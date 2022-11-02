Coastal Helicopters Inc.,* Panama City, Florida, is awarded a $17,648,526, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for flight test support of suitable airborne platforms for ongoing testing of sensor systems. This contract includes a base year of 12 months and four 12-month option periods. Work will be performed in Panama City, Florida (70%); Fort Walton, Florida (25%); and outside the continental U.S. (5%), and is expected to be completed by November 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through November 2027. This contract will be funded from fiscal 2023 research, development, training, and evaluation funds with a ceiling of $17,648,526; however, no funding will be obligated at contract award. This contract was not competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website per 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). Coastal Helicopter Inc. is the only source with the required capabilities. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division, Panama City, Florida, is the contracting activity (N61331-22-D-0001).

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO