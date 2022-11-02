Read full article on original website
sent-trib.com
Local briefs
There have been 36,831 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update. There have been 92 cases in the last seven days, according to a Thursday Wood County Health Department. There have been 70 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days. There have...
sent-trib.com
Sight Center Selects Tim Tegge as new executive director
TOLEDO – The Sight Center of Northwest Ohio, a nonprofit organization serving people who are blind or visually impaired since 1923, has announced the selection of Tim Tegge as the agency’s new executive director. “Tim’s experience as a former client, two-term board member and seven-year member of The...
sent-trib.com
Councilman, university women hold BG zoning forum
The American Association of University Women Bowling Green Branch and Bowling Green Councilman Jeff Dennis will host a public forum on proposed updates to the city’s zoning code on Saturday. The event will be held at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St. The forum will begin...
sent-trib.com
First Solar receives tax abatement from Perrysburg Twp.
LIME CITY — The Perrysburg Township Trustees approved a tax incentive enterprise zone agreement with First Solar for a 100% tax abatement for 10 years on a new plant to be created in the township. The income expected to be generated by the project is $11.1 million in new...
City shares suspended Toledo auditor's work in light of mayor's claims
TOLEDO, Ohio — Records obtained by WTOL 11 from the city of Toledo show suspended auditor Jake Jaksetic has completed at least eight financial reviews for the city. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said earlier this week he didn't think Jaksetic had completed any audits. On Friday, WTOL 11 received eight...
wktn.com
Several Counties in Region Receive Funding for Possible Roundabouts
The Ohio Department of Transportation announced details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state. Four counties in our region were on the list. Three projects in Allen County will receive money, including...
sent-trib.com
Otsego considers implementing safety drill
TONTOGANY – During a safety training day at Napoleon schools, everything that could go wrong, did. Otsego Local Schools will use those lessons when the district holds its own safety drill, reported elementary Assistant Principal Becky Buchman at the October board of education meeting. Several district leaders traveled to...
crawfordcountynow.com
Dishon questions timing of meeting
BUCYRUS—Bucyrus resident Vicki Dishon tried to express her concerns about the scheduling of the special committee meeting held Wednesday at 4 PM but was met with resistance. Dishon told the committee that at 1:38 PM on Tuesday (November 1), she received an email saying a special meeting was scheduled for Wednesday (November 2) at 4 PM to discuss tax credits and the city budget. She noted that she received that email hours before the regular city council meeting took place. “In other words, we have an announcement saying there’s a special finance committee meeting however the tax credit wasn’t even referred to the finance committee until after 7 PM. How can you do an announcement and say this is what we’re going to talk about when it was never referred to the committee or put on the agenda?” Dishon asked.
sent-trib.com
State-bound Perrysburg sweeps Highland
NORWALK — Perrysburg volleyball is heading to the Division I state final four after sweeping Medina Highland, 25-13, 25-20, 26-24, in a regional final Saturday at Norwalk High School. “It’s awesome,” said Perrysburg senior outside hitter Sara Pahl. “We’ve been working hard since this summer, in June. We put...
continentalenews.com
Putnam County Disaster Preparedness – For Residents 55 & Over
Putnam County Disaster Preparedness – For Residents 55 & Over

Attention adults, age 55 & over – There is still time to register for this county-wide program.
sent-trib.com
Property transfers: 11-3-22
1039 Carol Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Nicholas and Aspen Rettig, to Julia Hada, $243,000. 433 Buttonwood Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Thomas and Shannon Pine, to Dan and Karen Glenn, $183,000. 6695 Wesley Drive, Lake Township, residential, from Matthew Brooks and Kelly Seger, to Megan Pierce and Tyler Hewson,...
13abc.com
Local union president challenges incumbent state representative in Lucas County
City of Toledo seeks permanent injunction to shut down gas station for one year. Court documents claim the business has been the scene of several shootings and drug trafficking arrests.
Toledo city auditor suspended Tuesday; mayor, councilmembers respond
TOLEDO, Ohio — A day after the Toledo city auditor was suspended from his job, questions remain about just why city leaders took Jake Jaksetic off the job and whether his complaints of retaliation for blowing the whistle on problems with city finances are valid. According to the city,...
crawfordcountynow.com
Out-of-town workers feeling punished
BUCYRUS—Several out-of-town workers who live in Bucyrus managed to show up for a special finance committee meeting held yesterday at 4 pm. The special meeting was announced Monday afternoon. Topics to be discussed were tax credits and the budget. In spite of the short notice, workers rushed to make it, and some even took vacation time to make their opposition known.
sent-trib.com
Fremont man indicted for escape
A Fremont man has been indicted for escape after he allegedly tried to run while being placed in handcuffs. A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Logan Brian Johnson, 19, for resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; escape, a third-degree felony; and three counts improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two which were fourth-degree felonies and one which was a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
sent-trib.com
AIM acquires Bryan, Napoleon newspapers
BRYAN – AIM Media Midwest, LLC announced it has acquired the publishing assets of Bryan Publishing Company and Napoleon, Inc. serving the communities of Bryan and Napoleon in Northwest Ohio. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. In conjunction with the transaction, AIM announced the hiring of all current...
GO 419: Perrysburg counts down to Christmas with downtown celebration
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — With Thanksgiving less than a month away, Perrysburg is preparing to count down to Christmas with a one-stop holiday shop on Saturday. Once the calendar rolls over to November, Rae Ray's Decor and More in downtown Perrysburg makes the transition to all things Christmas. Usually, owner...
sent-trib.com
One person dead in Perrysburg Twp. apartment fire
LIME CITY — One person died in an apartment fire Thursday night in Perrysburg Township. The cause of the fire at Titleist Club Apartments, 9574 Mandell Road, still under investigation by the Perrysburg Township Police Department and the fire marshal. The victim was taken to the Lucas County coroner for an autopsy and identification.
BG substation damaged during windy weather, large parts of city left without power
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Windy weather caused problems across large parts of the area on Saturday afternoon, especially in Wood County. A large portion of Bowling Green was without power for much of the day after an electric substation sustained damage, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
themirrornewspaper.com
Anthony Wayne Nutrition Opens In Downtown Waterville
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — “We’re finally here!” proclaimed Joseph Rodriguez, watching as his girlfriend and business partner, Tiffany Turner, flicked on the “open” sign in the window. Located at the corner of Mechanic Street and South Third Street in Waterville, Anthony...
