Word On Orchard Street: Cheap Gas

Someone forgot to tell Jose Arias to groan about gas prices.

There he was at the Orchard Street Stop & Shop pumps Wednesday morning filling his white Dodge Caravan with regular unleaded petrol — and in high spirits.

“I’m not mad about gas,” Arias said during a conversation on the ​“Word on the Street” segment of WNHH FM’s ​“LoveBabz LoveTalk” program. ​“It goes up. It goes down. I’m just glad I have a car to drive. You’ve got to see the positive. City bus sucks. Walking everywhere sucks. To be able to go grocery shopping, it’s cool.”

He had just seen his 7 and 9‑year-old daughters off on the bus. ​“They were excited for school. Made me excited.”

He also reveled in the discount he was receiving: His Stop & Shop card discount dropped his per-gallon price from $3.659 to $2.559 thanks to the points he had racked up buying groceries.

The total for 16.34 gallons came to $41.82.

Next he was headed into the supermarket to pick up a rotisserie chicken for the family dinner. Later in the day he would report to work climbing poles and troubleshooting phone and internet connections as a Comcast installation technician.

He was upbeat about his job as well.

“When they look at me, they look at a ray of hope,” he said of customers. ​“It makes my day.”

