Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Peloton Shares Tumble After Company Offers Weak Holiday Quarter Outlook
Peloton reported a wider-than-expected loss and a steeper decline in revenue than analysts projected, while offering a weak holiday quarter outlook. Still, the fitness equipment company said its gross margins improved dramatically from the previous quarter. Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy said in an earnings announcement Thursday that the company's turnaround...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Block, PayPal, Carvana, Twilio and More
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Block — The mobile payment stock jumped 12% after Block reported third-quarter results that beat on the top and bottom lines. Block reported earnings of 42 cents per share on revenue of $4.52 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were forecasting earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.
NBC San Diego
Altice USA Stock Sinks After Tough Third Quarter Earnings
Altice USA's shares temporarily stopped trading on Thursday after a volatile morning that saw the stock sink more than 20%. The drop comes after Altice USA reported weaker than expected earnings on Wednesday after the bell. The cable provider reported lower profit and revenue as the company lost broadband subscribers...
NBC San Diego
Atlassian Plummets More Than 20% on Weak Earnings Report and Disappointing Forecast
Atlassian's quarterly revenue outlook missed expectations. The software maker said existing customers are adding users at a reduced pace. Atlassian shares fell as much as 22% on Thursday after the collaboration software maker reported lower earnings than analysts expected and issued a disappointing outlook. Here's how the company did:. Earnings:...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: DraftKings, Cinemark, Hershey and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. DraftKings (DKNG) – DraftKings fell 12.5% in premarket trading despite reporting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that topped Wall Street forecasts. The sports betting company also raised its revenue guidance and warned a prolonged economic downturn could impact spending by its customers.
NBC San Diego
Stability in a Volatile Market? Inside an S&P 500 ETF Delivering Double-Digit Percentage Dividends
Investors may want to consider JPMorgan's Equity Premium Income Fund ETF in order to get more reliable gains in the current volatile market environment. According to the firm, the ETF uses S&P 500 options and proprietary data to generate monthly income for investors. The goal is to provide investors with income even when market uncertainty is high. The fund has been around since May 2020.
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer's Week Ahead: Get Ready to ‘Pounce' When the Market Is Oversold
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when it comes to their portfolios and be ready to take advantage of good deals. He also previewed next week's slate of earnings. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when...
NBC San Diego
Value Investors Make a Big Comeback With One of Their Best Months Since 1978
Value investors have come back with a vengeance as inexpensive stocks pulled off a historic month of outperformance against growth names. The Russell 1000 Value index jumped 10.1% in October, beating its growth counterparts by 4.3 percentage points. The value outperformance spread is in the 96th percentile of outcomes since 1978, according to Bank of America. The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) raked in $444 million inflows last month during the rally.
NBC San Diego
How the CNBC Stock World Cup 2022 Works
From Apple to Tencent, LVMH to BHP, Naspers to Netflix. As we head into the World Cup season, CNBC will be taking a look at some of the world's biggest companies and pitting them against each other for the inaugural CNBC Stock World Cup 2022. Starting with the initial stages...
NBC San Diego
Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Sticking With Nvidia
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Nvidia Corp: "I know it's overvalued right now. ... I think a year from now, the stock's going to be higher, and I'm sticking with Nvidia."
Comments / 0