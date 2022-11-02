ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox4kc.com

PET PICK: Meet Nesquick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nesquick is looking for a fur-ever home and would love to be called yours! He’s about a year old, around 45-50 lbs., and has the best ears in the business. Pick him up today at Missouri Pit Bull Rescue.
fox4kc.com

Delicious Recipes For Thanksgiving Leftovers

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Join NFM on Wednesday, November 9th and Friday, November 11th for a Thanksgiving cooking class. Learn from top chefs who will teach attendees how to make a smaller Thanksgiving dinner and delicious recipes from leftovers.
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: The front has arrived (FRI-11/4)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Colder air is spilling into parts of the region this morning. The cold front in question is slowly advancing towards the south and southeast. Temperatures have dropped more than 20 degrees from their highs. Officially, KCI was at 70 degrees before the front arrived and has tanked into the upper 40s as of 9 a.m.
