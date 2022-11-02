Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Record warmth this afternoon, but it comes with gusty winds
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It is a wonderful start across the region this morning as temperatures are starting near 60 degrees!. We are only going to warm up once again as we move through our Saturday. Highs this afternoon will reach record temperatures as we are forecasting a high of 75 degrees. This would tie the record of 75 set back in 2015, and we have a good chance to break that later today.
First Alert Weather Update: Record high and a little rain this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We ended the work week on a high note, literally. High temperatures soared into the lower half of the 70s, but falling short of the record high of 78 degrees. That may change on Saturday. We expect to come close to, if not break the record high on Saturday, which stands at 75 degrees from 2015. A warm wind will blow, which will also help to nudge us up a little more. A weak cold front will move through Saturday night, which will bring in a few hours of rain, and slightly cooler air for Sunday, though still well above average. At this point, we don’t expect to break any records on Sunday, but we won’t be far from it. Sunday’s record stands at 72 degrees. Any rain early Sunday should end, leaving us with more dry weather for the rest of the weekend.
First Alert Weather Update: Wind & showers move in overnight
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After record breaking warmth across the area on Saturday, a cold front will put an end to our September-like air. Winds will ramp up a bit ahead of that cold front, with some gusts 40-45 mph for a few hours tonight, mainly in the higher terrain of the Finger Lakes. A Wind Advisory is posted for Monroe, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario and Yates Counties through midnight. The cold front itself will come in with a period of gusty showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder. While most of this rain will be out of here by sunrise Sunday, a few showers will likely linger into the start of the day. We’ll begin to see some clearing in the sky by the afternoon, and highs will top out in the lower half of the 60s. So, while the 2nd half of the weekend won’t be nearly as warm as the first, we’ll still remain warmer than average.
First Alert Weather: Warmer temperatures arrive on Thursday and remain into the weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lots of sunshine is on the way for Thursday with temperatures climbing into the 60s. It will be a little cooler by the lake. Friday will bring mostly sunny skies and temperatures around 70. Taking a closer look at the weekend, Saturday will feature near record...
Strong wind gusts in CNY could reach up to 50 mph, advisory issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service warns strong winds could cause power outages in Central New York Saturday night into Sunday morning. The weather service issued a wind advisory for Onondaga, Southern Cayuga, Seneca and Yates counties. The advisory will go into effect at 8 p.m. and last until 3 a.m. Sunday.
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
City’s fall loose leaf collection begins November 7
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s Department of Environmental Services’ annual Fall Loose Leaf Collection Program begins on Monday, Nov. 7 through Nov. 25. A collection schedule and interactive map can be found here. Residents can simply type their address into the map’s search engine to find out which week crews will be in their neighborhood.
Winter igloos for Roc Holiday Village go on sale Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The winter igloos at Roc Holiday Village are coming back. The winter festival is set to begin on December 2 and continue through December 23 at MLK Park. The famous igloos are heated and outfitted with furnishings and Bluetooth speakers. The best part? Drinks from the...
Flu cases in Monroe County rise to over 200 in one week
Last week, there were 48 flu cases in Monroe County, which makes this a 166 increase in influenza cases.
Two houses to be demolished after overnight fires
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department was called to two house fires overnight Saturday. The first fire took place at a house on Langham Street shortly after midnight. When firefighters arrived to the house they saw smoke and fire on the front porch and the first floor. Firefighters said there was no one […]
News10NBC Investigates: Penfield woman waits six weeks for Frontier to repair phone line
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s not just RG&E customers furious about customer service issues, another utility in Rochester is feeling the heat too. News10NBC has taken an increased number of complaints about Frontier recently, including one from a homeowner in Penfield who has been waiting more than six weeks to have her phone line repaired.
Woman expected to survive shooting on Flint St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 29-year-old woman was shot overnight Saturday in Rochester. The incident took place on Flint Street near Schwartz Street just after 3 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they located the victim who had been shot at least one time in her upper […]
Kucko’s Camera: Turning Point Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko brought his camera to Turning Point Park along the Genesee River Tuesday to check out the beauty at the boardwalk.
Free Things to Do in Rochester, NY
There are seemingly endless places to explore in Rochester, but that doesn’t have to mean breaking the bank. Check out this list of free things to do around Monroe County and start planning your next excursion!. Nature & The Outdoors. Sunken Garden, Highland Park. The Sunken Garden of Highland...
Police investigate fatal stabbing on Frost Avenue in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a fatal stabbing along Frost Avenue in the city. Officers were called to the area of Frost Avenue at Olean Street around 6:45 p.m. Thursday. They found a 42-year-old man who had been stabbed at least once. He was taken to URMC, where he later died. Investigators […]
Water Scare: Canandaigua corrects typo in water report
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Canandaigua has issued a correction in the water level reports released back in October. Water is safe to use and drink like you normally would, officials said. According to the town, a public notice was released on Oct. 19, saying there was a presence of trihalomethanes far beyond the […]
Police looking for missing man from Clifton Springs
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. – On Tuesday, October 25 Joseph Monahan left Clifton Springs Hospital against medical advice, and has not been seen or heard from since. He is known to abuse drugs, and may be at risk of self-harm. It is believed that Monahan may be in the Wayne County area or the City of Rochester. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Pet of the Week: Bubba
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Bubba is a 4-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Bubba is one playful guy! He would play all day long if you’d let him. He’d be happiest as your only pet because he doesn’t enjoy the company of other dogs. Do you have room in your life for a playful, super cute boy? Then come meet Bubba soon!
Police investigating Wednesday afternoon shooting in Rochester
Town of Canandaigua announces water contamination level is corrected
