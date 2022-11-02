Read full article on original website
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
kitco.com
AMG says its lithium business contributes most to all-time record earnings in third quarter
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that its Q3 2022 EBITDA of $103 million was the highest in AMG's history, and...
NRF: Holiday Sales Growth to Slow in 2022 Amid Inflation
Holiday sales this season are set to increase, though at a slower rate than last year. Total sales between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 are expected to grow between 6% and 8% compared to 2021, according to data from the National Retail Federation. The growth would represent a total of between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion in sales, on top of last year’s record-breaking 13.5% growth to $889.3 billion. While inflation has continued to soar for several months, consumer spending has remained relatively consistent. Compared to 2021, consumer prices rose by 8.2% in September while total retail sales remained flat at $684 billion. “While...
CNBC
Inflation to dampen holiday spending, retail trade group forecasts
The trade group's outlook indicates a more challenging holiday ahead for retailers, especially after two years of exceptional demand. A year ago, consumers shopped early and spent more to secure gifts as stores struggled to keep shelves stocked amid shipping delays. This year, major retailers are swimming in extra inventory...
October sales for Ford drop by 10% in US
During the month of October, Ford's truck and SUV sales in the United States dropped all across the board by 10%, according to the company.
ConsumerAffairs
Home prices are falling at the fastest rate on record
Consumers hoping home prices will fall enough for them to buy a house are seeing their wish come true. By one metric, prices fell from July to August at the fastest pace on record. Make no mistake, prices are still sky-high. But the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, which tracks U.S....
freightwaves.com
Yellow’s tonnage declines accelerate in October
Lost volumes continue to mount as less-than-truckload carrier Yellow Corp. rationalizes its network and overhauls operations. Tonnage during the third quarter was down 16.2% year over year (y/y), with declines easing as the quarter progressed — down 17.2% in July, 15.7% in August and 15.8% in September. However, preliminary indications for October show that tonnage was down 24% y/y.
freightwaves.com
ArcBest to contend with tonnage declines, cost inflation in Q4
Transportation and logistics provider ArcBest saw results fall off from the second to third quarters as freight demand further slowed. Like the bulk of the trucking complex, the company will now have to navigate higher costs amid declining demand. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $3.80, 8...
freightwaves.com
Heartland Express’ acquisitions change earnings complexion in Q3
Truckload carrier Heartland Express reported results for the first time since making a deal to double its size. Heartland (NASDAQ: HTLD) reported Wednesday headline earnings per share of 31 cents for the third quarter, a penny better than the consensus estimate and level with the year-ago quarter. However, the number included a 2-cent negative impact tied to acquisition and other nonrecurring expenses. Gains on sale were more than $8 million lower year over year (y/y), which was an 8-cent drag compared to the 2021 third quarter.
After reaching record highs, new car prices are finally declining.
New Car Prices Are Finally Coming Down:(Pixabay/Pexels) New car prices are finally declining with an increase in vehicle inventory and the highest auto loan interest rates in three years.
NASDAQ
What Bear Market? This Growth Stock Just Hit a 52-Week High
It's been a challenging year in the market, as the S&P 500 Index, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite Index have all hit bear market territory at some point in the past few months. In this market environment, its hard to find many winners. But some areas of the...
Apple weathers tech industry storm to top profit and revenue targets
Apple’s quarterly earnings on Thursday revealed that the company is weathering the ongoing tech downturn better than its competitors, reporting revenue and profit that topped Wall Street targets. Revenue rose 8% this quarter to $90.1bn, above estimates of $88.9bn, while net profit was $1.29 a share, topping with the...
BBC
Amazon warns of slower sales as economy weakens
Apple and Amazon sales are being hit by the weakening global economy, the tech giants have warned, adding to fears about their upcoming profits. Amazon shares tumbled more than 15% after the US stock market closed, as the firm forecast far weaker sales for the festive season than expected. Apple...
NASDAQ
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Set to Soar 89% to 216% According to Wall Street
There's no question that the best way to generate long-term wealth is investing in the stock market and holding on for years, if not decades. That doesn't mean investors won't have their resolve tested -- and the current downturn is a great example. Over the past year, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has cratered 34% from its November high and continues to languish in bear market territory.
Starbucks Earnings Preview: China Growth, US Labor Talks In Focus Amid CEO Laxman Narasimhan Transition
Starbucks (SBUX) shares edged lower Thursday ahead of the coffee chain giant's fourth quarter earnings after the closing bell, with investors likely focused on growth forecasts in China and negotiations with labor leaders in the United States as new CEO Laxman Narasimhan prepares to take the helm. Starbucks is expected...
freightwaves.com
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings
Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
CNBC
Shares of Block jump on earnings beat
Block stock rose in extended trading after the payments company reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations for profit. stock rose over 11% in extended trading after the payments company reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations for profit. Here's how Block did versus Refinitiv consensus expectations:. EPS:...
NEWSBTC
Coinbase Revenue Dips By Nearly 50% Amid Crypto Winter
The crypto market continues to express more decline in the value of most assets, especially Coinbase. Also, the intense bearish trend is creating tighter conditions for almost all firms. The overall effect results in adverse reports on the performance of the companies. Recently, Coinbase, the most prominent American crypto exchange,...
China's Lenovo posts first revenue drop in 10 quarters as COVID lockdowns weigh
HONG KONG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China's Lenovo Group (0992.HK) reported its first revenue decline in 10 quarters as a pandemic-fuelled computer sales boom comes to an end, with sales especially falling in China as COVID lockdowns took a toll.
CNBC
Peloton shares tumble after company offers weak holiday quarter outlook
Peloton reported a wider-than-expected loss and a steeper decline in revenue than analysts projected, while offering a weak holiday quarter outlook. Still, the fitness equipment company said its gross margins improved dramatically from the previous quarter. Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy said in an earnings announcement Thursday that the company's turnaround...
