Jackson County Pilot
Jackson native was part of world’s first nuclear fighter bomber wing
A Jackson native who was part of the world’s first nuclear fighter bomber wing died last month in Sioux City, Iowa. Col. Warren “Bud” Nelson died Oct. 8 at the age of 97. Born on May 18, 1925, in Jackson to Leland and Ella Nelson, he graduated...
kiwaradio.com
Annual dairy discussions seminar to focus on cybersecurity for farmers
IARN — The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Dairy Team will host its annual Dairy Discussions Seminar on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the ISU Extension and Outreach Sioux County Office in Orange City. This year’s focus is on cybersecurity issues for food...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Friday, November 4th, 2022
(Sioux City) -- Former President Donald Trump has used an appearance in Sioux City to tout two Iowa Republicans who are seeking reelection this year -- and to hint that HE will run again for president in 2024. During remarks outdoors to a crowd gathered at the Sioux City airport, Trump said he will -- in his words -- "very, very, very probably" run again. Trump called Senator Chuck Grassley courageous and Kim Reynolds a great governor and, while both are favored to win on Tuesday, Trump said he hosted the rally because he didn't want to take any chances. Mike Franken, the Democrat running against Grassley, rallied with a crowd in Des Moines last night and suggested Trump and Grassley no longer appeal to a winning majority of Iowa voters.
viatravelers.com
16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Spirit Lake, Iowa
Spirit Lake is considered the gateway to the Iowa Great Lakes region. This small but vibrant city is located in northwestern Iowa, less than 10 miles from the Minnesota state border and 100 miles east of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The town, founded in 1879, derives its name from the...
kiwaradio.com
Mabel Voss
Mabel Voss age 97, formerly of Little Rock, Iowa died Tuesday, November 2, 2022, at UnityPoint Hospice – Paula J. Baber Cottage in Fort Dodge, IA. There will be just a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 7th at the Jurrens Funeral Home in Sibley.
siouxcountyradio.com
Aaron Van Beek
Wreaths Across America has grown in Northwest Iowa to 820 wreaths since Aaron Van Beek started the program in this area in 2015. Van Beek discusses the background of the program and a fundraiser November 3rd at Culver's in Sioux Center.
kscj.com
NO FLY ZONE ESTABLISHED FOR TRUMP RALLY
A NO FLY ZONE FOR DRONES AND AIRCRAFT HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR SIOUX CITY THURSDAY EVENING DURING THE TIME FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS IN TOWN HOLDING A POLITICAL RALLY. THE SECRET SERVICE, IN COORDINATION WITH THE FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION HAS ESTABLISHED A DRONE FLIGHT RESTRICTION FROM 6 P.M. UNTIL 9:15 PM THURSDAY NIGHT.
kiwaradio.com
Scruffy Deputies? It’s For A Good Cause
Orange City, Iowa — If you get stopped by a Sioux County Sheriff’s Deputy or you see a member of the sheriff’s staff and they are sporting a few more whiskers than they normally do — it’s OK. They didn’t forget to shave. In...
kiwaradio.com
Green Porch Lights Lighting Up
O’Brien County, Iowa — If you think you’ve been. noticing some green porchlights springing up in the local area, you would be right. It’s called Operation Green Light, and it is a way to honor Veterans, and let them know that they are appreciated. We reached...
kiwaradio.com
Ribbon Cut At Blossom & Bride In Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — The ribbon was cut for the new owners of Blossom & Bride in downtown Sheldon, Shannon and Brian Klein. Numerous Sheldon business people and other dignitaries were on hand for the event, with Sheldon Mayor Greg Geels addressing the crowd. Speaking on behalf of the Sheldon...
1011now.com
Election 2022: Trump addresses rally for Republicans in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (WOWT) - Former President Trump took the stage at a Republican rally gathered Thursday night in northwest Iowa. The event at the Sioux Gateway Airport, located about 90 miles northeast of Omaha, got started at 4 p.m. with special guests taking the stage ahead of Trump’s speech later tonight.
kwit.org
NEWS 11.2.22: Western Iowa Community Briefly Evacuated Due to Wildfire, Election Updates, USDA Meat Processing Awards, and More
Windy and dry conditions helped fuel a wildfire in western Iowa today. Firefighters battled the blaze near the Crawford County community of Ricketts, which was briefly evacuated. Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler tells Siouxland Public Media between 100 to 200 acres were impacted, and crews were able to contain in a couple of hours (by 2 p.m.). A few hot spots remain.
kiwaradio.com
Hospers Fire Department Fights Field Fire That Threatened Acreage, Hog Building
Hospers, Iowa– The Hospers Fire Department was called out for a fire on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, near Hospers. According to Hospers Fire Chief Jason Overmole, at about 1:40 p.m., firefighters were called to the report of a field fire near 420th Street and Log Avenue, two miles south of Hospers.
Everything to know about the Sioux City Trump rally
The Sioux City rally of former President Donald Trump is almost here.
Stray of the Day: Meet Gretel
This is Gretel, a 9–12-month-old, female, black and brown, Labrador mix puppy.
siouxlandnews.com
PepperJax Grill coming to Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Omaha-based restaurant chain is coming to Sioux City. PepperJax Grill, which specializes in Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and other steak-based dishes, is building a new restaurant on Gordon Drive next to IHOP. The franchise owner says the current plan is for the new dining option...
nwestiowa.com
Supervisor DeBoer faces challenger Henningsen
SIBLEY—One of Osceola County’s supervisor seats is up for grabs as Election Day rounds the corner. The contest is in District 1, which includes much of Sibley and some central parts of the county. Incumbent LeRoy DeBoer faces off with challenger David Henningsen for the seat DeBoer has held for the past 10 years.
iheart.com
This Iowa Spot Is Driest Since Weather Records Started In 1896
(Undated) -- State Climatologist Justin Glisan says parts of northwest Iowa have now been in a drought for two years. The area has consistently missed out on rain showers, while other areas of the state have had timely rains which have kept drought conditions at bay. Not so though in Woodbury County. Part of the county near Sioux City is in exceptional drought according the this week's US Drought Monitor map.
Sioux City Warming Shelter in need of donations to hit their goal
Those wanting to donate to the warming shelter can do so by walking into the shelter during daytime hours.
Sioux City fire officials respond to fire inside RV
Fire officials responded to an RV fire in Sioux City's Westside.
