The Government of India has announced a new online visa system for medical tourists.The new system is designed to streamline the process and make it more efficient. It will also allow patients to apply for a visa from the comfort of their own home.This is good news for medical tourists who are looking to receive treatment in India. The country is known for its high quality of care and low cost of treatment. With this new system in place, it will be easier than ever to get a visa and receive the treatment you need.

1 DAY AGO