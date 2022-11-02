Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Arroyo by NWS
Flood Warning issued for Arroyo by NWS

Effective: 2022-11-05 21:46:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-06 01:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Arroyo FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM AST SUNDAY REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Arroyo, Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, Maunabo, Naguabo, Patillas, San Lorenzo and Yabucoa. * WHEN...Until 145 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1040 PM AST, The heavy rainfall has dissipated, but the USGS river sensors indicate that the rivers in the warned area are either elevated or still flooded. The rivers in the area are expected to drain slowly. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, Maunabo, Naguabo, Patillas by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 21:52:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-06 03:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Humacao; Juncos; Las Piedras; Maunabo; Naguabo; Patillas; San Lorenzo; Yabucoa FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM AST SUNDAY REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Arroyo, Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, Maunabo, Naguabo, Patillas, San Lorenzo and Yabucoa. * WHEN...Until 145 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1040 PM AST, The heavy rainfall has dissipated, but the USGS river sensors indicate that the rivers in the warned area are either elevated or still flooded. The rivers in the area are expected to drain slowly. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Aguas Buenas, Caguas, Cayey, Cidra by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 01:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-06 03:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Aguas Buenas; Caguas; Cayey; Cidra FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by the previous rainfall is ongoing. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Aguas Buenas, Caguas, Cayey and Cidra. * WHEN...Until 300 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1258 AM AST, USGS river sensors indicate that the area rivers are either elevated or over the flood stage. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Arroyo, Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 21:46:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-06 01:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Arroyo; Humacao; Juncos; Las Piedras FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM AST SUNDAY REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Arroyo, Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, Maunabo, Naguabo, Patillas, San Lorenzo and Yabucoa. * WHEN...Until 145 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1040 PM AST, The heavy rainfall has dissipated, but the USGS river sensors indicate that the rivers in the warned area are either elevated or still flooded. The rivers in the area are expected to drain slowly. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Maunabo, Naguabo, Patillas, San Lorenzo, Yabucoa by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 21:52:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-06 03:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maunabo; Naguabo; Patillas; San Lorenzo; Yabucoa FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM AST SUNDAY REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Arroyo, Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, Maunabo, Naguabo, Patillas, San Lorenzo and Yabucoa. * WHEN...Until 145 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1040 PM AST, The heavy rainfall has dissipated, but the USGS river sensors indicate that the rivers in the warned area are either elevated or still flooded. The rivers in the area are expected to drain slowly. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 23:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-06 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Tangipahoa; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Ascension; Iberville; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Helena; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Ascension DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin, Pine by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-06 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Crow Wing; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass POTENTIALLY CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AFTERNOON .Low relative humidity, strong westerly wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, and dry fuels will be favorable for rapid fire growth Sunday afternoon across portions of northern Minnesota. The humidity has the potential to be even lower than currently forecast. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST MINNESOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota, South Cass, Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin, South Aitkin, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine. * WINDS...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 29 percent. * IMPACTS...These conditions are supportive of rapid fire growth.
