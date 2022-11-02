ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Brent Baker
3d ago

just more proof all these politicians are the same. it's about power not the people. the parties are a lie. they use it to divide and keep power

tbs333
1d ago

I'm really going to listen to Whitman one of the people that said that it was perfectly safe to be at ground zero and later hundreds of workers came up with a myriad of dangerous health issues

Bobby Cannone
2d ago

This woman is the reason NJ is the way it is financially & let’s not forget she left us before her term was over (thank goodness) to join W’s admin to be the head of the EPA & told the world it was ok to walk around the area of the World Trade Center weeks after the attack. And now she is the Co-Chair of the Forward Party with Andrew Chang. Same gentleman who couldn’t even come close to being the candidate to run against that disgrace of a mayor, DeBlasio. These two are quite the pair & are made for one another.

