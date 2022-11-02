ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Police arrest convicted felon; recover three guns, ammunition, drugs

By NBC 26 Staff
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
 3 days ago
Green Bay Police said officers have arrested a convicted felon suspected to be in possession of three handguns, one of which was confirmed stolen from Oconto County, along with a significant amount of ammunition, and numerous narcotics, after an officer out on routine patrol noticed a suspicious situation on the City’s east side.

The officer was in the 1100 block of Smith Street on Tuesday, around 7:30 a.m., and started to approach a small group gathering in an alley near a reported nuisance property when two people fled. The officer questioned the one person who stayed, and he was found to have a warrant.

While being taken into custody, Green Bay Police said Troy Soldier, 46, of Green Bay, was searched and bullets were discovered in his possession. A K9 unit was called to the scene and indicated there was a suspicion of narcotics in the vehicle that was believed to be operated by Soldier.

Police said a subsequent search of the vehicle led to the seizure of three firearms, three extended pistol magazines, 65 grams of methamphetamine, 54 fentanyl pills, small amounts of cocaine, THC, amphetamine, and Vyvanse.

Police are working to identify the two people who had fled.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-260045. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.

Comments / 1

Bruce Kellerman
2d ago

good job green bay police and the detectives less the chief of police mr Portland go back to Portland the should have hired with in the department

Reply
2
 

NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

