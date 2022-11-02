Read full article on original website
ketk.com
SPOTLIGHT GAME: Daingerfield undefeated in district play after win over Harmony
HARMONY, Texas (KETK) — The Daingerfield Tigers are the district champions after their win over the Harmony Eagles. The final score was: 48-21. Sign up for KETK’s Local Sports Newsletter for the latest East Texas sports coverage delivered weekly to your inbox.
Mount Vernon, November 05 High School 🏐 Game Notice
starlocalmedia.com
Lovejoy dealt another last-minute heart-breaker in finale for 7-5A Div. II title
LUCAS — If there's any solace to be had for the Lovejoy football team, they've been here before. Just short of one year ago, the Leopards were dealt a hard-luck finish in its regular-season finale against Frisco Liberty before marching on to a second straight appearance in the regional finals.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Texas High wins third straight outright district title at Pine Tree
LONGVIEW, Texas — Texas High was living on edge Thursday night at Pine Tree’s Pirate Stadium. Javari Johnson scored on a 16-yard run with 1:19 left as the Tigers survived 16-13 to win their third consecutive District Championship. The Tigers got help from Marshall, which rallied in the...
Send-Off Planned For State-Bound Wildcat Band
A send-off is planned Nov. 8 for the state-bound Wildcat Band, who will be providing a Community Performance of the show which has earned recognition at several competitions last month. First, the Sulphur Springs Wildcat Band invites the community to “Come Fly With Us” at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7,...
ktoy1047.com
Tigers named District champs, will face Terrell in first playoff matchup
Their first playoff game will be against Terrell at 7:30 pm. on November 11 at Tiger Stadium. Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring dozens of others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. A group of travelers have...
Wills Point, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WFAA: At least 3 confirmed tornadoes hit North, East Texas
TYLER, Texas — At least three confirmed tornadoes touched down in areas of North and East Texas Friday, Nov. 4. According to our sister-station, WFAA, the confirmed twisters struck near Powderly, Sulphur Springs and Athens. The National Weather Service is still working to confirm other possible tornadoes in the region.
KLTV
VIDEO: Several homes in Sulphur Springs, nearby communities damaged by storm
The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up.
City of Hughes Springs asking for volunteers after tornado rips through area
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a tornado that hit Hopkins County on Friday, Nov. 5. The City of Hughes Springs is seeking volunteers to assist in storm damage cleanup after severe weather hammered the area. According to the city, anyone wanting to volunteer...
INSIDE THE STORM: Athens pawn shop rides out severe weather
TYLER, Texas — Athens Army Navy & Pawn, located 704 W. Corsicana St., was caught in the winds of Friday night's storm. Pawnshop employee Colton Jenkins and his coworker were getting ready to close down shop when the storm hit. Jenkins spoke to CBS19 and described the events. "The...
cbs19.tv
HOOKED ON EAST TEXAS: Fall fishing patterns
TYLER, Texas — Fall is here and that means a different way to fish. East Texas fishing guide Robert Walls showed us the fall weather pattern approach to catching bass. Colder mornings are dropping the water temperature in East Texas lakes. That means fish are more active, more agitated and even more aggressive.
KLTV
VIDEO: Athens Steel Building loses entire back side of structure
The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away.
KLTV
Car hits building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car has struck a building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler. The Toyota Highlander caused some cosmetic damage to the exterior of the building. Tyler firefighters are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
KTRE
High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - They are some of the most crucial bodies on the field for East Texas HS football games: the officials. This week, with all the games being rescheduled, they had to act fast and be flexible. “It’s easy to move the games in a computer. Sometimes it’s...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sulphur Springs Residents Clean up After Severe Storms
Sulphur Springs is over an hour's drive Northeast of Dallas. As the sun rose Saturday, cleanup was already underway. Kaleb McCool lives along FM 1567. Chainsaw in hand, he chopped up fallen limbs and small trees - grateful he and his wife and daughter were safe during the storm. “It...
East Texas county reports area's 1st storm-related death from Friday's severe weather event
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas county has reported a death stemming from severe storms that hammered the area Friday evening. According to Morris County Judge Doug Reeder, the casualty was confirmed Saturday morning. Reeder says county officials believe there were three separate tornadoes that passed through Morris...
KLTV
WebXtra: East Texans prepare for potential of severe weather Friday
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - In anticipation of stormy weather, East Texans were making any preparations they could. At places like ACE hardware in Longview customers were picking up batteries, flashlights, tarps, chainsaws, anything that could come in handy in the event of power going out. “A lot of it is...
Steak with Brandon Williams
Steak is the tuxedo of meats… pair that up with a ThermoPro Instant-Read Thermometer, Lighter Cubes, and 2 hours with Brandon Williams, and you have the making for a made-for-TV movie. This unique culinary opportunity will be up for grabs going to the highest bidder at the Sulphur Springs...
Videos: East Texans document aftermath of Friday’s severe weather
UPDATE: Here are the latest photos from the aftermath of severe weather on Friday, which caused damage across East Texas, including in Athens, Hughes Springs and New Boston. Here are some photos taken by KETK’s Averie Klonowski of storm damage in Athens: Here are more pictures of Hughes Springs from Friday night and Saturday Morning: […]
