HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña’s key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. “The hardest part was just blocking everything that’s not part of the game,” he said. “There’s a saying that you can’t sink a ship with water around. It sinks if water gets inside. So I just try to stay strong and keep the water outside my head.” Peña also won a Gold Glove and was the AL Championship Series MVP. The 25-year-old became the first hitter to win those three prizes in a career — and he did it all in his rookie season, per OptaSTATS.
HOUSTON (AP) — For now and forever, Dusty Baker, the epic storyteller, first-class name-dropper, toothpick chewer and baseball lifer will bear a most distinguished title. World Series champion manager. The man who can weave a tale like few others, wistfully recalling his time under Hank Aaron’s tutelage or chance encounters with Jimi Hendrix, John F. Kennedy Jr. and countless more, completed the only missing chapter in his own story Saturday night. After 25 seasons as a big league skipper peppered with a couple of painful near-misses, the 73-year-old Baker finally made it all the way home when his Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the title.
The Houston Astros have won the 2022 World Series four games to two, with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies before a capacity home crowd at Minute Maid Park.
Cari Champion has landed a big job on Prime Video. According to the New York Post, Amazon will have its lineup of daily sports talk shows on Prime Video from morning to night, and Champion, who is known for her work on ESPN, will host a show called The Cari Champion Show. She will be joined by Madelyn Burke and Ben Lyons who will host Bonjour Sports Talk. The Cari Champion Show will air at 12 p.m. ET while Bonjour Sports Talk will air at 8 a.m. ET.
