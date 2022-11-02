ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, MO

921news.com

Butler: Hoot Owl Heating and Air Conditioning and Lennox to give a Free Furnace and Installation this Winter.

Hoot Owl Heating and Air Conditioning of Butler and Lennox are banding together to give one lucky home a wonderful Christmas present. Hoot Owl is now accepting nominations for one family to receive a Lennox Furnace and Installation of the unit at no charge, courtesy of Hoot Owl Heating and Air Conditioning and Lennox. Send the name of the person you would like to nominate. Include their.
BUTLER, MO
KCTV 5

20-year-old seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Bates County

BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 20-year-old man was seriously injured Friday night in a crash just before midnight in Bates County. The Butler, Missouri, man was driving on Missouri Route D just east of Route Z when, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol, his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado went off the right side of the road, struck a sign post and an embankment and overturned.
BATES COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Holden Man Injured After Motorcycle Hits Deer

A Holden man was injured Wednesday night in a crash that occurred in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2022 southbound Suzuki motorcycle, driven by 23-year-old Aaron D. Morrison of Holden, was on Route W at NW 100th Road (north of Kingsville) around 9:30 p.m. when he struck a deer in the roadway. This caused the deer to travel into the path of a northbound 2004 Mazda, driven by 18-year-old Edward J. Bartkowski of Kingsville. Morrison suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
HOLDEN, MO
921news.com

VETERANS DAY DINNER ELKS LODGE BUTLER

The Bates County Elks Lodge # 2653 is hosting its annual Veterans Day Dinner on Sunday, November 13TH at the Bates County Elks Lodge, located just south of the Bates County Museum on Elks Drive in Butler. The meal will be served as a dine-in or drive-thru only from 11:30 until 1:00 pm. The meal is free for Veterans and their spouses.
BUTLER, MO
kmmo.com

WARRENSBURG MAN INJURED IN CRASH INVOLVING A TRACTOR TRAILER

A Warrensburg man was seriously injured in a crash involving a tractor trailer combo in Johnson County on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 29-year-old Alec Tabor struck the trailer being towed by a 2014 Kenworth driven by 30-year-old Caleb Johnson also of Warrensburg.
WARRENSBURG, MO
kmmo.com

KANSAS CITY WOMAN CHARGED AFTER PURSUIT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

A Kansas City 25-year-old Kansas City woman has been charged with two felonies in Lafayette County. According to a probable cause statement, an officer pulled over Keilahta Fisher-Royston for allegedly speeding in Lexington. When the officer approached the vehicle Fisher-Royston proceeded to drive off. The vehicle turned on to North...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Man shot by police at Independence gas station

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence officer shot a man early Thursday morning after the man pulled a gun at a gas station, according to police. Police said an officer on patrol around 1 a.m. saw a fight involving multiple people at the BP gas station at 23rd Street and Crysler Avenue. While that officer was investigating, a man pulled out a handgun, and the officer shot him, said Chris Depue, public information officer for Lee’s Summit Police Department, acting as PIO for eastern Jackson County on Thursday morning.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
kmmo.com

LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH SERIOUSLY INJURES WOMAN ON HIGHWAY-13

A Springfield woman was injured in a Lafayette County in a crash on November 3, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Carolyn Tollard crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Jarod Moenkhoff. Tollard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Dade County nursing home closing after 54 years in the county

GREENFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A longtime nursing home in Dade County that has cared for people for decades is closing soon. Keith Rook heads the nursing home board. He said he couldn’t believe it. “Soul-crushing, gut-wrenching, every other awful word you can think of,” said Rook. Rook said...
DADE COUNTY, MO
stlmag.com

8 small towns to visit in Missouri

The state’s oldest town lures you in with its history and French colonial architecture, then keeps you there with its cultural amenities, from the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center (featuring the Missouri dinosaur) to the rolling hills of nearby wine country. (Click here to read more about Ste. Genevieve.)
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

MO Republican Party Shows Support For Amendment 4 Ahead Of Elections

The Missouri Republican Party’s Executive State Committee has unanimously passed a resolution in support of Amendment 4 on the November 8th ballot. If passed it would require that Kansas City appropriate 25 percent of its annual revenue towards the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department. The resolution cites the Party...
KANSAS CITY, MO

