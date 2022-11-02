Read full article on original website
Joyce Thompson
Funeral services for Joyce Thompson, of Pella, will be held on Wednesday, November 9 at 11 am at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home of Pella. Visitation with the family present will be held one hour prior to the funeral, beginning at 10 am. Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Viola Smith
Funeral services for Viola Smith will be held on Monday, November 7th at 11:00am at the New Hope United Methodist Church in Melcher-Dallas. A visitation will be held prior to the service, beginning at 10:00am. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. Memorials may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church of Melcher-Dallas, 203 W. Center Street, Melcher-Dallas, Iowa 50163.
VFW Auxiliary Presents Brooks Garden a Check
The Knoxville VFW Auxiliary presented Brooks Garden a $500 check. The Auxiliary selected three groups to receive $500 each. Others receiving money were Freedom For Youth and the Marion County Humane Society. Kris Hughes with the VFW tells KNIA/KRLS News about the award, “Our Auxiliary the VFW 3519 Auxiliary presented...
Indianola Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting for St. James Celebrations
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for St. James Celebrations in Indianola Thursday, a newly built event venue. Owner Calvin Johnson tells KNIA News he is thrilled to be a part of the Indianola chamber, and continue to be in the community he grew up in.
Grayson Zernhelt
Memorial services for Grayson Zernhelt will be held at 1:30 pm, Saturday, November 5th, at the Second Reformed Church in Pella. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Heal House of Indianola Trivia Night Sunday
Heal House of Indianola and Warren County is hosting a trivia fundraiser night Sunday, inviting the public to help raise money for Heal House. The event will include teams of 4-6 members, and will have cash prizes, door prizes, a lasagna supper, and a cash bar, with all proceeds going to assist the homeless population in Warren County and beyond. The event will be held Sunday at St. Thomas Aquinas Church beginning at 6pm.
Retirement for Indianola Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter Today
A retirement party for Indianola Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brenda Easter will be held today. Easter is retiring after serving in the position for the last eight years, and will be pursuing other passions including serving on several boards and commissions at the state and national level regarding brain injuries, and spreading awareness about CTE. The retirement party will be held from 3-5pm at The Brickhouse on the downtown Indianola square.
VCA Veterans Day Program Next Friday
Victory Christian Academy in Indianola is holding their annual Veterans Day Service next Friday, with a program including students folding of the flag, the Pledge of Allegiance, honoring veterans with Quilts of Valor, and patriotic songs. VCA Administrator Dr. Sandra Dop tells KNIA News the program is something the kids look forward to all year long.
NCMP Swimmers Seeking State Bids
After one of the most successful fall seasons in program history, the NCMP aquagirls are hoping to send a large group of swimmers to the state meet today. The girls from Newton and Pella are heading to the Waukee YMCA in Region 6 at noon today for the opportunity to compete among Iowa’s best next week.
Pella Graduate Among 2022-23 Mark Pearson FFA Leadership Scholars
A Pella High School graduate has received a special honor at DMACC. Marie Vander Wilt has been chosen as part of the 2022-23 class of Mark Pearson FFA Leadership Scholars. Vander Wilt is a paramedic specialist with fire science concentration, and was a nursing apprenticeship student through the WorkSmart Connector and Career Academy of Pella. The Mark Pearson FFA Leadership Scholarship was officially created in April 2016 during an announcement made in the Formal Office of the at-the-time Iowa Governor Terry Branstad. Pearson was the host of Iowa PBS’ “Market to Market” program for more than 20 years and was the host of WHO Radio’s “The Big Show.” Pearson was a Madison County farmer who also served as an Assistant Secretary of the Iowa Department of Agriculture and was the Markets Editor for Successful Farming Magazine.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Hosting Rally in Indianola Today
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is hosting a re-election rally in Indianola today as part of her bus tour across the state. Governor Reynolds and Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg are visiting Burkhead Electric to meet with voters. The rally is today starting at 4:15pm, at 2714 North Jefferson Way in Indianola.
Pella Christian FFA Reflects on Nationals Trip
Ten members from the Pella Christian FFA chapter traveled to Indianapolis Indiana this past week to the 95th National FFA Convention. Members participated in sessions tours and the FFA Expo, and enjoyed visiting with potential colleges and industry organizations and companies. A field plow day is being hosted by the PC FFA just south of Newton on Saturday, with a weather date scheduled the following weekend. Hear more about Pella Christian FFA on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Auditor’s Office open Saturday for In-Person Voting
The Auditor’s Office will be open for in person voting Saturday, November 5th from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The last day to vote by absentee ballot at the Auditor’s Office is Monday, November 7th. If returning an absentee ballot by mail, the absentee ballots must be postmarked...
Indianola Chamber of Commerce Holding Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for St. James Celebrations today. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News supporting local businesses is so important, especially this time of year when businesses have holiday shopping available, and most of the money spent at local businesses goes right back into the community it takes place in. The ribbon cutting will take place at 9774 G24 Hwy at 11:30am.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Michaela Bigaouette
Our guest on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Michaela Bigaouette, Marion County Treasurer, as we talk about obtaining a real ID. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Chicago will be Spring Musical in Knoxville
Chicago will be the Spring Musical for the Knoxville High School. The musical will be under the direction of Heidi Feldman and it will be held in early March at the Knoxville Performing Arts Center. Chicago is a Tony Award winning musical that is one of the longest running musicals on Broadway.
Let’s Talk Indianola – WeLIFT
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Sue Wilson with WeLIFT about their services and needs in the community. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
State Representative District 21 Candidates Interview
The two candidates running for State Representative District 21 in the Iowa Statehouse sat down with Dr. Bob Leonard ahead of the November 8th election. Incumbent Republican Brooke Boden is running in a newly drawn district that includes Warren County and Knoxville, against Democrat Joe Kerner. The two discuss their...
Knoxville Science Club Trip
The Science Club of Knoxville will be headed to Kansas City today. Teacher Ryan Richardson lists a few of the items on the agenda for the trip. The agenda includes going to a milk testing laboratory, a kayak boat dealership, an art museum, the Kansas City Zoo, Union Station Science Museum, a Planetarium and the National World War I Memorial.
Helping Hands Helps Those in Need
Helping Hands Food Pantry and Crisis Shelter in Knoxville has been helping those in need for 38 years. They started in 1984 by the ministers of the Knoxville area churches. Over the years, Helping Hands has taken care of people in Knoxville, Bussey, Columbia, Pleasantville, Tracy and Harvey areas with holiday baskets.
