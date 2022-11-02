ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Misenheimer, NC

WXII 12

Text messages raise concern at Thomasville Middle School

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Thomasville Police Department said it’s investigating two text messages raising concern among two students at Thomasville Middle School, that’s according to the Thomasville School District. The district did not share any specifics about those texts, but they said two students were concerned and...
THOMASVILLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

West Stanly assistant softball coach receives national recognition

West Stanly’s fast-pitch softball program, having won five NCHSAA championships and consistently ranking among the best in the state, recently received another feather in its cap. Walker Barbee, an assistant on the Colts’ coaching squad, was named by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association as Assistant Coach of the Year...
OAKBORO, NC
Stanly News & Press

More than 9,000 people in Stanly County have already voted

With early voting almost finished, the number of in-person and mail-in absentee ballots is outpacing 2018 midterm election numbers. Early voting began Oct. 20 and lasts until 3 p.m. Saturday, for a total of 13 days. That’s three fewer than 2018, but it hasn’t affected turnout so far, election data show. People can vote in-person at the Stanly County Commons and the Locust Town Center.
STANLY COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

South Stanly men’s cross-country team claims 1A state crown

South Stanly’s men’s cross-country team entered today’s state finals, having put together one of the strongest seasons in the program’s history. Having won the Yadkin Valley Conference for the fourth season in a row, and then winning the 1A Midwest Regional for the first time in school history, the Rebel Bulls made more history at the finals.
NORWOOD, NC
WNCT

Update: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
umc.org

United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference

United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference. Nashville, Tenn.: The Commission on the General Conference announced today that the 2024 United Methodist General Conference will be held April 23 – May 3, 2024, at Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. “The Commission selected Charlotte as the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

“Thelma” From “Good times” Has Message For Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– United Healthcare is hosting a special event. It’s called “Mix, Mingle & Master”. The event will help share important healthcare information. The health and wellness education program will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Bern Nadette Stanis who played “Thelma” on the iconic show, “Good Times” will attend and share her story of caring for her ill mother. There will also be live music and socializing. People who attend can also be a part of a Medicare workshop.
CHARLOTTE, NC
rhinotimes.com

Mayor Vaughan Has Speaker Removed From Meeting For Misbehavior

For the second month in a row, Mayor Nancy Vaughan ordered a person removed from the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber for misbehavior. Vaughan had been criticized in the past for allowing City Council meetings to get out of control, but it appears that is in the past. At the Tuesday,...
GREENSBORO, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Southern Christmas Show brings North America’s largest holiday show to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Southern Christmas Show will create a one-stop holiday shop as it kicks off later this month, offering everything from recipes to presents under one roof. The 55th annual event — themed “Winter Wonderland” — is the largest holiday show in North America. Expect more than 400 vendors offering gifts, treats, holiday décor and gourmet goodies.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WECT

Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that focused on a house owned by his opponent, Pat Harrigan. The move comes weeks after police began investigating a bullet that was shot into a house owned by Harrigan’s parents. The Jackson campaign pulled the...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

How Mooresville finances line up as town continues push for projects, improvements

MOORESVILLE – The town has projects in progress, in the planning pipeline and, potentially, on the horizon, and it is in solid financial shape to afford them. In a numbers-heavy, quick-paced summary delivered during the Mooresville town board’s Oct. 22 retreat session in Cary, David Cheatwood from the First Tryon Securities financial advisor firm provided an overview of the town’s financial status that highlighted an excellent credit rating, a proven pattern of managing finances and conservative policies and the ability – if needed or desired – to borrow additional funds for prioritized projects.
MOORESVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina

Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
CONCORD, NC

