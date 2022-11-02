Read full article on original website
Officer and victim shot in Alamosa identified
(ALAMOSA, Colo.) — The Alamosa Police officer who was shot in October while responding to a call has been identified by the department, as well as the other man shot in the same incident. According to the Alamosa Police Department (APD), the officer has been identified as 25-year-old Mollee Heeney, a two-year veteran of APD. […]
Alamosa Valley Courier
Families move into new apartments at The Iron Horse
ALAMOSA — After months of anticipation, families are finally moving into brand new apartments at The Iron Horse apartment complex. A total of 40 units plus the property manager’s unit are included in the complex with, according to John Vance, senior property developer with Northwest Real Estate Capital Corporation. Twenty-four units are now occupied. It’s anticipated to be fully occupied in the next two weeks, once all the paperwork is completed.
Mollee Heeney identified as Alamosa police officer shot by juvenile suspect
The Alamosa police officer who was shot twice while responding to a fight last week has been identified. Officer Mollee Heeney was responding to a call of a fight in the 1200 block of Denver Avenue in Alamosa last Thursday afternoon. Heeney, 25, was shot twice by a juvenile suspect almost as soon as she arrived at the scene. The juvenile suspect was taken into custody. She has been with the department for two years.Heeney was rushed to San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center where she underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. The City of Alamosa provided a photo of Heeney with a group of officers.A 41-year-old man was found at the scene with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the same hospital for surgery and was listed in critical condition.
KRDO
Juvenile one of two suspects in shooting that injured an Alamosa police officer and a resident
ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the Alamosa Police Department (APD) provided an update on a shooting that left an officer and a resident injured. Thursday at 4:10 p.m., officers responded to reports of a fight in the 1200 block of Denver Ave. in Alamosa. Chief of Police Ken Anderson said almost immediately after responding to the scene, a suspect pulled out a handgun and shot an officer twice.
