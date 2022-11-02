Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why
“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal
Nature is brutal, there’s no way around it. Especially in areas where grizzly bears roam, the thought that you can be going about your day when BAM you’re suddenly being eaten by a thousand pound beast is terrifying, yet it’s the reality many people and animals face on the daily. This video from Glacier National Park in Montana exemplifies the nature of grizzlyies like no other, as it shows a bear calmly walking up to a female moose with her […] The post Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Ute Indian Tribe calls Biden's dedication of national monument a 'disgrace'
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden's dedication of Colorado's Camp Hale as a national monument is a "disgrace" to the ancestors of the Ute Indian Tribe, members of the tribe said. Biden used the Antiquities Act to designate the Camp Hale Continental Divide National Monument on Tuesday. The...
California Megadrought Reveals Long-Lost WWII Ghost Ship on Dried Lake Bed
No one knows how or when the wrecked World War II military vessel—dubbed the "ghost boat"—ended up in Lake Shasta.
Longtime Montana Residents Say ‘Yellowstone’ Has Made It “Inaccessible To Those Who Live Here” After Influx Of The Rich
Tons of us have jumped on the Yellowstone train as this point, and how could we not?. From the badass characters of John, Beth, Rip, and well, just about everybody, the intense storyline, and the gorgeous backdrop of Montana, not to mention the killer country music soundtrack… it’s a win-win for drama, suspense, crime, action, nature lovers, and country music fans alike.
Hunter that skinned young husky after mistaking it for wolf penalized
The hunter that allegedly killed and skinned a 6-month-old husky in Montana, after allegedly mistaking it for a wolf, has been cited for animal cruelty, according to officials from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred on the morning of September 26 in Flathead National Forest. The hunter, who...
Bison Gores Elk Trying To Hide In Herd, Lone Wolf Feasts On The Carcass
Man, does National Geographic capture some cool footage or what?. When you see a video of an elk being taken out, it’s safe to assume it was a grizzly bear or pack of wolves that got to it, but in a crazy video we see you can’t trust any species in the wild.
Quick Thinking Helps Man Survive Grizzly Attack in Montana
A 51-year-old hunter from Washington was attacked by a grizzly bear near a small town in northwest Montana on Tuesday afternoon. According to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, the hunter sustained non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by a grizzly bear on Tuesday afternoon in Teton County.
See the View from a Wyoming Peak 20 Feet Taller than Grand Teton
Yes, Grand Teton is the most iconic peak in Wyoming, but it's not the tallest. A brand new video shows what the view is like from Wyoming's tallest peak which is 20 feet taller than the tallest in the Tetons. The WannaBe Pro YouTube channel just shared a new video...
Grizzly Bear Launches Attack On Herd Of Elk At Yellowstone National Park
This looks like a grizzly bear’s happy place. Elk as far as the eye can see. Elk are a gregarious animal, meaning they love to herd up during certain times of the year. And during winter months especially, many of them end up in large herds. One of the...
VIDEO: Watch This Yellowstone Wolf Pack "Herd" A Grizzly
VIDEO: Watch This Yellowstone Wolf Pack "Herd" A Grizzly Bears National Parks ...
Surfers Brave 45-Degree Temperatures to Surf on Montana’s Yellowstone River
Surfers in wet suits gear up in 45-degree weather to surf the Yellowstone River this weekend. They launched around the CHS Refinery in Laurel on Friday, Oct. 28. Billings and Laurel are expected to see highs in the mid-60s through the weekend. Kai Lenny, the surfer in the video below,...
The Most Haunted Hotel in Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington
We are not talking dress up and say boo for Halloween haunted. We are talking about real deal haunted hotels. The website Love Exploring dove in to find each state's most haunted hotel and they have some freaky stories around why. Said to be haunted by both former guests and employees, these hotels are for the thrill-seekers looking to hunt ghosts on their vacations. Here I have highlighted the most haunted hotel in Idaho as well as our surrounding states: Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington. Just in case you are a scream chaser and want to take a road trip to check out all of the top haunted hotels. First let's check out Idaho's.
Watch clueless Yellowstone photographer shove camera right under elk's nose
Despite having a telephoto lens, the man strolls so close, his camera practically touching one animal's snout
Wolverine Fights Off Wolf In Epic Slow Motion Video
Man, wolverines are incredible. Known to take out animals many times their size, they are fiercely protective over their territory and are willing to throw down with any creature at a moment’s notice. In North America, most wolverines live in Northern Canada and Alaska, however some have dipped down...
Take a Trip to the Tiny Ghost Town of Tincup, Colorado
During the mining boom of the late 1800s, the town of Tincup, Colorado had over 1,400 residents who spent their days prospecting the hills above Taylor Park searching for gold and silver. Nowadays, the unincorporated community in Gunnison County is mostly abandoned, serving only as a relic of Colorado's past.
Don’t drill your own teeth! Quashing rotten dental advice on TikTok
Watch enough TikTok videos and you’re sure to see one extolling a special kind of do-it-yourself dentistry. Not about brushing and flossing, except maybe flossing with strands of your hair. These are videos on drilling into your teeth and cementing gems to them or filing your teeth to reshape them.
Wolves Killed in Wyoming May Be First Pups Born in Colorado for 80 Years
Wolves found dead in Wyoming may be the same pups that were born just last year, and the first to be born in the wild in Colorado for 80 years. The three female wolves were found dead about 10 miles into Wyoming and are believed to be members of Colorado's only known wolf pack, The Coloradoan reported.
Mini Van Monica Must’ve Ditched the Electric Vehicle in Montana
She's a rich lawyer who grew up in a wealthy family. So I get it. She wants to virtue signal and make you think she's just like you, so she drives a mini van around on the campaign trail. But what happened to the virtue-signaling electric vehicle (EV) pickup?. Hat...
Federal Government Refuses To Honor Western Oil Lease
There is plenty of natural gas and oil to be had in these Western states. So what's the holdup?. Bureaucracy, according to one Montana judge. The lease was purchased back in 1982. That's how long this has been going on. The late Sidney Longwell fought an endless battle to get...
Comments / 0