Cannon Air Force Base officials: Airman killed in Curry County crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An Airman serving at a New Mexico Air Force Base has died, officials reported. He was killed in a crash.

Cannon Air Force Base officials said the crash occurred on Highway 60/84 East in Curry County on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating what happened.

The name of the Airman has not been released.

