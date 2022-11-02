Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's First Tweet After Twitter Layoffs: 'No Choice When Company Is Losing'
Musk has also announced that the company will charge $8 per month from verified accounts. Twitter posted a net loss of $270 million in the second quarter that ended June 30, 2022,. Amid plunged into turmoil, the much-anticipated layoffs at Twitter Inc TWTR CEO Elon Musk now seem to be...
Criticizing Elon Musk Will Lead To Your Twitter Account Going Bad? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alleges That's Exactly What Happened To Her
Twitter’s owner and CEO Elon Musk and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) have been exchanging jibes on Twitter. What Happened: Musk, also the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX, was responding to a tweet from Ocasio-Cortez who said, “Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that "free speech" is actually an $8/mo subscription plan.”
Elon Musk's Life After Twitter Acquisition: 'I Wake Up, Work, Go To Sleep, Work, Do That 7 Days A Week'
Prior to the acquisition of social media platform Twitter, Elon Musk had his hands full. Musk is the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX and is also involved with several other companies he co-founded like Neuralink and The Boring Company. Here’s what Musk recently said about his new workload...
Elon Musk – live: Jack Dorsey apologises to staff for layoffs, ‘I realise many are angry with me’
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey broke his silence over the mass layoffs at the social media giant after Elon Musk takeover and apologised to staff for layoffs.He wrote in a series of tweets: “Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realise many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologise for that.”Meanwhile, hours after Elon Musk decided to lay off almost 50 per cent of Twitter staff, the...
Here Are The Reasons Binance CEO Invested In Twitter: 'We Want To Help Solve Problems'
Amid worldwide furor surrounding Tesla chief Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, Binance BNB/USD CEO Changpeng Zhao said the microblogging website did not have a proper business model earlier and that Musk and cryptocurrencies can together unlock innovative business models, that do not involve selling users’ data. Zhao took...
Obama An Illuminati Lizard? Twitter Said To Take Down Chinese Accounts For Spreading Misinformation Ahead Of US Midterms
Twitter took down several accounts accused of spreading conspiracy theories as the Elon Musk-owned platform gears up to curb misinformation in a run-up to the mid-term elections. What Happened: Twitter banned the popular "Ultra MAGA BELLA Hot Babe" account with thousands of followers after it was found to be operated...
'That's The Sexy Part': Wild Takes From New Donald Trump Book Including Who He'd Fire Via Tweet
Maggie Haberman's new book details the raging bias the former president felt in terms of race and gender. Trump suggested bombing drug labs in Mexico during an Oval Office meeting. Former President Donald Trump was critical of the revelations described in New York Times columnist Maggie Haberman’s new book “Confidence...
Elon Musk Sees 'Room For Improvement' In Twitter's Brain Hive: 'A Neuron Doesn't Realize It's A Neuron'
Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk sees a “lot of room for improvement” in the platform’s collective hive brain. What Happened: Musk said on Twitter that because the platform consists of “billions of bidirectional interactions per day,” it can be thought of as a “collective, cybernetic super-intelligence.” The caveat being there’s a “lot of room for improvement.”
Don’t drill your own teeth! Quashing rotten dental advice on TikTok
Watch enough TikTok videos and you’re sure to see one extolling a special kind of do-it-yourself dentistry. Not about brushing and flossing, except maybe flossing with strands of your hair. These are videos on drilling into your teeth and cementing gems to them or filing your teeth to reshape them.
EXCLUSIVE: LL Cool J's Rock The Bells Will Launch A Weed Lifestyle Brand Via House Of Kush Partnership
House of Kush, a legacy genetics-focused cannabis enterprise, and American Cannabis Company have announced that they will collaborate with Rock The Bells, the hip-hop platform founded by LL Cool J, on the release of Strictly OG, a health and wellness lifestyle brand. Strictly OG is defined as a legal cannabis...
What Are The Opportunities For Retail Traders, Right Now: Benzinga TV Asks
On a Friday (Nov. 4) episode of the "Stock Market Movers," host Mitch Hoch spoke to Brian Seay, CFA, founding partner at The Capital Stewards. When asked about the biggest opportunities for retail investors right now, "Defensive play is key," said Seay during the show. Stock Market Movers is all...
'The Most Disappointing Generation' According To Mark Cuban: Boomers Vs Zoomers
Dallas Maverick’s owner and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban believes the boomer generation started out with the right idea, but has only gone downhill since the 60s and 70s. "Boomers are gonna go down in history as the most disappointing generation ever, from sex, drugs, and rock and roll to...
"I Will Never Go Back To The Other Version": People Are Sharing Specific Items They Believe Are Worth Spending A Bit More Money On
"I bought the store brand and it looked worse than if I hadn't done anything at all."
