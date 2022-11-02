ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Man charged with selling deadly dose of fentanyl in Luzerne County

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say an investigation revealed he sold another man fentanyl that resulted in an overdose.

According to Hanover Township Police Department, in May officers began to investigate the death of a man after bags of suspected fentanyl was found at the scene.

An autopsy report showed the victim died from fentanyl and methamphetamine toxin.

Man dies after pickup truck crashes into pole

Police say on the victim’s phone he sent multiple texts to Todd Dawsey, 43, Wilkes-Barre, to buy fentanyl including prices and a location to meet.

As stated in the affidavit, Dawsey was pulled over during a traffic stop and a search warrant was granted to search his house and phone.

The search warrant found a lock box containing suspected Ecstasy tablets, methamphetamine,  cocaine, marijuana, and cash inside Dawsey’s home, as stated in the affidavit.

Dawsey was charged with felony drug trafficking and drug possession. He remains in jail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bail.

