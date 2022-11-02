ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
lastwordonsports.com

New Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool Sends Message to Fans

The Chicago Bears stunned plenty of onlookers. They, at least briefly, shifted their focus from being a seller at the trade deadline to being a buyer. They swung a seemingly out-of-nowhere trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Standing 6-foot-4 and listed at 239-pounds, Claypool and Bears...
NBC Sports

Byron Allen prepares a bid for the Commanders

He tried to buy the Broncos. He’ll now try to buy the Commanders. According to Kamaron Leach of Bloomberg.com, media mogul Byron Allen is preparing a bid to purchase the Washington Commanders from Daniel and Tanya Snyder. Allen pursued a purchase of the Broncos, but he wasn’t among the...
NBC Sports

Chris Long sets record straight about Patriots' no-fun reputation

Can you actually have fun playing football in New England? Depends on who you ask. Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson famously called the Patriots a "fear-based organization" back in February 2018, claiming head coach Bill Belichick makes his players "act like robots." But Chris Long, who spent time with...
NBC Sports

How Al Horford wants Celtics to handle Ime Udoka-to-Nets rumors

A report that the Brooklyn Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their next head coach has been a lot for Boston Celtics players to process. But Al Horford is ready to turn the page. After Marcus Smart suggested he was surprised and confused by the idea that Udoka could be coaching Boston's rival despite being suspended by the Celtics for violating team policies, Horford was asked for his take on the situation Friday.
NBC Sports

Roob's Observations: Why Eagles didn't make a move at the deadline

Understanding why the Eagles didn’t make a deadline trade, an interesting perspective on the Eagles’ run defense and elite company for Miles Sanders. All that and tons more in a Special Edition Thursday Morning Roob’s 10 Random Eagles Observations!. 1. Just because the Eagles didn’t go out...
NBC Sports

Joe Flacco surprised and disappointed to be demoted to third string

Before the season, Jets coach Robert Slaeh said Joe Flacco should be an NFL starter, and when Zach Wilson was injured at the start of the season, Saleh made Flacco the Jets’ starter. So Flacco was surprised last week when he found out he had been demoted to third string.
Outsider.com

Tom Brady’s New Video Leaves Social Media Highly Confused

Tom Brady has been a constant fixture in the headlines recently due to his divorce from supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen. However, at the moment, it’s his latest post that has social media talking. The NFL star took to Instagram earlier this week with a video that many are having a wildly difficult time figuring out whether it’s actually real or not.
iheart.com

FLORIO: Relative To What We're Used To From Tom Brady It's A D+

Mike Florio joined us on Friday to talk about Tom Brady. Could he return for another season in the NFL next year? Is Rob Gronkowski coming back? Who has been the biggest disappointment in the NFL this season? Click play and find out!. PHOTO COURTESY: GETTY IMAGES.

