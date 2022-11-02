Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Seeking information on larceny suspect
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help to identify a person who took a sign from a building. According to police, the incident occurred around 12:05 a.m. on Oct. 25 on the 2000 block of Lewis Mountain Road. A suspect was seen on a...
theriver953.com
Augusta County Sheriff Deputies end a 5 hour standoff
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports a standoff in Staunton. A Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched for a welfare check in the 1400 block of New Hope Road Staunton around 9:15 Nov. 1. When the male opened the door, he placed the Deputy at gun point. The Deputy retreated and...
cbs19news
Seeking information in Madison County fraud case
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify some people in connection with a fraud case. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred at a 7-Eleven store on Oct. 1. Three people are wanted for questioning regarding the...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Sheriff’s Office investigating reported theft from construction site
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported theft from a construction site in the 1800 block of Parkersburg Turnpike in the Swoope area. Investigators have determined that sometime between the evening hours of Oct. 28 and morning hours of Oct. 31, an unknown person or person entered two construction trailers and stole thousands of dollars of tools from the trailers.
WHSV
VSP investigating single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred around 8:26 p.m. Thursday along Port Republic Road and North Main Street. A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Port Republic when it ran off the right side of the...
wsvaonline.com
Bond hearing delayed for Staunton man
The Staunton man accused of pointing a gun at an Augusta County’s Sheriff’s deputy will remain in custody, at least for the weekend. A bond hearing scheduled yesterday afternoon for Allen Dale Kisamore was continued until Monday afternoon, according to online records. Deputies were dispatched Tuesday night to...
wsvaonline.com
Standoff ends with arrest of Staunton man
A Staunton man is in custody following a standoff with authorities that ended early this morning. Augusta County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 9:20 last night to the 14-hundred block of New Hope Road for a welfare check. Upon arrival, a deputy tried to make contact with the subject in question.
WSLS
Fire at Lynchburg Shell gas station leaves more than $75,000 in damages
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE. A fire at a Lynchburg gas station has left more than $75,000 in damages, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department. At about 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday (Nov.2), authorities were called to the Stop In Shell gas station on 7719 Timberlake Road. Once on scene, crews...
WSLS
Man arrested, charged in connection with Botetourt County murder
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have arrested and charged a man in connection with an October murder. On Oct. 8, deputies say they responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Route 220 and found a woman dead lying in a gravel lot with an apparent gunshot wound.
WHSV
HPD seeking information about alleged puppy abduction
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) a puppy was taken from the Puppy City LLC in the Kroger Shopping Center last Friday. According to a Facebook post by the HPD, a woman allegedly took the puppy from its enclosure, placed it in what appears to be a plastic bag, and left the store with the animal.
Page County student faces criminal charges for bringing fake gun to school
SHENANDOAH, Va. – County law enforcement officers responded to reports of a student in possession of possible weapon during classes at Page County High School on Friday, November 4.
theriver953.com
Teen brings bow and arrow to Staunton schools
The Staunton Police Department received a report about an individual wearing a mask and carrying a bow and arrow on the property of A. R. Ware Elementary and Shelburne Middle School. The schools were placed on lockdown and shortly after the individual was taken into custody without incident. A 13...
WDBJ7.com
Charges pending against student after report of airsoft gun at school
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Charges are pending against a student at Clifton Middle School in Covington Friday. The school resource officer was notified by school administrators after they learned a student may have taken an airsoft gun to school. The incident was isolated, according to Alleghany Highlands Public Schools, and there was no threat to students and staff.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office locates missing local man
Updated: Thursday, 8:38 a.m. Parker Hebron has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at his Stuarts Draft home on Tuesday at 7 a.m.
Virginia State Police investigate Louisa I-64 crash that killed Charlottesville man, woman left with serious injuries
Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Interstate 64 in Louisa County in the early morning hours on Thursday, Nov. 3.
WHSV
Armed standoff at New Hope Road
Augusta County, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) was dispatched to the 1400 blk. of New Hope Road on Tuesday for a welfare check. According to the ACSO, when the man opened the door, he immediately placed the deputy at gun point. The deputy retreated, a perimeter was established and additional deputies responded.
Augusta Free Press
Rockingham County: Serious injuries in crash into river in Port Republic
A vehicle crashed off the bridge crossing the South Fork of the Shenandoah River in Port Republic Thursday night, resulting in life-threatening injuries for the driver. Crews from Grottoes Fire, Grottoes Rescue, Rockingham County Fire & Rescue as well as members of the Rockingham County Technical Rescue Team worked together to access, stabilize, extricate, and transfer the patient to Pegasus helicopter and eventually to UVA Medical Center.
wfxrtv.com
Multiple crews battle Friday night brush fire in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS says multiple crews came out on Friday night to battle a brush fire. Firefighters say according to the 9-1-1 call a pile of brush that was burning in the Arcadia area spread quickly out of control and into the National Forest. They say the fire was able to be contained quickly with the help of crews from Buchanan, Troutville and Natural Bridge.
West Virginia deputies recover stolen side-by-sides
The Randolph County Sheriff's Office recovered stolen side-by-sides from Elkins Motorsports in a two-day-long investigation.
wsvaonline.com
Harrisonburg men arrested in Edinburg
Three Harrisonburg men are in custody following an incident early yesterday morning in Shenandoah County. Authorities received a report at around 12:30 of a suspicious vehicle in the 19-thousand block of Senedo Road in the Edinburg area. Prior to arrival, deputies discovered that an assault in which a firearm was...
