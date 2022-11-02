BUCYRUS—Bucyrus resident Vicki Dishon tried to express her concerns about the scheduling of the special committee meeting held Wednesday at 4 PM but was met with resistance. Dishon told the committee that at 1:38 PM on Tuesday (November 1), she received an email saying a special meeting was scheduled for Wednesday (November 2) at 4 PM to discuss tax credits and the city budget. She noted that she received that email hours before the regular city council meeting took place. “In other words, we have an announcement saying there’s a special finance committee meeting however the tax credit wasn’t even referred to the finance committee until after 7 PM. How can you do an announcement and say this is what we’re going to talk about when it was never referred to the committee or put on the agenda?” Dishon asked.

BUCYRUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO