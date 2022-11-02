ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Shore News Network

D.C. Stabbing Suspect Caught On Camera

WASHINGTON, D.C – A man was stabbed on Friday morning in Northeast, D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect. This incident happened on the 900 Block of 21st Street. Shortly after 8:30 am police from the 5th District responded to a call for the report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they discovered an adult man suffering from a single stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, or of you can identify this The post D.C. Stabbing Suspect Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
News 8 WROC

Deputies find 5 dead in Maryland home after shooting report

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Five adults were found dead in a Maryland home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting, according to the Charles County sheriff. The Charles County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet that deputies responded to the home in La Plata at 4 p.m. Friday in response to the shooting reports. […]
LA PLATA, MD
Shore News Network

39-Year-Old Man Charged in D.C. Halloween Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An adult man was shot early Halloween morning, and yesterday The D.C. Metro Police made an arrest. Shortly before 3:30 am on Monday police received a call about hearing gunshots. When they arrived at the 1700 Block of 7th Street in Northwest, D.C. they discovered the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His identity and his condition are unknown at this time. 39-year-old Michael Medley of D.C. was arrested yesterday and charged with the shooting. The post 39-Year-Old Man Charged in D.C. Halloween Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

2 teenagers shot, injured in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were shot and injured in Northwest D.C. on Saturday evening. Police responded to the 400 block of O Street Northwest around 5:20 p.m. They found the two teenage boys, and they were taken to the hospital. Police did not say any further details. This is a developing story […]
WASHINGTON, DC
iheart.com

Fatally Wounded Security Guard Shoots And Kills Alleged Shoplifter

An alleged shoplifter and a security guard were killed after exchanging gunfire at a Maryland grocery store. Prince George's County Police Major Zachary O'Lare told reporters that the security guard confronted a woman who was trying to steal items from a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill. The woman then...
OXON HILL, MD
Daily Voice

Silver Spring Bank Robber Gets 10 Years After Robbing Same Bank Twice

A Baltimore man was sentenced to ten years in prison in connection to a Silver Spring bank robbery that occurred in 2019, authorities say. Jhasir Devaux, 25, was sentenced on Friday, Nov. 4 after being convicted on one count of robbery after stealing $4,780 from the Sandy Spring Bank on Layhill Road on Aug. 7, 2019, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

One Killed Crashing Into Back Of Disabled Tractor-Trailer On I-95 In Beltsville: State Police

The driver of a Toyota Camry that struck the back of a disabled tractor-trailer on I-95 in Maryland has died, state police announced. In Prince George’s County, a motorist - whose name or age has not been released - was traveling on I-95 near Route 212 in Beltsville at approximately 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 when the Toyota struck the back of a tractor-trailer, according to investigators.
BELTSVILLE, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Boy Shot on 7th Street Northwest in D.C.

Police said medics took a boy to the hospital after someone armed with two guns shot him in Northwest D.C. on Nov. 4, 2022. Boy Shot on 7th Street Northwest in D.C. Police said medics took a boy to the hospital after someone armed with two guns shot him in Northwest D.C. on Nov. 4, 2022.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

5 Dead After Isolated Shooting In Waldorf; Police Investigating

LA PLATA, Md. – Today, around 4 pm, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and La Plata Police Department responded to a single family home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata for the report of a shooting. When officers entered the house, they...
LA PLATA, MD

