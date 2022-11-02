ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

cbs17

Man shot, killed in Durham early Saturday morning, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., officers said they were called to the 700 block of North Hyde Park Ave. in reference to someone that had been shot. When they...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham police arrest man for 3 robberies in 4 months

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has arrested a man for his role in a series of armed robberies spanning back to July. Police said Savon Dunston, 21, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

2nd person arrested in late October deadly shooting in Durham, police confirm

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A second person has been arrested in the deadly shooting death of a Durham woman, the Durham Police Department said Friday morning. Richard Bowens, 57, has been charged with concealment/fail to report death, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods/property in the Oct. 27 death of Julie Lindsey in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street.
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

2nd suspect arrested in shooting death of woman near Durham’s Hillside Park

Durham police have arrested a second suspect in the shooting death of a 34-year-old woman in Durham last week. Richard Bowens, 57, of Durham is charged with concealment/failure to report a death, motor vehicle theft and possession of stolen goods, police announced Friday. He is being held in the Durham...
WRAL News

Person dressed as 'mass shooter' visits Hedingham on Halloween

Some people in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood are outraged after seeing a man dressed up in a mass shooting suspect costume on Halloween. This blurry photo was taken by neighbor Angel Turner, who says the front of the costume read "mass shooter's lives matter." She says the person was wearing skeleton...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

59 arrested, more than $200K in drugs ceased during Operation Washout in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) —59 people were arrested in September during Operation Washout, according to officials. Operation Washout was an effort that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, which included Durham Police, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals, ATF, and others. Among the 59 people were arrested, seven were...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Second man charged in connection to woman's body found in Durham park

DURHAM, N.C. — A second man has been charged in connection to the murder of a woman who was found dead in a Durham park. Richard Bowens, 57, from Durham, was charged Friday with concealment/failure to report death, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods. He was being held in the Durham County Jail under a $11,500 bond.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Sheriff: NC woman accused of murdering her cousin using pellet gun

ERWIN, N.C. — A 23-year-old Erwin woman is accused of shooting and killing her cousin with a pellet gun, according to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded Wednesday to a home on Elmon Gilchrist Lane, in a rural part of Erwin, after a report of shots fired. They found Christopher Joe Pearce, 42, lying in the yard with wound to his chest.
ERWIN, NC

