Read full article on original website
Related
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Odell Beckham Jr. 'Crazy' Signing: Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys?
"If we think OBJ can help this team,'' Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, "we’d be crazy not to at least look into it.'' And the Cowboys seem to feel the same way.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team
The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
lastwordonsports.com
New Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool Sends Message to Fans
The Chicago Bears stunned plenty of onlookers. They, at least briefly, shifted their focus from being a seller at the trade deadline to being a buyer. They swung a seemingly out-of-nowhere trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Standing 6-foot-4 and listed at 239-pounds, Claypool and Bears...
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update About QB Aaron Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers season has gone in a downward spiral the last few weeks. They are currently on a four-game losing streak and things could get uglier as the health of Aaron Rodgers has been a major topic of discussion. Rodgers injured his thumb during the team’s Week 5...
We Found Out Where Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce Goes for Kansas City BBQ
One of the most potent offensive weapons in the National Football League, Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce has been on the receiving end of seven of Patrick Mahomes’s league-leading 20 touchdown passes this season and the chemistry between the two All-Pro playmakers is a huge reason why Kansas City sits atop the AFC West at 5-2.
Aaron Rodgers Called Out By Former Teammate For Publicly Scolding Players
Ex-Packers receiver Greg Jennings zeroed in on a critical interview the slumping quarterback just gave.
NBC Sports
Byron Allen prepares a bid for the Commanders
He tried to buy the Broncos. He’ll now try to buy the Commanders. According to Kamaron Leach of Bloomberg.com, media mogul Byron Allen is preparing a bid to purchase the Washington Commanders from Daniel and Tanya Snyder. Allen pursued a purchase of the Broncos, but he wasn’t among the...
NBC Sports
Patriots-Colts injury report: Pats rule out three key players for Week 9 game
The New England Patriots offense will be shorthanded in Sunday's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots ruled out three important players in Friday's injury report -- starting center David Andrews, right tackle Marcus Cannon and wide receiver DeVante Parker. Cannon started the last two...
NBC Sports
Chris Long sets record straight about Patriots' no-fun reputation
Can you actually have fun playing football in New England? Depends on who you ask. Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson famously called the Patriots a "fear-based organization" back in February 2018, claiming head coach Bill Belichick makes his players "act like robots." But Chris Long, who spent time with...
Bills Receive Rough Injury Update Regarding Defensive Star
The Buffalo Bills came off their bye week and handled business on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, 27-17. They are now heading into a matchup against the New York Jets in Week 9, but their secondary could be short-handed in the game. Starting safety Jordan Poyer was...
NBC Sports
How Al Horford wants Celtics to handle Ime Udoka-to-Nets rumors
A report that the Brooklyn Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their next head coach has been a lot for Boston Celtics players to process. But Al Horford is ready to turn the page. After Marcus Smart suggested he was surprised and confused by the idea that Udoka could be coaching Boston's rival despite being suspended by the Celtics for violating team policies, Horford was asked for his take on the situation Friday.
NBC Sports
Roob's Observations: Why Eagles didn't make a move at the deadline
Understanding why the Eagles didn’t make a deadline trade, an interesting perspective on the Eagles’ run defense and elite company for Miles Sanders. All that and tons more in a Special Edition Thursday Morning Roob’s 10 Random Eagles Observations!. 1. Just because the Eagles didn’t go out...
NBC Sports
Joe Flacco surprised and disappointed to be demoted to third string
Before the season, Jets coach Robert Slaeh said Joe Flacco should be an NFL starter, and when Zach Wilson was injured at the start of the season, Saleh made Flacco the Jets’ starter. So Flacco was surprised last week when he found out he had been demoted to third string.
Tom Brady’s New Video Leaves Social Media Highly Confused
Tom Brady has been a constant fixture in the headlines recently due to his divorce from supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen. However, at the moment, it’s his latest post that has social media talking. The NFL star took to Instagram earlier this week with a video that many are having a wildly difficult time figuring out whether it’s actually real or not.
Matt Judon got no trick-or-treaters, has too much Halloween candy (Patriots anti-analysis)
Matthew Judon had a lot of problems this week when it came to Halloween. His doorbell broke and he didn’t get any trick-or-treaters. Now, he has too much leftover candy and doesn’t know what to do with it. Judon is one of the New England Patriots’ most popular...
iheart.com
FLORIO: Relative To What We're Used To From Tom Brady It's A D+
Mike Florio joined us on Friday to talk about Tom Brady. Could he return for another season in the NFL next year? Is Rob Gronkowski coming back? Who has been the biggest disappointment in the NFL this season? Click play and find out!. PHOTO COURTESY: GETTY IMAGES.
Comments / 1