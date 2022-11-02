October 26, 2022 was the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement torch run. Our cadet post assisted some of our officers in a leg of the relay. The cadets and officers enjoyed the beautiful weather in Carlsbad while running with Special Olympics athletes and Carlsbad Fire Fighters, and the FBI. Each year hundreds of Law Enforcement personnel gather to escort the Special Olympics Torch through their community and onto the next agency. This is an incredible opportunity to show support and fundraise for the Special Olympics and Special Olympic athletes. This year the So-Cal run kicked off with Chula Vista PD and ended at Camp Pendleton.

ESCONDIDO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO