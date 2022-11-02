ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning $16.35 million Megabucks Doubler sold in Ware

By Ashley Shook
 3 days ago

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A store in Ware sold a record ticket in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Megabucks Doubler” drawing.

Ware man wins trip to Las Vegas in Massachusetts second chance lottery drawing and $1M prize

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website , NorthLand Adventures Nominee Trust of Springfield has claimed the record $16.35 million jackpot prize in the “Megabucks Doubler” on a Quic Pic ticket that took place on September 10th. The trust, represented by trustee Hyman Darling, chose the annuity option on its prize and received a check for $827,000 (before taxes), the first of 20 annual payments.

3-10-15-17-26-38

Megabucks Doubler drawing (Sep. 10)

The ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms located at 195 West St. in Ware. The retailer will get a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Megabucks Doubler tickets are $1 and drawings are conducted every Wednesday and Saturday evening at 9 p.m.

The previous largest Megabucks Doubler jackpot ever hit was $13.82 million on March 10, 2012 in Wakefield.

