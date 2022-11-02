ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Missing Texas teacher found in New Orleans, reunited with family

By Raeven Poole
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A Texas teacher who went missing back in September, has been found safe in New Orleans.

Texas law enforcement says Michelle Reynolds, an ISD teacher in Alvin, Texas, was found by Louisiana State Police Tuesday (Nov.1).

Reynolds reportedly went missing on Sept. 22, after telling her husband she was going out to lunch close to their home. Instead, officers say, she drove to New Orleans and parked her car and walked away leaving her keys, purse, and phone behind.

Reynold has since been reunited with her family. Neither the Brazorian County Sheriff’s Office or the family has released a statement or further information.

