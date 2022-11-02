Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Students & staff at Mishicot High School excited about performance of Mamma Mia!
MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – The cast and crew of Mishicot High School’s rendition of Mamma Mia! is excited to share their version of the musical this weekend. The show is described as funny and will have something for everyone to enjoy. The cast’s energy emanates off the stage and is sure to light up the audience.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton church giving back to children across the globe during holidays
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local church is looking for volunteers to help fill boxes of toys and toiletries for less fortunate kids. Pathway Church in Appleton hopes community members and anyone with a good heart can help fill these boxes because every kid deserves to open gifts during the holidays.
wearegreenbay.com
Treating periodontal disease with Janssen Dental
(WFRV) – Periodontal disease can lead to more serious oral health problems but it often goes unrecognized because often times, there is no discomfort as is it progresses. Local 5 Live visited the offices of Janssen Dental with a look at how they can help get to the root of the problem in a high-tech way.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Learn to Love Your Body’ event from the Fox Cities Roller Derby in Appleton
(WFRV) – ‘Learning to Love Your Body’ is the message of their upcoming event and Local 5 Live got a preview of this exciting sport. ‘Learn to Love Your Body’ from the Fox Cities Roller Derby is happening November 6 from 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm at Skater’s Edge at 5714 Integrity Way in Appleton.
wearegreenbay.com
New gift/souvenir shop LoCo WisCo offers locally crafted Wisconsin goods
(WFRV) – Fill your holiday wish list and take a retail tour of Wisconsin at the same time. Dena Mooney visited Local 5 Live with a look at her business LoCo WisCo and how you can represent your hometown pride and support local. LoCo WisCo is located at 112...
wearegreenbay.com
Holiday hair and make up from Moxie Boutique Salon in De Pere
(WFRV) – If you’re hosting a holiday party, you’re already busy cooking and cleaning so why not let the experts at Moxie handle your look. Local 5 Live visited the boutique salon in De Pere where whether you want a formal updo, a beautiful blow out, or something less formal, they have you covered this holiday season and beyond.
wearegreenbay.com
Primal Eats: How snack sticks are made
(WFRV) – We’ve seen the production room before but today, Local 5 Live meets some of the line workers behind the scenes at Primal Eats. Local 5 Live viewers gets a never-before-seen look at how a new line of snack sticks come to be, the Primal Eats Brisket and Cheddar Snack Sticks.
wearegreenbay.com
Holiday shopping at the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass
(WFRV) – Give the gift of art of this holiday season with a piece from the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass. Executive Director Amy Moorefield visited Local 5 Live along with Casey Nash, Facilities Coordinator and Preparator with an unveiling of the annual, limited edition holiday piece plus other things you can shop for and details on the current exhibit ‘Between Seeing and Knowing’.
wearegreenbay.com
Gridiron Gala with the Symphony at Lambeau Field
(WFRV) – It’s the ultimate date night. Dancing, dinner, music, and Lambeau Field. The Civic Symphony of Green Bay visited Local 5 Live with details on the upcoming event, hosted by Local 5’s Michele McCormack, Gridiron Gala with the Symphony. Details from gbcivic.org/events:. NOVEMBER – Gridiron Gala...
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: Musical ‘Grease’ feisty
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s 2022, correct? The movie “Grease” came out in 1978, well after the 1972 hit Broadway musical. A whole lot of people living today weren’t born in ’72, yet “Grease” lives. Some proof of its drawing power is...
wearegreenbay.com
Week ahead: Quite a mix of live performances
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. One area production was postponed and rescheduled for this week due to illness in the company. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.
wearegreenbay.com
Cousins Subs announces joint venture with Donald Driver as part owner of six northeast Wisconsin stores
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Donald Driver is a Packers legend, a fan favorite, and now, he’s a member of the Cousins Subs family. For the first time in Cousins Subs’ 50-year history, the Wisconsin-based sub shop signed a joint venture agreement with Driver, which is a monumental step in the brand’s expansion plans.
wearegreenbay.com
‘So proud of how far they have come’: Weyauwega-Fremont’s young cast presents Once Upon a Mattress
WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WFRV) – Come out to Weyauwega this weekend to watch middle and high school students from the Weyauwega-Fremont School District perform Once Upon A Mattress. The performances begin on November 4, with three shows available for the public’s viewing. The showings for Once Upon A Mattress...
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan County couple has spent almost every Friday night at Schwarz’s Supper Club since 1984
ST. ANNA, Wis. (WFRV) – To say Peter and Cathy Pagelow are devoted supper clubbers might be an understatement. We met them at Schwarz’s Supper Club, which has been at the same location in St. Anna, Calumet County, Wisconsin, since 1957. According to the Pagelows, they have been...
wearegreenbay.com
$45k worth of damage and theft at Green Bay business, deputies seek info
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay business sustained around $45,000 in criminal damage and theft to a heating and cooling system, and deputies are trying to identify a possible suspect. According to a release, the incident happened just after midnight on October 11 in the 900 block...
wearegreenbay.com
Early morning fire at ‘large’ De Pere industrial facility, no reported injuries
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Just after the stroke of midnight on Friday morning, De Pere Fire & Rescue responded to Enterprise Drive for a reported fire. According to the De Pere Fire & Rescue Department, on November 4 around 12:28 a.m. crews were sent to 1900 Enterprise Drive for a reported fire. CA Lawton, a large industrial manufacturing facility is at that location.
wearegreenbay.com
Excitement builds ahead of Saturday night’s Powerball drawing
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Grab your horseshoes, four-leaf clovers, and make a wish upon the next shooting star you see. The Powerball drawing is Saturday at 9:59 p.m., with a record-breaking jackpot of $1.6 billion. The winner will take home $782.4 million in cash. It has people...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Utility emergency in Winnebago County cleared, WIS 21 lanes reopen
FRIDAY, 11/4/2022 – 11:21 a.m. OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the utility emergency that closed down lanes on WIS 21 in Winnebago County on Friday morning. According to WisDOT, all lanes of traffic are now open. The incident took just over an hour...
wearegreenbay.com
Oconto Police investigating missing person, last seen on Halloween
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing person who was last seen on October 31. Officers say that Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Halloween getting into a vehicle with a ‘male subject.’. Authorities ask that...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes back open after crash on I-43 south in Green Bay
FRIDAY, 11/4/2022 – 5:17 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed down the southbound lanes on I-43 in Green Bay. According to WisDOT, all lanes have now reopened. The incident took about an hour to clear. No additional details...
Comments / 0