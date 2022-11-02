Read full article on original website
getnews.info
BattlePACs Announces New Scholarship Program for Politically Engaged Students
“BattlePACs aims to increase political participation and promote civil conversations by offering citizens, especially young people, a new and more engaging way to make their voices heard.”. The tech platform is making $30,000 available to outspoken young people who want to shape political conversations. Sheridan, WY – BattlePACs, a subsidiary...
getnews.info
GI Surgeon in Delhi Utilizes Robotic Surgery to Treat Patients
Dr. Neeraj Goel is a certified robotic surgeon and specializes in laparoscopic colorectal surgery. He attended robot-assisted surgery training at the International School of Robotic Surgery Italy. Dr. Neeraj Goel, a GI surgeon in Delhi, utilizes robotic surgery for less invasive and more accurate surgery. Dr. Neeraj Goel trained as...
getnews.info
Swedish Visa: Indian Government Issues New Simplified Process
The Indian government has announced a new visa system for Swedish citizens. The new system is designed to make the visa application process simpler and faster.Under the new system, Swedish citizens will be able to apply for an Indian visa online. The visa will be valid for a period of 10 years and will allow multiple entries into India.The Indian government has said that the new system will make it easier for Swedish citizens to travel to India for business, tourism and family reasons.
getnews.info
India Launches a New Online Visa System for Medical Tourists
The Government of India has announced a new online visa system for medical tourists.The new system is designed to streamline the process and make it more efficient. It will also allow patients to apply for a visa from the comfort of their own home.This is good news for medical tourists who are looking to receive treatment in India. The country is known for its high quality of care and low cost of treatment. With this new system in place, it will be easier than ever to get a visa and receive the treatment you need.
getnews.info
How To Apply For And Get An Indian e-Visa
According to the Indian government website, a valid US passport and Indian visa are required for travel to India. The e-Visa application process is now available for US citizens, making it easier than ever to obtain a visa for travel to India.The service includes assistance with the Electronic Travel Authorization application, making it simpler and faster to obtain a visa. Customers can apply for an e-Visa up to 120 days in advance of their planned travel date, and will receive a decision within 72 hours.This new visa process will streamline travel planning for US citizens and make it easier to visit India for business or pleasure. For more information, please visit the Indian visa website or contact our customer service team.
