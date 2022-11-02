Effective: 2022-11-06 01:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-06 03:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Aguas Buenas; Caguas; Cayey; Cidra FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by the previous rainfall is ongoing. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Aguas Buenas, Caguas, Cayey and Cidra. * WHEN...Until 300 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1258 AM AST, USGS river sensors indicate that the area rivers are either elevated or over the flood stage. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

