921news.com
Butler: Hoot Owl Heating and Air Conditioning and Lennox to give a Free Furnace and Installation this Winter.
Hoot Owl Heating and Air Conditioning of Butler and Lennox are banding together to give one lucky home a wonderful Christmas present. Hoot Owl is now accepting nominations for one family to receive a Lennox Furnace and Installation of the unit at no charge, courtesy of Hoot Owl Heating and Air Conditioning and Lennox. Send the name of the person you would like to nominate. Include their.
Powerball jackpot: How many times has someone won in Kansas, Missouri?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People across the Kansas City area and across the nation are hoping for some luck this weekend as the Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1.6 billion after 39 consecutive drawings without a top prize winner. This is now the largest jackpot in the history...
Missouri con artist back in jail after defrauding customers more than $269,000
Missouri Contractor Jerry “Shane” Fellers has a new mugshot and a new home: The Detention Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
kshb.com
Weather blog: Rain, snow forecast for Kansas City with an approaching strong storm
A strong storm is developing over the western United States and it is heading our way. The new LRC is setting up for the season, and this storm will be one that we will track through the next year. This November version of the cycling pattern is about to produce...
KCTV 5
20-year-old seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Bates County
BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 20-year-old man was seriously injured Friday night in a crash just before midnight in Bates County. The Butler, Missouri, man was driving on Missouri Route D just east of Route Z when, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol, his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado went off the right side of the road, struck a sign post and an embankment and overturned.
Holden Man Injured After Motorcycle Hits Deer
A Holden man was injured Wednesday night in a crash that occurred in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2022 southbound Suzuki motorcycle, driven by 23-year-old Aaron D. Morrison of Holden, was on Route W at NW 100th Road (north of Kingsville) around 9:30 p.m. when he struck a deer in the roadway. This caused the deer to travel into the path of a northbound 2004 Mazda, driven by 18-year-old Edward J. Bartkowski of Kingsville. Morrison suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
921news.com
VETERANS DAY DINNER ELKS LODGE BUTLER
The Bates County Elks Lodge # 2653 is hosting its annual Veterans Day Dinner on Sunday, November 13TH at the Bates County Elks Lodge, located just south of the Bates County Museum on Elks Drive in Butler. The meal will be served as a dine-in or drive-thru only from 11:30 until 1:00 pm. The meal is free for Veterans and their spouses.
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG MAN INJURED IN CRASH INVOLVING A TRACTOR TRAILER
A Warrensburg man was seriously injured in a crash involving a tractor trailer combo in Johnson County on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 29-year-old Alec Tabor struck the trailer being towed by a 2014 Kenworth driven by 30-year-old Caleb Johnson also of Warrensburg.
kmmo.com
KANSAS CITY WOMAN CHARGED AFTER PURSUIT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Kansas City 25-year-old Kansas City woman has been charged with two felonies in Lafayette County. According to a probable cause statement, an officer pulled over Keilahta Fisher-Royston for allegedly speeding in Lexington. When the officer approached the vehicle Fisher-Royston proceeded to drive off. The vehicle turned on to North...
KCTV 5
Man shot by police at Independence gas station
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence officer shot a man early Thursday morning after the man pulled a gun at a gas station, according to police. Police said an officer on patrol around 1 a.m. saw a fight involving multiple people at the BP gas station at 23rd Street and Crysler Avenue. While that officer was investigating, a man pulled out a handgun, and the officer shot him, said Chris Depue, public information officer for Lee’s Summit Police Department, acting as PIO for eastern Jackson County on Thursday morning.
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The Paseo
Dr. Generous Henderson House, Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Built in 1899, the historic home of Dr. Generous Henderson was a mansion that is now renovated. If you’re wondering if Generous was his real first name, it was.
kmmo.com
LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH SERIOUSLY INJURES WOMAN ON HIGHWAY-13
A Springfield woman was injured in a Lafayette County in a crash on November 3, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Carolyn Tollard crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Jarod Moenkhoff. Tollard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
KYTV
Dade County nursing home closing after 54 years in the county
GREENFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A longtime nursing home in Dade County that has cared for people for decades is closing soon. Keith Rook heads the nursing home board. He said he couldn’t believe it. “Soul-crushing, gut-wrenching, every other awful word you can think of,” said Rook. Rook said...
stlmag.com
8 small towns to visit in Missouri
The state’s oldest town lures you in with its history and French colonial architecture, then keeps you there with its cultural amenities, from the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center (featuring the Missouri dinosaur) to the rolling hills of nearby wine country. (Click here to read more about Ste. Genevieve.)
smeharbinger.net
Always Alert: As Kansas City is a hub for human trafficking students should be aware of the signs and know how to avoid being trafficked
Tuesday night at 9 p.m. I’m walking out of Target on Ward Parkway alone after getting yet another “emergency” Maybelline Sky High mascara and enough Cherry Slush Alani Nu to give someone a heart attack. Walking through the parking lot, I’m turning my head every five seconds...
kttn.com
Jury convicts Missouri man of being a felon in possession of an illegal firearm, following home invasion
A Missouri man has been convicted by a federal trial jury of illegally possessing the firearm he used in a home invasion robbery. Theodore Watkins Jr., 32, of Independence, was found guilty on Tuesday, Nov. 1, of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Independence police officers were called...
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Mayor Quinton Lucas Opposes Amendment 4, Which Would Require 25% Minimum Funding for KCPD
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
5 now arrested in Fort Scott attempted murder
A fifth person is extradited back to southeast Kansas and charged with the attempted murder of a Fort Scott, Kansas man.
Controversial Cedar County prosecutor has unexpected competition on November ballot
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. – The race for prosecuting attorney in one Missouri region is catching interest beyond the borders of Cedar County. The incumbent prosecutor of eight years, Ty Gaither, has come under fire for how he handled Agape Boarding School abusers. Now he’s up for re-election, and an unexpected write-in opponent is taking his […]
KRMS Radio
MO Republican Party Shows Support For Amendment 4 Ahead Of Elections
The Missouri Republican Party’s Executive State Committee has unanimously passed a resolution in support of Amendment 4 on the November 8th ballot. If passed it would require that Kansas City appropriate 25 percent of its annual revenue towards the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department. The resolution cites the Party...
