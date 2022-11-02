Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Galerie Philia is Presenting a Furniture Collection Designed by Children
In a bid to engage more children around the world with design, Galerie Philia has launched a new initiative named “Design Brut”, which sees school kids paired up with design studios to create gallery-worthy pieces. The project’s first iteration took place at a school in France, in a...
hypebeast.com
Collectors: Jarl Mohn
‘Collectors’ journeys into the homes of fledgling and seasoned art buyers from across the globe. The ongoing series offers an intimate spotlight on a range of personal collections from hobbyist ephemera to blue-chip artworks — all the while dissecting an individual’s specific taste, at-home curation and purchase trajectory.
hypebeast.com
Rimowa Latest Original Cabin Suitcase Turns to the Aurora Borealis for Inspiration
Ahead of the holiday season, Rimowa has now unveiled its latest creation, a new take on its Original Cabin suitcase inspired by the Aurora Borealis. The tribute to the stunning natural phenomenon stands as a continuation of the Celestial collections from Rimowa which includes the Mars, Mercury, and Moon suitcases.
hypebeast.com
Balenciaga and adidas' SS23 Campaign Wants to Put You to Work
First seen on the runway in a Spring/Summer 2023 stock exchange-inspired showcase, Balenciaga and. now present their latest collaborative campaign, which sees global personalities storm bustling Manhattan offices. Set in lively NYC skyscrapers, actresses Isabelle Huppert and Han So Hee lay back and relax while boxer Jermell Charlo stands alongside...
hypebeast.com
Isabel Marant Opens New Paris Menswear Store
As Isabel Marant continues to push forward her iconic retro-luxe aesthetic in the menswear space, her eponymous brand now celebrates the opening of its second men’s store in Paris – adding to its 60+ count of global boutique locations. Located within the Saint Germain des Prés region, the...
hypebeast.com
Streetsnaps: Femi Koleoso
Femi Koleoso is not your average drummer. Known for his work with Gorillaz and Ezra Collective, the Nigerian-British virtuoso has been steadily shaking up London’s jazz scene with sounds that have reverberated across the pond. In New York for the last leg of Gorillaz’s world tour, Koleoso says he’s...
hypebeast.com
The 2022 ADAA Art Show Is Back at New York’s Park Avenue Armory
This year’s edition boats the most exhibitors in the fair’s history. The Art Dealers Association of America’s (ADAA) annual The Art Show is back in full swing. This year’s edition boasts 78 different exhibitors, including 55 solo exhibitions from around the world – the most in the fair’s history.
hypebeast.com
Riccardo Tisci Reveals First Design Under His Eponymous Label in 17 Years
Riccardo Tisci has reopened his namesake label, 17 years after shutting it down. At the London premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Thursday, Michaela Coel walked the red carpet wearing a custom gown by the designer. The actress donned Tisci’s all-black, silk bodysuit, with a lace skirt wrapping her...
