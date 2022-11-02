ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

wbgo.org

Simone Gordon's The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation holds its third annual Purple Diamond Awards on November 5

The New Jersey-based Black Fairy Godmother Foundation’s Third Annual Purple Diamond Awards is tonight (November 5) at 6pm at the Newark Museum of Art. Simone Gordon is the founder and CEO of The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation, a non-profit organization that's committed to helping those make it through the tough times and find new success.
NEWARK, NJ
hobokengirl.com

92 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City | November 3-6

As we wonder how it’s already November and Election Day is on the horizon, we’re gearing up for all of the fall happenings going on around Hudson County. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with fun things to do locally, like the Hoboken Art Walk + Studio Tour, Sunday Storytime at the Hoboken Fire Museum, Irish dance classes at Grassroots Community Space, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening this weekend, November 3rd – November 6th, 2022.
HOBOKEN, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Amazing Winter Walk It’s Like Being In A Christmas Movie in Millburn, New Jersey

We are just under two months away from Christmas and here in New Jersey, there are many ways to enjoy the beauty of the season. One huge part of Christmas displays is the amazing lights that highlight many decorating styles. Nothing is more beautiful, to me, than to stroll through holiday displays that have fantastic lights to bring the scenery to life after dark. Lighting can be used for many holidays, but Christmas lights are simply gorgeous.
MILLBURN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City bans parking on sections of Marvin Blvd. and Newark Ave.

Jersey City is banning parking on certain sections of Marin Boulevard and Newark Avenue to help protected bike lanes. Two new ordinances will ban parking on the west side of Marin Boulevard from 18th Street to the Hoboken border, as well as banning it on both sides of Newark Avenue from Chestnut Avenue to Brunswick Street, which is the section of the road that connects Journal Square to Downtown.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
bloomfieldinfo.org

Essex County to Host Food Distribution Event on November 18

This is a press release from Essex County. Press releases are official statements that have not been independently verified. Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. will present a Thanksgiving Emergency Food Distribution Event to help families negatively impacted by the pandemic or facing food insecurity. There will be 1,000 frozen turkeys and boxes of non-perishable food available on a first-come first-served basis.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Sayreville Passes Redevelopment Plan for Amboy Cinemas Site

The Raritan Valley town of Sayreville has taken the first steps towards revitalizing a long-shuttered theater in the hopes of sparking development of a mixed-use complex. During their September 27 meeting, Sayreville’s borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant Amboy Cinemas site. The 19.5-acre parcel, at the corner of Routes 9 and 35, is one of the first properties visitors see when entering the township and is perhaps not the best introduction.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
CBS New York

Groundbreaking held for NJ lead service line replacement

PASSAIC, N.J. -- There was a groundbreaking Friday to replace thousands of harmful lead service lines in three New Jersey towns.The Passaic Valley Water Commission wants to replace an estimated 6,500 lines in Clifton, Passaic and Paterson. They'll also inspect an additional 11,000 service lines for traces of the harmful material.Officials say it's a free program to customers."We need to get the lead out, but in order to accomplish that, we gotta get the word out and get cooperation from our residents. They need to open the door," Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said."It may take several months, but it's worth it because you're going to be making sure that people are drinking clean water, using clean water when they brush their teeth or when they take a shower," Paterson Mayor André Sayegh said.The replacement is being paid for through federal and state funding.
CLIFTON, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne council awards contracts, accepts grants, and even gets a gift

The Bayonne City Council has passed a number resolutions awarding contracts for various capital improvements and accepting state and county grants. At the October 19 meeting, a resolution was approved by the council authorizing a contract for road paving improvements on Broadway. Resident Gail Godesky asked the council what the improvements entailed, and Department of Public Works Director Tom Cotter said the city is looking to pave Broadway,
BAYONNE, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations

Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

