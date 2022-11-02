Read full article on original website
Gilberto Ramirez Expects War With Bivol, Avenge Canelo's Loss For Mexico
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Gilberto Ramirez is looking to accomplish for his Mexican countrymen what Canelo Alvarez couldn't do - beat Dmitry Bivol. Ramirez will get the opportunity he's been clamoring for Nov. 5 when he challenges Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight title at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on DAZN.
Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez fight prediction, odds, undercard, start time, preview, expert picks
Perhaps no fighter in boxing has had a bigger win in 2022 than Dmitry Bivol. Bivol defeated Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in May, retaining his WBA light heavyweight championship and becoming the first man to defeat Alvarez since Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013. On Saturday, Bivol looks to build on the momentum of the Alvarez win when he faces undefeated contender Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez in Abu Dhabi (1:30 p.m. ET, DAZN).
Dmitry Bivol outpoints, outclasses game Gilberto Ramirez, retains WBA 175-lb. title
Dmitry Bivol nails Gilberto Ramirez with a right cross during their WBA light heavyweight title bout in Abu Dhabi on November 5, 2022. Photo by Ryan LIM / AFP) (Photo by RYAN LIM/AFP via Getty Images. 05. Nov. Dmitry Bivol outclassed a game and dangerous Gilberto Ramirez over 12 brisk...
Bivol on Ramirez: I Don't Know Why He's So Confident; Maybe He Wants Attention
Dmitry Bivol has been amused by Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez’s borderline brashness. The WBA light heavyweight champion from Russia will defend his belt against Mexico’s Ramirez this Saturday in Abu Dhabi. In the lead-up to the fight, Ramirez, a former champion at 168, has spoken boldly about...
David Benavidez vs. Jose Uzcategui fight cancelled due to backlash from fans
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez vs. Jose Uzcategui fight has been canceled due to the huge backlash from boxing fans about the match that had been in the works for January. Benavidez, 25, is now looking to fight another opponent in early 2023, but there’s no word who that might be. It’s safe to say that Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant and Jermall Charlo won’t be the opponent that Benavidez is fighting next.
Antonio Moran stops Kendo Castaneda, wins Last Chance tourney on Friday
Fringe junior welterweight contender Antonio Moran, of Mexico City, dropped Kendo Castaneda three times en route to a stoppage win, Friday night, at Whitesands Event Center, in Plant City, Florida. Moran improves to 29-5-1, 20 knockouts, and was the winner of the eight-man ProBox TV “Last Chance” tournament.
FIGHTER OF THE WEEK: William Zepeda
The final Saturday of October was an eventful one for the lightweight division. Katie Taylor defended her undisputed championship in London, former champ Vasiliy Lomachenko returned to the ring in New York City, and two top-10 contenders – Joseph Diaz Jr. and William Zepeda – clashed in San Diego.
