Gulf Coast Jam announces fourth headliner
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Kane Brown will be one of the headliners for the Gulf Coast Jam music festival in Panama City Beach next year. Executive Director Rendy Lovelady said Brown played Gulf Coast Jam in 2017, and it’s incredible to see how his career has exploded over the last five years. Lovelady […]
WJHG-TV
Gulf Coast State College is looking a little Bizarre
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This weekend Gulf Coast State College invites you out to help a good cause. The Bizarre Bazaar is a huge yard sale put on by the school to support the GCSC Commodore Cupboard. Originally known as Michael’s Pantry, the Commodore Cupboard serves as a refuge...
Destin Log
Who are they? Meet Rodney Braden and Bobby Wagner, candidates for Destin mayor
With election day nearing, Destin has only one item on the ballot – mayor. The Destin Log reached out to the two candidates, Rodney Braden and Bobby Wagner, with a few questions to give you a bit of insight as to who they are and why they think they’d be the best mayor for Destin.
nomadlawyer.org
PANAMA CITY BEACH: ENJOY YOUR DAY AT PANAMA CITY BEACH , FLORIDA
Located in the heart of the Emerald Coast, Panama City Beach offers a variety of activities, from food-centric to beach-based. The region enjoys nearly 320 days of sunshine every year. Whether you want to spend your time lazing on the pristine white sand, or try your hand at catching a few freshly-shucked oysters, Panama City Beach is the perfect place to spend your vacation.
WKRG
The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival headlines 5 Things to do this Weekend for November 4th-6th
The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival – Fort Walton. First up we have The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival taking place at the boardwalk on Okaloosa Island in Fort Walton Beach Friday and Saturday! This is a great event for you to let your hair down and enjoy some country music with the anthem, a flyover, and soldier recognition opening up the show on Friday, with line ups of great artists on each day. Even WKRG very own Kimber Collins will be there having a great time as one of your guest emcees! So, make your way on down to The Boardwalk Country Music Festival!
Great Gulf Coast Art Festival Celebrates 50 years
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For the 50th year, the Great Gulf Coast Art Festival is once again transforming downtown Pensacola into a vibrant art exhibit. “This show is kind of like the super bowl of art shows. It’s probably top 10 in the country,” said Photographer Michael Jasinski. Located at Seville Square Park, the festival […]
helihub.com
Coastal Helicopters awarded $17M for flight test support
Coastal Helicopters Inc.,* Panama City, Florida, is awarded a $17,648,526, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for flight test support of suitable airborne platforms for ongoing testing of sensor systems. This contract includes a base year of 12 months and four 12-month option periods. Work will be performed in Panama City, Florida (70%); Fort Walton, Florida (25%); and outside the continental U.S. (5%), and is expected to be completed by November 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through November 2027. This contract will be funded from fiscal 2023 research, development, training, and evaluation funds with a ceiling of $17,648,526; however, no funding will be obligated at contract award. This contract was not competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website per 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). Coastal Helicopter Inc. is the only source with the required capabilities. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division, Panama City, Florida, is the contracting activity (N61331-22-D-0001).
Gulf Shores, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Marianna (FL)
Marianna, nicknamed “The city of Southern Charm,” is a town and the county seat of Jackson country in Florida, USA. In the 2010 Census, the town’s population was 6,102. Marianna was founded by a Scottish businessman man Scott Beverage. He coined the town’s name from his two daughters, Mary and Anna. The following year, the town was appointed as the county seat of Jackson County.
progressivegrocer.com
Northwest Florida Restaurateur Opens New Market Concept
Alan Laird, owner of four AJ’s restaurants along Florida’s Gulf Coast, is expanding his reputation from seafood to specialty meats. The restaurateur is opening a new business concept, AJ’s Rocking L – Specialty Meats and Gourmet Market, in Destin, Fla. The privately owned specialty meat and...
Rare Flammulated Owl shows up on the beach in Orange Beach
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - On Sunday the Orange Beach Wildlife Center and Management Program folks received a report about an owl resting on a beach chair, letting people easily approach it. When they arrived to assess the bird, they were shocked to discover that this bird was a Flammulated Owl!
Two of the Best Go-To Breakfast Spots in Panama City Beach Florida
We have been coming to PCB for years. From breakfast to dinner and all the snacks in between we have tried so much. Panama City Beach has so many different restaurants to choose from and they are all incredible. Whether you're wanting something from the sea or filling your tummy after a good night's rest. Let's talk breakfast.
Destin Log
Big Mac Classic reels in $47,660 for Ronald McDonald House of Northwest Florida Charities
Between boat registrations, sponsorships, donations and the sale of the red and white Ronald McDonald striped socks at the Destin Fishing Rodeo, the Big Mac Classic reeled in $47,660 for the Ronald McDonald House of Northwest Florida Charities in Pensacola, after paying out $15,000 in prize money. During the past...
New food truck court opens at Fort Walton Beach Landing Park
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A vacant lot at the Fort Walton Beach Landing Park is now home to food trucks for lunchtime every weekday. The Downtown Fort Walton Beach non-profit has a month-to-month permit on the property to bring more people downtown. Landing Park at 139 Brooks St SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL […]
30a.com
VIDEO: Welcome to Freeport Where Commerce and Culture Are Thriving Again
Freeport was once a thriving, economic powerhouse in Florida’s Northwest, until a new technology steamed into town, taking passengers, pay, and power with it. But are the economic tides now flowing back into this historic port community? Freeport’s civic history dates way back to about 1830 when early settlers were drawn to this naturally protected harbor, known as LaGrange Bayou. The entrance to LaGrange Bayou is located on the Northeastern side of Choctawhatchee Bay, just west of the Highway 331 bridge. In the years and decades to come, pioneering families would settle here and forever leave their mark. The McCormicks, the Blunts, the Buxtons, the Days, the Marse, the Barleys. A descendant of those early settlers, Freeport Mayor, Russ Barley, grew up here.
Destin Log
Destin High School fishing class goes fishing
More than 40 students from the three Destin High School fishing classes got a chance to go fishing Friday. Charter boat captains taking the students out were Capt. Harold Staples on the Al-Lin, Capt. Tommy Carter, Blue Runner II; Capt. Jimmy Miles, Discipleship, Capt. Tim Baxter, Hard Charger, Capt. Jason Klosterman, Mighty Fine; Capt. Steve Regan, Relentless; and Capt. Neill Finkel, Shock'n Y'all.
Destin Log
City of Destin to host Elf on the Shelf Christmas Parade on Dec. 10
The 38th annual “Elf on the Shelf” Christmas Parade will be held on Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. The floats will begin at the Downtown Destin Shopping Center and travel west down Harbor Boulevard (U.S. 98) to Stahlman Avenue. Spectators are asked to stand on the north side of Harbor Boulevard to watch the parade.
WJHG-TV
Panama City holds community meeting before redesigning a popular park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After being hit hard by Hurricane Michael, Panama City officials are looking to revamp Bay Memorial Park. During a public meeting on Thursday night, city officials asked what people thought of their plans. “The signs say 92 parking spaces, so do we have that many...
WALA-TV FOX10
2022 Baldwin County Parade of Homes
Get an up close look at beautiful homes in our area! The Baldwin County Home Builders Association is hosting the 2022 Parade of Homes November 5-6, 2022. This year’s parade is featuring 25 homes in Baldwin County. The 2022 Showcase Home was built by Pickering Building and Renovations, LLC and is located in the North Hills at Fairhope subdivision. The featured homes are located from Spanish Fort to Orange Beach. For parade maps and information go to www.bchba.com or pick up a magazine at any parade home.
cbs12.com
Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
