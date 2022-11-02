ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Criticizing Elon Musk Will Lead To Your Twitter Account Going Bad? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alleges That's Exactly What Happened To Her

Twitter’s owner and CEO Elon Musk and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) have been exchanging jibes on Twitter. What Happened: Musk, also the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX, was responding to a tweet from Ocasio-Cortez who said, “Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that "free speech" is actually an $8/mo subscription plan.”
Elon Musk – live: Jack Dorsey apologises to staff for layoffs, ‘I realise many are angry with me’

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey broke his silence over the mass layoffs at the social media giant after Elon Musk takeover and apologised to staff for layoffs.He wrote in a series of tweets: “Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realise many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologise for that.”Meanwhile, hours after Elon Musk decided to lay off almost 50 per cent of Twitter staff, the...
Elon Musk Sees 'Room For Improvement' In Twitter's Brain Hive: 'A Neuron Doesn't Realize It's A Neuron'

Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk sees a “lot of room for improvement” in the platform’s collective hive brain. What Happened: Musk said on Twitter that because the platform consists of “billions of bidirectional interactions per day,” it can be thought of as a “collective, cybernetic super-intelligence.” The caveat being there’s a “lot of room for improvement.”
What Are The Opportunities For Retail Traders, Right Now: Benzinga TV Asks

On a Friday (Nov. 4) episode of the "Stock Market Movers," host Mitch Hoch spoke to Brian Seay, CFA, founding partner at The Capital Stewards. When asked about the biggest opportunities for retail investors right now, "Defensive play is key," said Seay during the show. Stock Market Movers is all...
