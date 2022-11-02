ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Forks, MT

Outsider.com

John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why

“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
Whiskey Riff

Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal

Nature is brutal, there’s no way around it. Especially in areas where grizzly bears roam, the thought that you can be going about your day when BAM you’re suddenly being eaten by a thousand pound beast is terrifying, yet it’s the reality many people and animals face on the daily. This video from Glacier National Park in Montana exemplifies the nature of grizzlyies like no other, as it shows a bear calmly walking up to a female moose with her […] The post Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Longtime Montana Residents Say ‘Yellowstone’ Has Made It “Inaccessible To Those Who Live Here” After Influx Of The Rich

Tons of us have jumped on the Yellowstone train as this point, and how could we not?. From the badass characters of John, Beth, Rip, and well, just about everybody, the intense storyline, and the gorgeous backdrop of Montana, not to mention the killer country music soundtrack… it’s a win-win for drama, suspense, crime, action, nature lovers, and country music fans alike.
The Moose 95.1 FM

Quick Thinking Helps Man Survive Grizzly Attack in Montana

A 51-year-old hunter from Washington was attacked by a grizzly bear near a small town in northwest Montana on Tuesday afternoon. According to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, the hunter sustained non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by a grizzly bear on Tuesday afternoon in Teton County.
KIDO Talk Radio

The Most Haunted Hotel in Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington

We are not talking dress up and say boo for Halloween haunted. We are talking about real deal haunted hotels. The website Love Exploring dove in to find each state's most haunted hotel and they have some freaky stories around why. Said to be haunted by both former guests and employees, these hotels are for the thrill-seekers looking to hunt ghosts on their vacations. Here I have highlighted the most haunted hotel in Idaho as well as our surrounding states: Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington. Just in case you are a scream chaser and want to take a road trip to check out all of the top haunted hotels. First let's check out Idaho's.
Whiskey Riff

Wolverine Fights Off Wolf In Epic Slow Motion Video

Man, wolverines are incredible. Known to take out animals many times their size, they are fiercely protective over their territory and are willing to throw down with any creature at a moment’s notice. In North America, most wolverines live in Northern Canada and Alaska, however some have dipped down...
Power 102.9 NoCo

Take a Trip to the Tiny Ghost Town of Tincup, Colorado

During the mining boom of the late 1800s, the town of Tincup, Colorado had over 1,400 residents who spent their days prospecting the hills above Taylor Park searching for gold and silver. Nowadays, the unincorporated community in Gunnison County is mostly abandoned, serving only as a relic of Colorado's past.
