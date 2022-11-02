Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
indybay.org
Human Rights Tribunals: Excessive Force: San Diego, Standing Rock, Tohono O'odham Nation
Human Rights Tribunals: Excessive force and murder -- San Diego Border, Standing Rock and Tohono O'odham Nation. The United States declined to respond during the tribunal today for the torture and murder of Anastasio Hernandez Rojos, who died after being kicked like a barrel and repeatedly tasered in handcuffs by U.S. Border Patrol agents at the San Diego border.
Woman swimming in waters near San Diego attacked by a shark
DEL MAR, Calif. — A woman was swimming in the Pacific waters just north of San Diego, California, when she was attacked by a shark Friday. According to The Associated Press, just after 10 a.m. on Friday in the Del Mar beach area a lifeguard spotted a woman along with her friend as they were heading back to shore after a swim that was about a mile or so away.
Black Contractors Oppose Measure D, Citing ‘Discriminatory’ Potential
The National Black Contractors Association is calling on San Diego voters to oppose Measure D, saying it would prevent minority-owned, non-union firms from working on municipal projects. The measure, which is backed by Mayor Todd Gloria, would permit the city to recognize project labor agreements covering multiple contractors and unions...
Biden attends event for Levin in Oceanside
President Joe Biden traveled to San Diego Thursday evening to attend a get-out-the-vote event for Rep. Mike Levin in Oceanside.
kusi.com
Reform California holds protest adjacent to Biden Oceanside appearance
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At 6 p.m. in response to President Joe Biden’s endorsement of Mike Levin, anti-tax lobbying group Reform California will held a protest adjacent to POTUS’s Oceanside Appearance. Reform California Chairman Carl DeMaio has had close contact with KUSI, and has appeared on “Good...
Judge denies lower bail for operators of Mike’s Market in Mountain View
SAN DIEGO — Fourteen defendants caught in an undercover police sting dubbed 'Operation Mike Drop' appeared in court Thursday, most arguing for lower bail. The investigation targeted alleged drug sales and EBT food card fraud at Mikes Market in Mountain View. Prosecutor said the two men operating the store,...
KPBS
San Diego Council President responds to Newsom's homeless challenge
San Diego is one of the cities affected by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to withhold funding for homeless projects — until they come up with better plans. San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera said he gets what’s behind the governor’s decision. “I think the governor’s...
‘Journalism at Risk’: Border reporters highlight dangers of covering crime in Tijuana
"Journalism is at risk because it's not just killings, but it's also harassment, it's attacks and assaults that go against reporters."
Coast News
Blakespear files countersuit against residents in ongoing legal dispute
ENCINITAS — Mayor Catherine Blakespear filed a countersuit this week against a group of residents alleging they violated terms of a short-lived settlement agreement, marking the latest salvo in an ongoing legal battle over First Amendment violations on social media. Attorneys representing Blakespear, a Democratic candidate for the 38th...
kusi.com
Armed guards enter California Theatre building to clear out homeless inhabitants
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The decaying of the “California Theatre” building was swept by a private armed security team at the direction of the new ownership. The new property owners cleared the building of homeless trespassers and secured the doors and windows. The City of San Diego,...
Woman bitten by shark near Del Mar beach
A juvenile white shark bit a woman in the leg Friday at Del Mar Beach shark, according to Del Mar Lifeguard chief, Jon Elderbrock.
onscene.tv
Men Arrested Wearing Stolen SDSO Uniforms & Gear | San Diego
11.02.2022 | 2:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers conducted a traffic stop on a green Mercedes with Arizona plates covered in fake bullet hole stickers for an equipment violation (covered license plate). The driver was wearing a ballistic vest and SD Sheriff’s Jacket with an employee’s name on...
Man killed in Miramar Ranch crash
A 63-year-old man was killed after the car he was driving collided with multiple trees in the Miramar Ranch North neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday.
KPBS
Deceased candidate creates controversy in Chula Vista
Democrat Simon Silva had what appeared to be a comfortable lead in the race to be Chula Vista’s city attorney when he succumbed to cancer in early September. In the months since, city leaders and the local Democratic party have mourned Silva’s passing while also continuing to campaign for him against Republican Dan Smith.
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido’s Police Update
October 26, 2022 was the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement torch run. Our cadet post assisted some of our officers in a leg of the relay. The cadets and officers enjoyed the beautiful weather in Carlsbad while running with Special Olympics athletes and Carlsbad Fire Fighters, and the FBI. Each year hundreds of Law Enforcement personnel gather to escort the Special Olympics Torch through their community and onto the next agency. This is an incredible opportunity to show support and fundraise for the Special Olympics and Special Olympic athletes. This year the So-Cal run kicked off with Chula Vista PD and ended at Camp Pendleton.
Driver Not Wearing Seatbelt Killed When Speeding Lexus Crashes on Scripps Poway Parkway
A 63-year-old man was killed when the car he was driving veered off the road and collided with multiple trees in the Miramar Ranch North area, police reported Saturday. San Diego Police officers responded at 10:55 p.m. Friday to the 11300 block of Scripps Poway Parkway where they learned the victim had been driving a 2015 Lexus westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control and the car jumped the north sidewalk, collided with several trees and rolled over.
President Biden arrives in Southern California ahead of midterm election
President Joe Biden is visiting Southern California on Thursday to help campaign for several U.S. House candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election. Biden is set to speak at MiraCosta College in Oceanside for a rally in support of Democrat Mike Levin. Biden’s hoping to make a difference in a tight race for the […]
Heavily armed individuals encountered in California mountains near border
U.S. Border Patrol agents on a routine patrol along the San Ysidro Mountains southeast of downtown San Diego encountered four men who were heavily armed with AR-15 style rifles and loaded high-capacity magazines.
northcountydailystar.com
Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations San Marcos
San Marcos, CA -On October 27, 2022, deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSD), along with agents from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and two minor decoys conducted Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations at various locations in the City of San Marcos. During the...
Tips sought in fatal 2014 shooting in Golden Hill
Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in determining who fatally shot a man in a Golden Hill-area neighborhood eight years ago.
Comments / 1