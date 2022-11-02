Read full article on original website
Central NY superintendent ‘temporarily away’; school board and officials are silent
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – Sandy Creek school officials notified staff late last week the district’s superintendent “will be temporarily away from the district,” according to an email shared with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Neither school officials nor school board leaders have responded to multiple requests this...
wwnytv.com
Water main break closes Ogdensburg school early
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg elementary school will close early Thursday because of a water main break. Officials at John F. Kennedy Elementary School say all students will be dismissed at 11 a.m.
localsyr.com
Planet Fitness offering free workouts to veterans in upstate
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Planet Fitness announced on November 1 that veterans and active-duty military are welcome to work out for free at any Planet Fitness in the Upstate New York Region. This includes, Albany, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown and surrounding areas. This promotional event begins November 1 and...
wwnytv.com
SFC Kelly Michael Donley, US Army Retired, 47, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - SFC Kelly Michael Donley, US Army Retired, 47, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his home, under the care of his loving wife and Jefferson County Hospice. Kelly was born on January 17, 1975, in Hastings, Minnesota to Clifford & Shannon (Olson) Donley.
WKTV
Oneida County to waive exam for correctional officers
Oneida County has received approval to participate in a pilot program that will waive the civil service exam requirement for hiring correctional officers. Online questionnaire will replace civil service exam requirement for CO applicants in Oneida County. Oneida County is in dire need of corrections officers and will be waiving...
informnny.com
Crows are harassing people in Watertown, City encourages them to report sightings
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s not every day that you see crows harassing people unless you’re living in Bodega bay, the town of Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds.”. The City of Watertown has dealt with a crow overpopulation for years as a large number of crows typically flock to the city during the fall and winter seasons.
Holland Patent football avenges 46-point loss to Adirondack with Class C semifinal victory (photos)
The last time Holland Patent faced top-seeded Adirondack on the football field, the Golden Knights were on the wrong side of a 46-point blowout. Two weeks later, Holland Patent head coach Brian Briggs and his team came away with an upset victory over the previously undefeated Wildcats 25-20 in the Class C semifinal round at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
informnny.com
Nov. 9: Christmas Auction at Watertown Eagles Club
The Eagles Club Aerie 782 is hosting its annual Christmas Auction in Watertown on November 9. The auction begins at 6.pm. with raffles, door prize drawings and more. There will be a variety of toys, electronics, household items, tools, socks, gloves, hates, apparel, cookware, small appliances, décor, gift items, stocking stuffers and more.
wwnytv.com
An unseasonably warm November day brings the North Country outdoors
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In November, you’ll be lucky if the thermometer hits 60 degrees, but Saturday was something special with recorded temperatures in the uppers 70′s. In Watertown, people flocked to Thompson Park for some fun in the sun, and in the case of Richard Jones:...
wwnytv.com
Plans change slightly for new Taco Bell in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Changes have been made to the plans for a new Taco Bell on State Street in Watertown. City planning board members found out Tuesday. Planning board members found out Tuesday because the developer, Hospitatlity Syracuse, couldn’t reach an agreement with Holy Family Church to share a parking lot, the developer now will reconfigure how the fast food restaurant fits on the property.
Names released in fatal Otsego County crash
Man airlifted to Syracuse hospital following rollover crash, troopers say
Alexandria Bay, N.Y. - An Ogdensburg man was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital after his vehicle struck the back of a truck and landed upside down in Alexandria Bay, troopers said. Ernest A. Betancourt, 63, was driving west on State Route 12 when his 2021 Toyota Highlander struck the bed...
wwnytv.com
All tenants moved from Hotis Motel, demolition planned
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The condemned Hotis Motel in the town of Pamelia is now closed and will be demolished. Jefferson County officials say all remaining tenants were moved out on Wednesday and relocated with the help of five different agencies, plus county personnel. On Thursday, the...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg’s city manager recommends immediate layoffs of 12 workers
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Hours after Ogdensburg City Council tabled a proposed budget, City Manager Stephen Jellie emailed lawmakers to recommend the immediate layoffs of 12 city workers. Council voted 4 to 2 Tuesday night to take no action on the spending plan. The majority of lawmakers said they...
informnny.com
Ticket sales open for DPAO’s Tribute to Trans-Siberian Orchestra in Watertown
WATERTOWN N.Y. (WWTI) — Ticket sales are now open for the upcoming performance by Ornament, a Trans-Siberian Orchestra tribute band, for the Disabled Persons Action Organization’s holiday show in December. The show is scheduled for Saturday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dulles State Office Building in...
Rome Toddler, 3, Killed in CNY Crash
A three-year-old girl from Rome was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Otsego County. New York State Police say the toddler was among seven people, including five kids, who were traveling in an SUV on Frost Hill Road in the town of Plainfield on Wednesday night. Shortly before 9:00 p.m., troopers say the vehicle went off the roadway, hit an embankment and partially overturned, but what caused the accident is unclear.
3-year-old killed in Otsego County crash
Troopers release name of Central NY toddler killed in car crash; 6 others taken to hospital
Plainfield, N.Y. — Troopers have released the name of a 3-year-old from Central New York who was killed in a car crash in Otsego County Wednesday. Amina Estrada, of Rome, was pronounced dead after the crash on Forest Hill Road in the town of Plainfield after a 2004 Ford Expedition struck an embankment and partially overturned around 8:54 p.m., troopers said in a news release.
wwnytv.com
Emergency responders concerned about CSX road closure
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - First responders in Evans Mills are concerned about a road closure that could cut emergency response times from 2 minutes to 20. Evans Mills officials notified village residents CSX is temporarily shutting down the Noble Street rail crossing. “It’s pretty much our direct route...
wwnytv.com
Watertown city firefighters battle Thursday morning blaze
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out Thursday morning at a two-unit home in Watertown. City fire crews were called to the home at Bronson and Central streets shortly after 8 a.m. The fire was reported by a passerby who saw black smoke pouring out the windows. Officials say...
