cbs17
Man shot, killed in Durham early Saturday morning, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., officers said they were called to the 700 block of North Hyde Park Ave. in reference to someone that had been shot. When they...
'We're hurt, we're angry': Questions remain in shooting death of Raleigh teen
The family of a teen who died after being shot on Halloween wonders whether precious time was lost as a 911 dispatcher repeatedly tried to find the location of the three young shooting victims.
cbs17
Durham police arrest man for 3 robberies in 4 months
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has arrested a man for his role in a series of armed robberies spanning back to July. Police said Savon Dunston, 21, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.
cbs17
2nd person arrested in late October deadly shooting in Durham, police confirm
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A second person has been arrested in the deadly shooting death of a Durham woman, the Durham Police Department said Friday morning. Richard Bowens, 57, has been charged with concealment/fail to report death, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods/property in the Oct. 27 death of Julie Lindsey in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street.
Raleigh News & Observer
2nd suspect arrested in shooting death of woman near Durham’s Hillside Park
Durham police have arrested a second suspect in the shooting death of a 34-year-old woman in Durham last week. Richard Bowens, 57, of Durham is charged with concealment/failure to report a death, motor vehicle theft and possession of stolen goods, police announced Friday. He is being held in the Durham...
cbs17
3 arrested in Durham ‘Operation Washout’ connected to February homicides, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men were arrested in Operation Washout for their role in a double homicide that happened in February, according to the Durham Police Department. On Feb. 19, shortly before 1:25 a.m., two men were shot and killed, and two others were injured at the Cadence at RTP apartment complex in the 1400 block of East Cornwallis Road.
cbs17
Juvenile arrested in deadly Halloween shooting in Raleigh, expert cites uptick in teen violence
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a juvenile is under arrest for the Halloween shooting that killed 16-year-old Xzavion Lawton and hurt two others. It’s at least the fourth case in the past two months of teens being shot and killed by other juveniles here in Central North Carolina that CBS 17 has reported on.
cbs17
Man shot at, followed home in Durham daytime road rage incident, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators in Durham are working to locate a suspect who is believed to be tied to a road rage call that escalated to a rolling gunfire situation on Oct. 28. On Friday, the Durham Police Department said the incident took place in the area of...
1 of 3 suspects shot during targeted home invasion in North Carolina, police say
Clayton police said a home invasion in which a suspect was shot was not a random act.
Man found shot to death on North Hyde Park Avenue in Durham, police say
Officers found the unconscious man, who had been shot, early Saturday. He later died in a hospital.
Person dressed as 'mass shooter' visits Hedingham on Halloween
Some people in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood are outraged after seeing a man dressed up in a mass shooting suspect costume on Halloween. This blurry photo was taken by neighbor Angel Turner, who says the front of the costume read "mass shooter's lives matter." She says the person was wearing skeleton...
Durham police investigate early morning shooting that left 1 dead
The deadly shooting happened in the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue in Durham.
cbs17
Public’s help needed: Goldsboro man killed in Selma shooting, police say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a deadly shooting at a nightclub mid-October. On Sunday, Oct. 16 before 7 a.m., officers said they were called to a shooting at The Diamond District Lounge nightclub in the 1600 block of S. Pollock St.
cbs17
Driver dead in wrong-way crash on I-540 early Saturday morning, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a driver is dead after driving the wrong way on I-540 and crashing into another car early Saturday morning. At about 2:39 a.m., officers said they were called to I-540 near Exit 7, Glenwood Ave. in reference to a crash. Investigators said...
cbs17
59 arrested, more than $200K in drugs ceased during Operation Washout in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) —59 people were arrested in September during Operation Washout, according to officials. Operation Washout was an effort that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, which included Durham Police, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals, ATF, and others. Among the 59 people were arrested, seven were...
Second man charged in connection to woman's body found in Durham park
DURHAM, N.C. — A second man has been charged in connection to the murder of a woman who was found dead in a Durham park. Richard Bowens, 57, from Durham, was charged Friday with concealment/failure to report death, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods. He was being held in the Durham County Jail under a $11,500 bond.
Mom, grandma, aunt arrested after fight at Grimsley High School
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said on Thursday afternoon, three adult non-students came onto Grimsley's campus and assisted their family members in an assault against two Grimsley students. A viewer sent WFMY the video of the fight. The school resource officer was made aware that the three adults were...
Suspect identified, facing charges after shooting in Greensboro on W. Market Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The suspect in a Greensboro shooting on Market Street has been identified. 18-year-old Johnmaine Lamont Rogers is facing charges after a person was taken to the hospital. Greensboro police were on the scene of the shooting in downtown Friday. It happened at 11:02 p.m. Greensboro police...
Sheriff: NC woman accused of murdering her cousin using pellet gun
ERWIN, N.C. — A 23-year-old Erwin woman is accused of shooting and killing her cousin with a pellet gun, according to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded Wednesday to a home on Elmon Gilchrist Lane, in a rural part of Erwin, after a report of shots fired. They found Christopher Joe Pearce, 42, lying in the yard with wound to his chest.
cbs17
Police respond to crash outside of North Raleigh Christian Academy ahead of the school day
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they responded to a crash Friday morning on the road outside of North Raleigh Christian Academy. At about 7:30 a.m., officers said two cars crashed on the 7300 block of Perry Creek Road near the school’s carpool entrance. According to police,...
