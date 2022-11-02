Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stability in a Volatile Market? Inside an S&P 500 ETF Delivering Double-Digit Percentage Dividends
Investors may want to consider JPMorgan's Equity Premium Income Fund ETF in order to get more reliable gains in the current volatile market environment. According to the firm, the ETF uses S&P 500 options and proprietary data to generate monthly income for investors. The goal is to provide investors with income even when market uncertainty is high. The fund has been around since May 2020.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: DraftKings, Cinemark, Hershey and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. DraftKings (DKNG) – DraftKings fell 12.5% in premarket trading despite reporting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that topped Wall Street forecasts. The sports betting company also raised its revenue guidance and warned a prolonged economic downturn could impact spending by its customers.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Atlassian Plummets More Than 20% on Weak Earnings Report and Disappointing Forecast
Atlassian's quarterly revenue outlook missed expectations. The software maker said existing customers are adding users at a reduced pace. Atlassian shares fell as much as 22% on Thursday after the collaboration software maker reported lower earnings than analysts expected and issued a disappointing outlook. Here's how the company did:. Earnings:...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Block, PayPal, Carvana, Twilio and More
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Block — The mobile payment stock jumped 12% after Block reported third-quarter results that beat on the top and bottom lines. Block reported earnings of 42 cents per share on revenue of $4.52 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were forecasting earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Shares of Block Jump on Earnings Beat
Block stock rose in extended trading after the payments company reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations for profit. Block stock rose over 11% in extended trading after the payments company reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations for profit. Here's how Block did versus Refinitiv consensus expectations:
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
U.S. Payrolls Surged by 261,000 in October, Better Than Expected as Hiring Remains Strong
Nonfarm payrolls grew by 261,000 in October, better than the estimate for 205,000. The unemployment rate moved higher to 3.7%, while a broader jobless measure also increased, to 6.8%. Big job gainers by industry included health care, professional and technical services, and leisure and hospitality. Average hourly earnings rose 0.4%...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bond-Based ETFs Entice Balance-Seeking Investors
As investors weigh the timing of a potential pivot from the Federal Reserve away from rising interest rates will come, more traders are pondering a portfolio pivot of their own with longer-dated bonds. The funds are less sensitive to policy changes and more reflective of long-term expectations. And according to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Twilio Tumbles After Issuing a Soft Quarterly Revenue Projection
Twilio's quarterly revenue projection was softer than analysts had been looking for. The company added about 5,000 active customer accounts in the quarter. Twilio shares fell as much as 16% in extended trading on Thursday after the cloud communications software maker announced third-quarter results that gave a soft revenue outlook.
