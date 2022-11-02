Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Destin Log
It's a wrap: Destin Fishing Rodeo finishes on Halloween with some 'stellar' fish
The 74th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo wrapped up in Halloween fashion Monday evening with a few of the crews sporting costumes to entertain the crowd as well as hauling in some big fish. The crew aboard the Twilight with Capt. Robert Hill came in decked out as "Team Spoiled Rotten”...
Destin Log
Who are they? Meet Rodney Braden and Bobby Wagner, candidates for Destin mayor
With election day nearing, Destin has only one item on the ballot – mayor. The Destin Log reached out to the two candidates, Rodney Braden and Bobby Wagner, with a few questions to give you a bit of insight as to who they are and why they think they’d be the best mayor for Destin.
mypcblife.com
Around the Beach November 2022
Pier Park is excited to announce that Santa will be arriving – by hot pink jeep – on Wednesday, November 30 at 4 p.m. Dressed in beach attire, he will cruise through the mall sharing smiles and goodies with shoppers before settling into his newly-updated Pier Park home. This year, Santa’s home will feature décor from the Southern Living Store. The jolly one will be available for photos daily from December 1 until Christmas Eve. Schedule your Santa Photo Experience with him on the Pier Park website. Reservations are encouraged. Set hours vary and can be found on the Pier Park website.
Destin Log
City of Destin to host Elf on the Shelf Christmas Parade on Dec. 10
The 38th annual “Elf on the Shelf” Christmas Parade will be held on Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. The floats will begin at the Downtown Destin Shopping Center and travel west down Harbor Boulevard (U.S. 98) to Stahlman Avenue. Spectators are asked to stand on the north side of Harbor Boulevard to watch the parade.
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT THURSDAY 11-3-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. THE PIER WILL CHANGE HOURS OF OPERATION ON SUNDAY NOV 6. OPEN AT 6 AM AND CLOSE AT 9 PM.
Destin Log
Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation awards $10,000 to 29 artists at Festival of the Arts
The 27th Annual Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) Festival of the Arts held Oct. 29-30 in the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin featured exhibits of more than 100 artists from across the United States showcasing a diverse palette of artistic styles in nearly 20 different art mediums. Highlights...
New food truck court opens at Fort Walton Beach Landing Park
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A vacant lot at the Fort Walton Beach Landing Park is now home to food trucks for lunchtime every weekday. The Downtown Fort Walton Beach non-profit has a month-to-month permit on the property to bring more people downtown. Landing Park at 139 Brooks St SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL […]
WKRG
The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival headlines 5 Things to do this Weekend for November 4th-6th
The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival – Fort Walton. First up we have The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival taking place at the boardwalk on Okaloosa Island in Fort Walton Beach Friday and Saturday! This is a great event for you to let your hair down and enjoy some country music with the anthem, a flyover, and soldier recognition opening up the show on Friday, with line ups of great artists on each day. Even WKRG very own Kimber Collins will be there having a great time as one of your guest emcees! So, make your way on down to The Boardwalk Country Music Festival!
30a.com
VIDEO: Welcome to Freeport Where Commerce and Culture Are Thriving Again
Freeport was once a thriving, economic powerhouse in Florida’s Northwest, until a new technology steamed into town, taking passengers, pay, and power with it. But are the economic tides now flowing back into this historic port community? Freeport’s civic history dates way back to about 1830 when early settlers were drawn to this naturally protected harbor, known as LaGrange Bayou. The entrance to LaGrange Bayou is located on the Northeastern side of Choctawhatchee Bay, just west of the Highway 331 bridge. In the years and decades to come, pioneering families would settle here and forever leave their mark. The McCormicks, the Blunts, the Buxtons, the Days, the Marse, the Barleys. A descendant of those early settlers, Freeport Mayor, Russ Barley, grew up here.
getthecoast.com
AJ’s launches new specialty meat and gourmet market in Destin
A new specialty meat and gourmet market is now open in Destin, Florida, as AJ’s launches the new “Rocking L” at the Shoreline Village Mall. Alan Laird, owner of four of AJ’s restaurants along Florida’s Gulf Coast, announced his latest business concept on Thursday, that features grass-fed black angus and Wagyu beef.
WJHG-TV
Panama City holds community meeting before redesigning a popular park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After being hit hard by Hurricane Michael, Panama City officials are looking to revamp Bay Memorial Park. During a public meeting on Thursday night, city officials asked what people thought of their plans. “The signs say 92 parking spaces, so do we have that many...
Two of the Best Go-To Breakfast Spots in Panama City Beach Florida
We have been coming to PCB for years. From breakfast to dinner and all the snacks in between we have tried so much. Panama City Beach has so many different restaurants to choose from and they are all incredible. Whether you're wanting something from the sea or filling your tummy after a good night's rest. Let's talk breakfast.
$1.29M in oil spill money given to Okaloosa County School District
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County School District will be using grant money from the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill to create a new healthcare training facility. The school board approved the $1,291,000 grant at a meeting on Monday, Oct. 24. OCSD is using this money from Triumph Gulf Coast to help fund a $3,664,923 […]
helihub.com
Coastal Helicopters awarded $17M for flight test support
Coastal Helicopters Inc.,* Panama City, Florida, is awarded a $17,648,526, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for flight test support of suitable airborne platforms for ongoing testing of sensor systems. This contract includes a base year of 12 months and four 12-month option periods. Work will be performed in Panama City, Florida (70%); Fort Walton, Florida (25%); and outside the continental U.S. (5%), and is expected to be completed by November 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through November 2027. This contract will be funded from fiscal 2023 research, development, training, and evaluation funds with a ceiling of $17,648,526; however, no funding will be obligated at contract award. This contract was not competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website per 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). Coastal Helicopter Inc. is the only source with the required capabilities. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division, Panama City, Florida, is the contracting activity (N61331-22-D-0001).
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County interested in revamping Fairgrounds property, making it an event venue for locals
On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the Fort Walton Beach City Council held a public workshop to discuss the future of the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds property on Lewis Turner Blvd. The 40-acre property was originally purchased by the City of Fort Walton Beach for around $4 million. Years later, the city...
Destin Log
Big Mac Classic reels in $47,660 for Ronald McDonald House of Northwest Florida Charities
Between boat registrations, sponsorships, donations and the sale of the red and white Ronald McDonald striped socks at the Destin Fishing Rodeo, the Big Mac Classic reeled in $47,660 for the Ronald McDonald House of Northwest Florida Charities in Pensacola, after paying out $15,000 in prize money. During the past...
Taylor Wright: Private investigator murdered by ‘close friend’ in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A police officer turned private investigator went missing after she was supposed to be going on a normal trip to the bank. The last person to see her? A close friend. This is the story of Taylor Wright. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf […]
WJHG-TV
Nine Bay County schools designated ‘Schools of Excellence’
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay District Schools announced on Monday that nine schools in the community had been named Schools of Excellence for the 2021-2022 school year by the Florida Department of Education. The Schools of Excellence program was established in 2017 by the Florida Legislature. The Schools of Excellence...
Freeport, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Sneads High School football team will have a game with Freeport High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Fourteen lights are not working on Hathaway Bridge
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s been years since all of the street lights on the Hathaway Bridge have worked properly. The Hathaway Bridge is a state roadway but the state has a maintenance agreement with Panama City. “There’s 54 lights on the Hathaway Bridge,” Public Works Director Jonathan Hayes said. “Every light bulb was […]
Comments / 0