TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The newest and one of the tallest buildings in downtown Twin Falls is set to open up in less than a week after two years of construction. Galena Opportunities Inc. announced Friday the Main Avenue Lofts will be opened and dedicated November 10, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The groundbreaking for the mixed-use building happened in 2020 at the site of the previous Idaho Youth Ranch building across from Twin Falls City Hall. The building features a mix of retail, office, restaurant, and apartments under one roof. Tenants are already set to move in with KickBack Points LLC. taking up a large portion of the office space while the Idaho Women's Business Center will work with entrepreneurs to take up some of the retail spaces. Main Avenue Lofts will have 44 apartments available from studio to multi-bedroom set ups.
You ever visit a place for several years and then one day ask yourself where that came from? I had one of those experiences while eating lunch at a favorite café in Twin Falls. Usually, I’m focused on the conversation and the menu. The social aspect of dining out apparently blots out some of my senses.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Twin Falls has seen a noticeable increase of vandalism to both public and private property in just the last year. City Spokesman Josh Palmer said the problem seems to have increased exponentially in the last five years but, just this last year city maintenance crews have seen a considerable uptick in damage to public and some private spaces, "We don't know exactly why. There's certain asumptions, population growth being one of them. We have significantly larger number of visitors who are coming to Twin Falls too, we know that. Also brings more people to the area that may cause vandalism." Palmer said graffiti is the most visible of the damage and credits Twin Falls County Work crews with responding quickly to remove it. More substantial and costly damage has been done to park facilities like public restrooms.
GolfIn is a next generation golf simulator that allows you to practice and refine your game all year round.
The Idaho Land Board just bought the farm. To be exact, the Land Board approved the $6 million purchase of the land for the University of Idaho’s yet-to-be-built Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE). The property is 638 agricultural acres 19 miles north of Rupert, just two acres shy of an entire section. ...
WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Piles of trash, old furniture, and appliances were recently cleaned up from state owned land near Wendell that is a popular dumping ground and shooting area. The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) said agency employees and volunteers helped take three pickup loads and three trailer loads of garbage from the area about six miles north of Wendell that is used for grazing that generates money for public schools in the state. Officials say the area has become a problem in the last few years with more and more trash being illegally dumped.
MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that killed one man early Friday morning on Interstate 84 east of Burley. Police said the crash occurred at about 2 a.m. Friday near mile marker 206.5 in Minidoka County. An 18-year-old man died at the scene. He was the only person involved in the crash. Police said he drove off the roadway and overcorrected when his pickup truck rolled off the median. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two years ago, the Vanderpoel family was working in ag. However, they had bigger dreams than that. “It was actually a lifelong dream of my husband’s to open and start a carwash and diversify and do something different,” said Carollen Vanderpoel, the co-owner of Tommy’s Express Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Sunday Yellow Brick Café hosted a drag brunch and bingo, an all-ages event with drag queen performances accompanied by bingo and a bite. Events like these have been under the spotlight across the country, and here in Idaho, there is even some talk of legislation seeking to limit or eliminate performances like these altogether.
Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatality collision that occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday on Interstate 84 near Burley. Dylan Merritt, 18, of American Falls, was driving eastbound on Interstate 84 in a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500. Merritt drove off the roadway and over corrected where the vehicle rolled into the median, state police said. He was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injures at the scene, according to state police. One lane of Interstate 84 was blocked for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and to clear the scene. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
