KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Colder air is spilling into parts of the region this morning. The cold front in question is slowly advancing towards the south and southeast. Temperatures have dropped more than 20 degrees from their highs. Officially, KCI was at 70 degrees before the front arrived and has tanked into the upper 40s as of 9 a.m.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO