A priest in Kerry, Ireland, used a sermon to attack gay and transgender people, prompting an apology from the local bishop.At St Mary's Church in Listowel, Father Sean Sheehy, spoke of "rampant" sin in relation to abortion, and gay and transgender people."You rarely hear about sin, but it's rampant. We see it, for example, in the legislation of our Governments, we see it in the promotion of abortion, we see it in the example of this lunatic approach of transgenderism," he said."The views expressed do not represent the Christian position," Bishop of Kerry Ray Browne said.Sign up to our newsletters.

4 DAYS AGO