ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, IA

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, November 4th, 2022

(Sioux City) -- Former President Donald Trump has used an appearance in Sioux City to tout two Iowa Republicans who are seeking reelection this year -- and to hint that HE will run again for president in 2024. During remarks outdoors to a crowd gathered at the Sioux City airport, Trump said he will -- in his words -- "very, very, very probably" run again. Trump called Senator Chuck Grassley courageous and Kim Reynolds a great governor and, while both are favored to win on Tuesday, Trump said he hosted the rally because he didn't want to take any chances. Mike Franken, the Democrat running against Grassley, rallied with a crowd in Des Moines last night and suggested Trump and Grassley no longer appeal to a winning majority of Iowa voters.
SIOUX CITY, IA
viatravelers.com

16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Spirit Lake, Iowa

Spirit Lake is considered the gateway to the Iowa Great Lakes region. This small but vibrant city is located in northwestern Iowa, less than 10 miles from the Minnesota state border and 100 miles east of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The town, founded in 1879, derives its name from the...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Mabel Voss

Mabel Voss age 97, formerly of Little Rock, Iowa died Tuesday, November 2, 2022, at UnityPoint Hospice – Paula J. Baber Cottage in Fort Dodge, IA. There will be just a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 7th at the Jurrens Funeral Home in Sibley.
LITTLE ROCK, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Aaron Van Beek

Wreaths Across America has grown in Northwest Iowa to 820 wreaths since Aaron Van Beek started the program in this area in 2015. Van Beek discusses the background of the program and a fundraiser November 3rd at Culver's in Sioux Center.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kscj.com

NO FLY ZONE ESTABLISHED FOR TRUMP RALLY

A NO FLY ZONE FOR DRONES AND AIRCRAFT HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR SIOUX CITY THURSDAY EVENING DURING THE TIME FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS IN TOWN HOLDING A POLITICAL RALLY. THE SECRET SERVICE, IN COORDINATION WITH THE FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION HAS ESTABLISHED A DRONE FLIGHT RESTRICTION FROM 6 P.M. UNTIL 9:15 PM THURSDAY NIGHT.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Scruffy Deputies? It’s For A Good Cause

Orange City, Iowa — If you get stopped by a Sioux County Sheriff’s Deputy or you see a member of the sheriff’s staff and they are sporting a few more whiskers than they normally do — it’s OK. They didn’t forget to shave. In...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Green Porch Lights Lighting Up

O’Brien County, Iowa — If you think you’ve been. noticing some green porchlights springing up in the local area, you would be right. It’s called Operation Green Light, and it is a way to honor Veterans, and let them know that they are appreciated. We reached...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Ribbon Cut At Blossom & Bride In Sheldon

Sheldon, Iowa — The ribbon was cut for the new owners of Blossom & Bride in downtown Sheldon, Shannon and Brian Klein. Numerous Sheldon business people and other dignitaries were on hand for the event, with Sheldon Mayor Greg Geels addressing the crowd. Speaking on behalf of the Sheldon...
SHELDON, IA
1011now.com

Election 2022: Trump addresses rally for Republicans in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (WOWT) - Former President Trump took the stage at a Republican rally gathered Thursday night in northwest Iowa. The event at the Sioux Gateway Airport, located about 90 miles northeast of Omaha, got started at 4 p.m. with special guests taking the stage ahead of Trump’s speech later tonight.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kwit.org

NEWS 11.2.22: Western Iowa Community Briefly Evacuated Due to Wildfire, Election Updates, USDA Meat Processing Awards, and More

Windy and dry conditions helped fuel a wildfire in western Iowa today. Firefighters battled the blaze near the Crawford County community of Ricketts, which was briefly evacuated. Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler tells Siouxland Public Media between 100 to 200 acres were impacted, and crews were able to contain in a couple of hours (by 2 p.m.). A few hot spots remain.
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

PepperJax Grill coming to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Omaha-based restaurant chain is coming to Sioux City. PepperJax Grill, which specializes in Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and other steak-based dishes, is building a new restaurant on Gordon Drive next to IHOP. The franchise owner says the current plan is for the new dining option...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Supervisor DeBoer faces challenger Henningsen

SIBLEY—One of Osceola County’s supervisor seats is up for grabs as Election Day rounds the corner. The contest is in District 1, which includes much of Sibley and some central parts of the county. Incumbent LeRoy DeBoer faces off with challenger David Henningsen for the seat DeBoer has held for the past 10 years.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

This Iowa Spot Is Driest Since Weather Records Started In 1896

(Undated) -- State Climatologist Justin Glisan says parts of northwest Iowa have now been in a drought for two years. The area has consistently missed out on rain showers, while other areas of the state have had timely rains which have kept drought conditions at bay. Not so though in Woodbury County. Part of the county near Sioux City is in exceptional drought according the this week's US Drought Monitor map.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy