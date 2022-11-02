Read full article on original website
D.C. Stabbing Suspect Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C – A man was stabbed on Friday morning in Northeast, D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect. This incident happened on the 900 Block of 21st Street. Shortly after 8:30 am police from the 5th District responded to a call for the report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they discovered an adult man suffering from a single stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, or of you can identify this The post D.C. Stabbing Suspect Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Deputies find 5 dead in Maryland home after shooting report
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Five adults were found dead in a Maryland home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting, according to the Charles County sheriff. The Charles County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet that deputies responded to the home in La Plata at 4 p.m. Friday in response to the shooting reports. […]
foxbaltimore.com
Second person arrested in connection to Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. shooting: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A second person was arrested on Friday in connection to the shooting of Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. Friday's arrested suspect is 15 years old and was 14 years old at the time of the shooting, authorities said....
39-Year-Old Man Charged in D.C. Halloween Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An adult man was shot early Halloween morning, and yesterday The D.C. Metro Police made an arrest. Shortly before 3:30 am on Monday police received a call about hearing gunshots. When they arrived at the 1700 Block of 7th Street in Northwest, D.C. they discovered the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His identity and his condition are unknown at this time. 39-year-old Michael Medley of D.C. was arrested yesterday and charged with the shooting. The post 39-Year-Old Man Charged in D.C. Halloween Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Help find Khloe! 11-year-old girl missing from NW DC, MPD asking for assistance
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — An 11-year-old girl is missing from Northwest D.C. and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is now asking for the public's help in finding her. Khloe Pitts was last seen in the 2300 block of Georgia Avenue, NW, on Saturday. Pitts is described as a Black...
2 teenagers shot, injured in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were shot and injured in Northwest D.C. on Saturday evening. Police responded to the 400 block of O Street Northwest around 5:20 p.m. They found the two teenage boys, and they were taken to the hospital. Police did not say any further details. This is a developing story […]
iheart.com
Fatally Wounded Security Guard Shoots And Kills Alleged Shoplifter
An alleged shoplifter and a security guard were killed after exchanging gunfire at a Maryland grocery store. Prince George's County Police Major Zachary O'Lare told reporters that the security guard confronted a woman who was trying to steal items from a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill. The woman then...
Silver Spring Bank Robber Gets 10 Years After Robbing Same Bank Twice
A Baltimore man was sentenced to ten years in prison in connection to a Silver Spring bank robbery that occurred in 2019, authorities say. Jhasir Devaux, 25, was sentenced on Friday, Nov. 4 after being convicted on one count of robbery after stealing $4,780 from the Sandy Spring Bank on Layhill Road on Aug. 7, 2019, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.
fox5dc.com
DC police investigate homicide after shooting on F Street
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a homicide in northwest D.C. Police say a shooting was reported just before 7:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of F Street. This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
WTOP
Police: Man shoots himself after killing ex-girlfriend, her family in Charles Co. home
Friday’s deadly scene at a La Plata, Maryland, home came about after a man went to kill his former girlfriend and her family before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities. Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Saturday that 28-year-old Andre Sales entered the house and shot and...
NBC Washington
Security Guard, Shoplifting Suspect Dead in Shooting at Oxon Hill Grocery Store: Police
A man and a woman were killed in a shooting Friday morning at a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill, Maryland, when an attempted act of shoplifting turned deadly, police said. Police said a male security guard confronted a female shoplifter, who pulled a gun from her backpack and opened fire on the security guard. He then returned fire, police said.
fox5dc.com
2 shot, killed at Giant supermarket in Prince George's County: police
OXON HILL, Md. - Authorities say two people were shot and killed at a Giant supermarket in Prince George's County Friday morning after a woman shoplifting pulled a gun from a backpack and fired multiple shots. Officers responded to the shooting around 10:25 a.m. at the store in the 20...
Security Guard, Shoplifter Dead After Shootout At DMV Grocery Store
A security guard and a shoplifter were killed in a reported shootout at an Oxon Hill grocery store, authorities say. The security guard reportedly confronted the shoplifter around 10:25 a.m., Friday, Nov. 4 in the front lobby area of the grocery store at 20 Audrey Lane, according to Prince George's County police.
One Killed Crashing Into Back Of Disabled Tractor-Trailer On I-95 In Beltsville: State Police
The driver of a Toyota Camry that struck the back of a disabled tractor-trailer on I-95 in Maryland has died, state police announced. In Prince George’s County, a motorist - whose name or age has not been released - was traveling on I-95 near Route 212 in Beltsville at approximately 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 when the Toyota struck the back of a tractor-trailer, according to investigators.
dcnewsnow.com
Boy Shot on 7th Street Northwest in D.C.
Police said medics took a boy to the hospital after someone armed with two guns shot him in Northwest D.C. on Nov. 4, 2022. Boy Shot on 7th Street Northwest in D.C. Police said medics took a boy to the hospital after someone armed with two guns shot him in Northwest D.C. on Nov. 4, 2022.
Bay Net
5 Dead After Isolated Shooting In Waldorf; Police Investigating
LA PLATA, Md. – Today, around 4 pm, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and La Plata Police Department responded to a single family home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata for the report of a shooting. When officers entered the house, they...
Multiple people found dead inside La Plata, Maryland home, police say
LA PLATA, Md. — Deputies with the Charles County Sheriff's Office and the La Plata Police Department are investigating after they found five people dead inside a home in La Plata, Maryland on Friday. Charles County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Diane Richardson tells WUSA9 they received a 911 call that...
Reward Offered In Connection To Fatal Parking Lot Stabbing At Maryland Shopping Center
Detectives are offering a $25,000 reward in connection to a fatal stabbing in parking lot of a shopping center in Oxon Hill, authorities say. Anthony Taylor Sr., 47, was fatally stabbed the shopping center parking lot in the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway around 12:05 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to Prince George's County police.
Murder Suspect Wanted In Virginia For Fatally Shooting Maryland Man
Authorities are on the hunt for a Virginia gunman accused of fatally shooting a Maryland man. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott, 43, of Mount Vernon, is wanted on a second-degree murder charge and firearm offenses in the Sunday, Oct. 2 killing of 31-year-old Brandon Wims of Maryland, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.
fox5dc.com
Prince George's County Giant employees discuss deadly shooting
FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke with employees at the Oxon Hill Giant where a shoplifter shot and killed two people on Friday. Employees told FOX 5 that the security guard who approached the suspect was a well-liked guy.
