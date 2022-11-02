Holiday sales this season are set to increase, though at a slower rate than last year. Total sales between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 are expected to grow between 6% and 8% compared to 2021, according to data from the National Retail Federation. The growth would represent a total of between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion in sales, on top of last year’s record-breaking 13.5% growth to $889.3 billion. While inflation has continued to soar for several months, consumer spending has remained relatively consistent. Compared to 2021, consumer prices rose by 8.2% in September while total retail sales remained flat at $684 billion. “While...

