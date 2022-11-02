Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Second day of the peanut festival and first event!
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Time to rev up your engines Wiregrass, today marks the first major event at the National Peanut Festival!. Saturday starts the National Peanut Festival events with a car show, which will be from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Main gates open at 10:00 a.m. and regular...
wtvy.com
Talking the 2022 National Peanut Festival with the NPF President
National Peanut Festival sensation Lew-E the Clown joins News 4 Live at Lunch live from the Fairgrounds, and he brought some entertainment and excitement with him ahead of the opening of this year's festival. Talking rides at the 2022 National Peanut Festival. Updated: 4 hours ago. Reithoffer Shows President Rick...
wdhn.com
First night of the National Peanut Festival!
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Get ready Wiregrass, tonight marks the opening of the annual National Peanut Festival, a staple for the area!. Gates open at 4:00 p.m. and the official grand opening ribbon cutting will be at the main entrance at 5:00 p.m. The price for gate admission is $10, and...
wtvy.com
Visit the News 4 team at the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival is just days away and the News 4 team has a lot of fun in store. Come visit our booth and spin the prize wheel. There will be a variety of goodies, activities, and picture opportunities. Be sure to scan our QR...
WSFA
National Peanut Festival, wing fest & more happening this weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have made it to November so let’s find you something to do. All you foodies out there will be excited about the events happening this weekend. Where are all the wing lovers? Listen up. The 6th Annual East YMCA Wing Festival is happening Saturday. You can enjoy great chicken wings, refreshments, and activities for children. You can get all-you-can-eat wings for just $10, now that’s a deal. The Wing Festival starts at 11:30 a.m.
wtvy.com
Southern Choctaw @ Elba | 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights as Southern Choctaw takes on Elba.
wdhn.com
Staying warm as the National Peanut Festival starts
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Mainly sunny skies and above-average highs in the low 80s can be expected again today. This will make for a perfect day to get outdoors and go to the first day of the National Peanut Festival as gates open at 4 PM!. We’ll start off...
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
wtvy.com
Daleville powwow celebrates Native American heritage
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -People in Daleville took time on November 5 and 6 to celebrate Native American Heritage. The Daleville powwow brought together members of many different tribes to share their culture. They served fry bread, while leading drum circles and traditional dances. The public was also informed on the...
elba-clipper.com
Coffee County Farm City Peanut Boil
The Coffee County Farm-City Committee held its annual Peanut Boil this week when volunteers passed out cups of the boiled goodness Monday evening, Oct. 31, during Elba’s Pumpkin on the Square event. For several years now, the Farm-City Committee has brought the peanut boil to the local event and has enjoyed seeing hundreds eat their boiled peanuts. Some adults even admit the only reason they attend Pumpkins on the Square is to get a cup of those “good ‘ole boiled goobers!” Above, Coffee County farmer and Farm-City volunteer Max Bozeman is shown scooping the cups full of peanuts Monday evening for all to enjoy.
wtvy.com
Chickasaw @ Ariton | 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights as Chickasaw takes on Ariton.
wtvy.com
W.S. Neal @ Opp | 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights as W.S. Neal takes on Opp.
wdhn.com
National Peanut Festival crew going through final preparations before opening day
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Reithoffer shows staff spent the final day before the opening day of the week-long National Peanut Festival going through last-minute inspections. Some rides are still in the process of going up completely, and others are being cleaned and going through a ride maintenance test. “On...
wtvy.com
NPF Interview with Lt. Tom Davis, Dothan Police Dept.
National Peanut Festival sensation Lew-E the Clown joins News 4 Live at Lunch live from the Fairgrounds, and he brought some entertainment and excitement with him ahead of the opening of this year's festival. Talking the 2022 National Peanut Festival with the NPF President. Updated: 10 hours ago. NPF President...
wtvy.com
Mobile Christian @ Houston Academy | 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights as Mobile Christian takes on Houston Academy.
wdhn.com
A big system is moving across the nation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be a few degrees above seasonal norms again with most of us bottoming our in the middle 50s under mainly clear skies. Friday brings us another gorgeous day with morning lows in the middle 50s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Besides being on the warm side, there’s honestly no better way to start off the National Peanut Festival festivities!
Troy Messenger
Camp stew: Going, going, gone!
The Pike County Salvation Army’s November 2022 Camp Stew Sale was, yet another, “Sold Out!” success. Donna Kidd, Service Center director, said orders were placed for 720 quarts of the “famous’ camp stew for pickup between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. Thursday. By 5 p.m. most all orders had been filled. Kidd said people sometimes forget, so any orders placed but not picked up will be held for a day and then will be available for sale. Kidd expressed appreciation for the community’s support of the camp stew fundraiser. The monies raised will support the increasing needs that come with the winter season coupled with the existing needs of friends and neighbors. For information about availability of the camp stew, call 808-1069.
wtvy.com
St. Luke’s @ G.W. Long | 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights as St. Luke's takes on G.W. Long.
wdhn.com
Elba Clipper newspaper editor writes a popular book
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—The Elba Chamber of Commerce hosted an evening with the author. of a book that has recently gained attention here in the wiregrass and beyond. The author Linda Hodge is the weekly “Elba Clipper” newspaper editor. In her book. “Tales from Yonder: growing up with...
wtvy.com
All About Heart fundraiser to benefit downtown Enterprise businesses affected by fire
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Almost three weeks after the fire in downtown Enterprise, efforts are increasing to support the businesses affected. People are getting creative for a cause. After the fire devastated her business, Jessica Goodson reached out to her vendors to tell them what happened. “One of our suppliers in...
