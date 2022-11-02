ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montebello, CA

Officials seek to ID woman with distinctive tattoos hospitalized in Montebello

By Cindy Von Quednow
 3 days ago

Officials are looking to identify a woman with distinctive tattoos currently hospitalized at Beverly Hospital in Montebello.

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, has multiple tattoos on her body, including the word “beautiful hustler” in old English writing on her forearm, large wings on her back, the name “Christopher’s” slightly above her buttocks and two bows on the back of her thighs.

Officials shared photos of some of the patient’s tattoos, but not her face, apparently because of her condition, which they did not disclose.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p9S7C_0iwHFj8C00
    Beverly Hospital officials on Nov. 2, 2022 released this image of a woman in their care in an effort to identify her.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JxNk4_0iwHFj8C00
    Beverly Hospital officials on Nov. 2, 2022 released this image of a woman in their care in an effort to identify her.

The woman is also described as being about 34 years old, is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 218 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Before arriving at the hospital, the woman was seen near 6673 Ferguson Drive in the East Los Angeles area.

Hospital officials are hoping to find the patient’s family.

Anyone who may know the woman is asked to call Beverly Hospital at 323-837-5161 and ask for Jose in social services.

