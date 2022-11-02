ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Jazz star, Trombone Shorty to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Kylee Bond
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — New Orleans jazz star Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews will travel from the Big Easy to the Big Apple to appear in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the musician announced on social media Tuesday (Nov. 2).

Trombone Shorty will ride on the Louisiana Office of Tourism’s Celebration Gator float, which made its Macy’s Parade debut last year . The float celebrates Louisiana’s melting pot of jazz music, Cajun and Creole cuisine, and Mardi Gras — all atop a 60-foot-long alligator (the longest float in parade history). It will be the 11th out of 30 floats.

Other featured performers include:

  • Betty Who
  • Cam
  • Fitz and the Tantrums
  • Gloria, Sasha, and Emily Estefan
  • Jordin Sparks
  • Joss Stone
  • Kirk Franklin
  • Paula Abdul
  • Ziggy Marley

This will be Andrews’ first parade performance. The event falls in the midst of touring with his band, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.

The 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs live nationwide on NBC on Thursday, November 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones. See more information here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

