Rock Island to the heart of downtown Moline. The professional ballet company (based at 613 17th St., Rock Island), which runs its own school of dance, will renovate a historic building at 1611 5th Ave., Moline, “which will enhance the vibrancy of our community and strengthen our organization,” according to a social media post on Thursday, Nov. 3. “Join us in celebrating our new home and stay tuned for updates!”
MOLINE, IL
davenportlibrary.com

A Trusted Friend: The murder of Rose Gendler

22-year-old Rose Gendler left her part-time job at M. L. Parker Co. in downtown Davenport a little after 9:00 p.m. on December 21, 1932. She had worked a full day in the toy department and still had to catch the Bridge Line streetcar to Rock Island. She had an important dress fitting scheduled before heading home for the night.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Service projects help SAU ‘bee the difference’

St. Ambrose University is kicking off their Bee the Difference Month with their 15th Annual Bee the Difference Day on Sunday, November 6. The event is organized by the SAU Student Government Association and brings together students, families, faculty, staff and alumni to give back to the communities where they live. Service projects in Davenport […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Open house shares wonders of space, nature

One of the hottest tickets in town Saturday night wasn’t the latest blockbuster, it was at the John Deere Planetarium at Augustana College in Rock Island. The planetarium held its annual fall open house on November 5 and both planetarium shows ran out of tickets almost immediately. “We’ve had a lot of people come out,” […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KBUR

One dog dies in Burlington fire

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Fire Department says that one dog died in a Burlington house fire. According to a news release, at 3:41 PM Thursday, November 3rd, the Burlington Fire Department responded to 1430 Madison Avenue for smoke in the home. Firefighters arrived 4 minutes later to find light to moderate smoke showing from the single-story structure.
BURLINGTON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Halloween Havoc demo derby set for Sunday

Viola Boyz Demo Promotors will hold the “Halloween Havoc” Demolition Derby at 2 p.m. Sunday, instead of Saturday, at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport. The show originally was set for Saturday. Because of rain in the forecast the Mississippi Valley Fair director and Viola Boyz Promotors decided to move the show to Sunday, a news […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

You can help paint the Storm rink to honor military

The Quad City Storm is hosting its fourth-annual Salute to Military Ice Painting presented byQCA Pools and Spas on Monday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Quad Citizens are invited to Vibrant Arena at The MARK (1201 River Drive, Moline) to paint the names of loved ones who serve or have served in […]
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

House fire in Muscatine deemed a ‘total loss’

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A house was deemed a “total loss” by Muscatine firefighters Friday morning. The Muscatine Fire Department responded around 12:28 a.m. Friday for a report of a fire in the 2800 block of Mulberry Avenue, according to a media release. Muscatine firefighters first on scene...
MUSCATINE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Quilt auction raises funds for local groups

Cotton Creek Mill and Fabric Stashers are hosting a quilt fundraising auction on Saturday, November 12. The event starts at 5 p.m. at the Matthews Building at the Cedar County Fairgrounds, 220th Street in Tipton. All proceeds will benefit the Tipton Lions Club, Main Street West Branch, Tipton Rotary and the University of Iowa Children’s […]
TIPTON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy