Aaron Carter, the singer turned rapper and actor, was found dead in his Lancaster, California, home at the age of 34, a source confirms to Life & Style. The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed the news on Saturday, November 5, with a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department telling the outlet that a “suspicious death” occurred at Carter’s home address, but they could not confirm the identity of the deceased. TMZ — who was the first to report the news that day — noted that Carter was found in his bathtub after law enforcement received a call that morning about a person drowning in a tub.

LANCASTER, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO