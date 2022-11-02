Pivot is a company specializing in maximizing the brand power of CEOs, celebrities, and politicians with time-saving methods. As the world evolves, more people are starting new businesses. Still, to stand out from the competition, one has to be unique and maximize their brand value which will help in generating leads to generate revenue and attract more clients. Pivot is a personal branding service that builds a reputation for clients to position them as experts and a person of influence in their respective industries to help them expand their businesses.

