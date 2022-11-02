ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Around the Beach November 2022

Pier Park is excited to announce that Santa will be arriving – by hot pink jeep – on Wednesday, November 30 at 4 p.m. Dressed in beach attire, he will cruise through the mall sharing smiles and goodies with shoppers before settling into his newly-updated Pier Park home. This year, Santa’s home will feature décor from the Southern Living Store. The jolly one will be available for photos daily from December 1 until Christmas Eve. Schedule your Santa Photo Experience with him on the Pier Park website. Reservations are encouraged. Set hours vary and can be found on the Pier Park website.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
City of Destin to host Elf on the Shelf Christmas Parade on Dec. 10

The 38th annual “Elf on the Shelf” Christmas Parade will be held on Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. The floats will begin at the Downtown Destin Shopping Center and travel west down Harbor Boulevard (U.S. 98) to Stahlman Avenue. Spectators are asked to stand on the north side of Harbor Boulevard to watch the parade.
DESTIN, FL
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT THURSDAY 11-3-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. THE PIER WILL CHANGE HOURS OF OPERATION ON SUNDAY NOV 6. OPEN AT 6 AM AND CLOSE AT 9 PM.
NAVARRE, FL
The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival headlines 5 Things to do this Weekend for November 4th-6th

The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival – Fort Walton. First up we have The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival taking place at the boardwalk on Okaloosa Island in Fort Walton Beach Friday and Saturday! This is a great event for you to let your hair down and enjoy some country music with the anthem, a flyover, and soldier recognition opening up the show on Friday, with line ups of great artists on each day. Even WKRG very own Kimber Collins will be there having a great time as one of your guest emcees! So, make your way on down to The Boardwalk Country Music Festival!
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
VIDEO: Welcome to Freeport Where Commerce and Culture Are Thriving Again

Freeport was once a thriving, economic powerhouse in Florida’s Northwest, until a new technology steamed into town, taking passengers, pay, and power with it. But are the economic tides now flowing back into this historic port community? Freeport’s civic history dates way back to about 1830 when early settlers were drawn to this naturally protected harbor, known as LaGrange Bayou. The entrance to LaGrange Bayou is located on the Northeastern side of Choctawhatchee Bay, just west of the Highway 331 bridge. In the years and decades to come, pioneering families would settle here and forever leave their mark. The McCormicks, the Blunts, the Buxtons, the Days, the Marse, the Barleys. A descendant of those early settlers, Freeport Mayor, Russ Barley, grew up here.
FREEPORT, FL
AJ’s launches new specialty meat and gourmet market in Destin

A new specialty meat and gourmet market is now open in Destin, Florida, as AJ’s launches the new “Rocking L” at the Shoreline Village Mall. Alan Laird, owner of four of AJ’s restaurants along Florida’s Gulf Coast, announced his latest business concept on Thursday, that features grass-fed black angus and Wagyu beef.
DESTIN, FL
Coastal Helicopters awarded $17M for flight test support

Coastal Helicopters Inc.,* Panama City, Florida, is awarded a $17,648,526, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for flight test support of suitable airborne platforms for ongoing testing of sensor systems. This contract includes a base year of 12 months and four 12-month option periods. Work will be performed in Panama City, Florida (70%); Fort Walton, Florida (25%); and outside the continental U.S. (5%), and is expected to be completed by November 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through November 2027. This contract will be funded from fiscal 2023 research, development, training, and evaluation funds with a ceiling of $17,648,526; however, no funding will be obligated at contract award. This contract was not competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website per 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). Coastal Helicopter Inc. is the only source with the required capabilities. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division, Panama City, Florida, is the contracting activity (N61331-22-D-0001).
PANAMA CITY, FL
Nine Bay County schools designated ‘Schools of Excellence’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay District Schools announced on Monday that nine schools in the community had been named Schools of Excellence for the 2021-2022 school year by the Florida Department of Education. The Schools of Excellence program was established in 2017 by the Florida Legislature. The Schools of Excellence...
BAY COUNTY, FL
Freeport, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sneads High School football team will have a game with Freeport High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
SNEADS, FL
Fourteen lights are not working on Hathaway Bridge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s been years since all of the street lights on the Hathaway Bridge have worked properly. The Hathaway Bridge is a state roadway but the state has a maintenance agreement with Panama City. “There’s 54 lights on the Hathaway Bridge,” Public Works Director Jonathan Hayes said. “Every light bulb was […]
PANAMA CITY, FL

