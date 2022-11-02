Word On Orchard Street: Cheap Gas
Someone forgot to tell Jose Arias to groan about gas prices.
There he was at the Orchard Street Stop & Shop pumps Wednesday morning filling his white Dodge Caravan with regular unleaded petrol — and in high spirits.
“I’m not mad about gas,” Arias said during a conversation on the “Word on the Street” segment of WNHH FM’s “LoveBabz LoveTalk” program. “It goes up. It goes down. I’m just glad I have a car to drive. You’ve got to see the positive. City bus sucks. Walking everywhere sucks. To be able to go grocery shopping, it’s cool.”
He had just seen his 7 and 9‑year-old daughters off on the bus. “They were excited for school. Made me excited.”
He also reveled in the discount he was receiving: His Stop & Shop card discount dropped his per-gallon price from $3.659 to $2.559 thanks to the points he had racked up buying groceries.
The total for 16.34 gallons came to $41.82.
Next he was headed into the supermarket to pick up a rotisserie chicken for the family dinner. Later in the day he would report to work climbing poles and troubleshooting phone and internet connections as a Comcast installation technician.
He was upbeat about his job as well.
“When they look at me, they look at a ray of hope,” he said of customers. “It makes my day.”
Click on the video to watch the conversation with Jose Arias on the“Word on the Street” segment of WNHH’s“LoveBabz LoveTalk” program. Click here to subscribe to WNHH FM’s“LoveBabz LoveTalk” and here to subscribe to other WNHH programs.
Comments / 0