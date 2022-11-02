ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jodie Turner-Smith Just Unveiled Her Boldest & Most Vibrant Hairstyle We’ve Ever Seen From Her

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
Jodie Turner-Smith has done it yet again: made our jaws drop while on the red carpet — but not for the reason you may think.

On Nov 1, Turner-Smith stepped out and wowed everyone who was at the premiere of The Independent . Not only were we all in love with her ensemble, but everyone was enchanted by her vibrant, bold new hairstyle. See the photos below:

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Relativity/Peacock.
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Relativity/Peacock.
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Relativity/Peacock.

For the premiere red carpet, Turner-Smith stepped out in this next-level, two-piece ensemble of a caped white top that draped past her feet and a jewel-encrusted, ornate pencil gown. While we always adore her stunning ensembles, we’re really loving her hair on this red carpet. Who knew neon green could look so chic and elegant? Leave it to Turner-Smith to turn heads with her bold new hairstyle.

As for her makeup, Turner-Smith matched her glittering, color-shifting eye makeup to her neon green hair. She kept her eyebrows thin to keep the focus on the black, green, and gold bold eye makeup, along with adding a reddish rose glow to her cheeks and lips. Turner-Smith also rocked long, beige almond nails along with chunky statement rings on each hand.

We know, our jaws dropped too when we saw the whole look (and we’re secretly hoping Turner-Smith gets more colorful with her hairstyles on the red carpet as well!)

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Turner-Smith talked about her personal style on and off the red carpet, saying, “In my everyday style I like to be comfy, if occasionally a little extra, but I love getting to perform through clothes on a red carpet. I’m a huge fashion fan so it’s just a really fun opportunity to show your personality. I also really love to showcase Black designers who are often not as known.”

