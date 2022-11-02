By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez vs. Jose Uzcategui fight has been canceled due to the huge backlash from boxing fans about the match that had been in the works for January. Benavidez, 25, is now looking to fight another opponent in early 2023, but there’s no word who that might be. It’s safe to say that Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant and Jermall Charlo won’t be the opponent that Benavidez is fighting next.

2 DAYS AGO