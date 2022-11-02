ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

High School Volleyball PRO

Mount Vernon, November 05 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The White Oak High School volleyball team will have a game with Mount Vernon High School on November 05, 2022, 09:30:00.
MOUNT VERNON, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

Texas High wins third straight outright district title at Pine Tree

LONGVIEW, Texas — Texas High was living on edge Thursday night at Pine Tree’s Pirate Stadium. Javari Johnson scored on a 16-yard run with 1:19 left as the Tigers survived 16-13 to win their third consecutive District Championship. The Tigers got help from Marshall, which rallied in the...
LONGVIEW, TX
KSST Radio

Send-Off Planned For State-Bound Wildcat Band

A send-off is planned Nov. 8 for the state-bound Wildcat Band, who will be providing a Community Performance of the show which has earned recognition at several competitions last month. First, the Sulphur Springs Wildcat Band invites the community to “Come Fly With Us” at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7,...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
High School Football PRO

Wills Point, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Caddo Mills High School football team will have a game with Wills Point High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
WILLS POINT, TX
CBS19

WFAA: At least 3 confirmed tornadoes hit North, East Texas

TYLER, Texas — At least three confirmed tornadoes touched down in areas of North and East Texas Friday, Nov. 4. According to our sister-station, WFAA, the confirmed twisters struck near Powderly, Sulphur Springs and Athens. The National Weather Service is still working to confirm other possible tornadoes in the region.
ATHENS, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Several homes in Sulphur Springs, nearby communities damaged by storm

The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up. Don Lymbery, 76, Rodney Paulette, 67, and Michael Steven Smith, 69, appeared before Judge Travis Kitchens. Kitchens set a trial date of Jan. 17 for Lymbery, March 27 for Paulette and May 15 for Smith. All three are now scheduled to return to court on Dec. 19 to address any motions.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

INSIDE THE STORM: Athens pawn shop rides out severe weather

TYLER, Texas — Athens Army Navy & Pawn, located 704 W. Corsicana St., was caught in the winds of Friday night's storm. Pawnshop employee Colton Jenkins and his coworker were getting ready to close down shop when the storm hit. Jenkins spoke to CBS19 and described the events. "The...
ATHENS, TX
cbs19.tv

HOOKED ON EAST TEXAS: Fall fishing patterns

TYLER, Texas — Fall is here and that means a different way to fish. East Texas fishing guide Robert Walls showed us the fall weather pattern approach to catching bass. Colder mornings are dropping the water temperature in East Texas lakes. That means fish are more active, more agitated and even more aggressive.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Athens Steel Building loses entire back side of structure

The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away. Don Lymbery, 76, Rodney Paulette, 67, and Michael Steven Smith, 69, appeared before Judge Travis Kitchens. Kitchens set a trial date of Jan. 17 for Lymbery, March 27 for Paulette and May 15 for Smith. All three are now scheduled to return to court on Dec. 19 to address any motions.
ATHENS, TX
KLTV

Car hits building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car has struck a building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler. The Toyota Highlander caused some cosmetic damage to the exterior of the building. Tyler firefighters are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
TYLER, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Sulphur Springs Residents Clean up After Severe Storms

Sulphur Springs is over an hour's drive Northeast of Dallas. As the sun rose Saturday, cleanup was already underway. Kaleb McCool lives along FM 1567. Chainsaw in hand, he chopped up fallen limbs and small trees - grateful he and his wife and daughter were safe during the storm. “It...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: East Texans prepare for potential of severe weather Friday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - In anticipation of stormy weather, East Texans were making any preparations they could. At places like ACE hardware in Longview customers were picking up batteries, flashlights, tarps, chainsaws, anything that could come in handy in the event of power going out. “A lot of it is...
LONGVIEW, TX
KSST Radio

Steak with Brandon Williams

Steak is the tuxedo of meats… pair that up with a ThermoPro Instant-Read Thermometer, Lighter Cubes, and 2 hours with Brandon Williams, and you have the making for a made-for-TV movie. This unique culinary opportunity will be up for grabs going to the highest bidder at the Sulphur Springs...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
